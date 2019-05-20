More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Steve Clarke named new Scotland manager

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2019, 10:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Steve Clarke has been named the new manager of the Scottish national team, as he hopes to take them to a major tournament for the first time in over 20 years.

Clarke, 55, has left his role as the manager of Kilmarnock after he led Killie to a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership this season as they qualified for the Europa League.

That feat saw Clarke named both the PFA Scotland and SFWA Manager of the Year, as they finished above Aberdeen, Hibernian and Hearts thanks to a final day win against Glasgow Rangers.

Speaking about his arrival as the new Scotland manager, Clarke was delighted to be handed the chance to try and lead his country back to a major tournament (the last tournament they played in was the 1998 World Cup in France) with his contract lasting until the end of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

“It is an honor to be appointed Scotland head coach and I will undertake those responsibilities with pride and commitment,” Clarke said. “I firmly believe we have a talented group of players who can achieve success on the international stage. I look forward to working with them and helping them to fulfil those ambitions.

“I appreciate the Scotland supporters have waited a long time for the national team to qualify for a major tournament. Now we have a Women’s World Cup to look forward to in France this summer and it’s my motivation to emulate the success of Shelley Kerr and her squad by leading us to EURO 2020. I believe we can qualify and look forward to that journey with the players and the fans, starting against Cyprus and Belgium next month.”

Scotland are in Group I in EURO 2020 qualifying as they face Belgium, San Marino, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Cyprus, and have three points after their first two games of qualifying. They are assured of at least a playoff to get into EURO 2020 after they won their UEFA Nations League group last year.

Scotland have the likes of Scott McTominay, Andrew Robertson and Ryan Fraser are playing regularly and starring in the Premier League, and Clarke will believe this young core can lead the Tartan Army to the brink of qualifying for a major tournament, especially with 24 teams to compete at EURO 2020.

Clarke certainly has an impressive resume in the game, as he made over 400 appearances as a player for Chelsea and then went on to become a key member of their backroom staff as he was an assistant manager under Jose Mourinho. He also held roles as an assistant manager at Newcastle, West Ham and Liverpool and his experience is undoubted at the top level of the game.

As a head coach he led West Brom to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League (their highest finish since 1981) and since then he has managed Reading in the Championship (taking them to the FA Cup semifinals in 2014-15) and was then hired as Aston Villa’s assistant coach in 2016.

Clarke has rejuvenated his career in Scotland, and he will now get the chance to lead his nation.

Graham Potter takes charge at Brighton

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2019, 12:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Graham Potter has been named as the new manager of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Potter, who turned 44 on the day he was unveiled as Brighton’s new boss, has signed a four-year deal to take charge of the Seagulls after Chris Hughton was fired last week.

The former Premier League defender, who played a handful of games for Southampton in the late 1990s, has had a nomadic coaching career as he led Swedish minnows Ostersund to several promotions and then qualification to the UEFA Europa League.

In the past 12 months he has stabilized Swansea City after their relegation from the Premier League, with the Swans finishing in 10th place in the second-tier this season amid plenty of financial restrictions and Potter having to lean heavily on youngsters from their academy.

Speaking alongside chief executive Paul Barber, owner Tony Bloom and technical director Dan Ashworth about his arrival at he Amex Stadium, Potter is excited by the challenge of pushing Brighton further up the league in their third-straight season as a PL club.

“I’m delighted to be here. I’ve had a couple of days speaking with Paul, Tony and Dan and I’m impressed with their vision on how they want to take things forward,” Potter said. “I’ve always tried to play football in a positive way but we have to look at the strengths of the players. In any team you have to be defensively organised but we’ll look to bring a combination of both.”

Potter has never previously coached in the Premier League and admitted his entire career has been leading up to this point.

“I’ve worked very hard to make it to this point and the path that I’ve taken has been 14 years of learning and sacrifice. I’ll now do my very best for the football club and help them to develop,” Potter added.

After Hughton led Brighton to their first-ever promotion to the PL in the summer of 2017, the Seagulls have finished in 15th and 17th place respectively in their two seasons back in the top-flight. The main criticism of Hughton was that his side was too defensive and didn’t score enough goals, and they did score the fourth-lowest amount of goals in the PL season (35 in 38 games). However, many will argue that Hughton set his team up to defend well and grab goals from set pieces and crosses, as he knew that was the only way he could keep Brighton in the PL with the squad of players he has.

Potter will be tasked with transforming the style of play for Brighton, as his teams play a possession-based game which while also launching quick counters when possible. Whether or not he has the players to make this a success remains to be seen, but Potter will likely be given funds to add to the squad to ensure Brighton are not battling against relegation during the 2019-20 season.

USMNT’s initial 2019 Gold Cup roster includes surprises

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The USMNT’s preliminary 40-man squad for the 2019 Gold Cup this summer has been revealed.

And there are a few surprises.

First up, it is likely you will all be asking where John Brooks and DeAndre Yedlin are. Well, both are injured and are not included in the squad which was confirmed by CONCACAF on Monday.

In a release the governing body says that the final 23-man squads will be released in early June and after that “only injury-related changes will be allowed, up until 24 hours before each team’s first match” as any replacements “must come from the preliminary 40-player roster.”

That means Yedlin and Brooks are out no matter what, and that leave Gregg Berhalter with some big issues to solve defensively.

Some of the intriguing additions to Berhalter’s squad are dual nationals Marlon Fossey and Duane Holmes, while Andrew Gutman, Joe Gyau and Jonathan Amon are also included. While young stars Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie are all included for the tournament.

Veteran defenders Tim Ream and Omar Gonzalez have been called up, while usual suspects Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore and Brad Guzan are in the squad.

Below is the 40-man roster in full for the USMNT, as they are second favorites to win the tournament behind reigning champs Mexico.

Transfer rumor roundup: Maguire to Man City; Carrasco to Arsenal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2019, 9:43 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Premier League transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are going to start kicking up a few notches.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the PL…

Harry Maguire is a wanted man, with both Manchester clubs set to battle out to sign him for $100 million this summer. If that fee is north of $100 million it means Maguire will become the most expensive center back in history and eclipse the fee Liverpool paid to sign Virgil Van Dijk in January 2018.

A report in the Daily Mail claims that Man City are the frontrunners as Maguire, 26, is seen as the number one replacement for legendary center back and captain Vincent Kompany who has left the club at the end of his contract.

Maguire’s ball-playing ability from defense and his penchant to stroll into midfield with the ball suits Pep Guardiola‘s playing philosophy perfectly. John Stones was supposed to be the man filling that role, but Kompany and Aymeric Laporte were the go-to partnership this season with Stones and Nicolas Otamendi the odd men out.

Even with Kompany’s departure, City don’t really need another center back as Tosin Adarabioyo (he spent the 2018-19 season on loan at West Brom) could make the step up as a fourth-choice central defender.

Maguire signed a new contract last summer after prolonged interest from Manchester United, as the former Sheffield United and Hull City player underlined his meteoric rise with a superb tournament for England at the 2018 World Cup last summer.

Unlike some of City’s other defenders, Maguire wants to defend first but then has the ability to turn defense into attack with one surging run. United’s need for a commanding center back is far greater than Man City’s but if you are Maguire, how do you turn down the chance to work for Guardiola and a team who plays a style that perfectly suits your own game?

Arsenal are said to be back in for Yannick Carrasco.

The Belgian winger, 25, has spent the past 18 months playing for Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang but told the Sun Arsenal were interested in signing him in January, along with a “lot of teams in January giving me the chance to go back to Europe” but the club didn’t want to sell him.

Carrasco, who arrived from Atletico Madrid in February 2018, wants to move back to Europe this summer if the right opportunity crops up.

“All that you want is to be close to your family, and to go back to Europe is a good solution. I’m OK here, the club is good with me, the players and fans also are nice with me. But you know, when you are far from your family, and I think I can do good things in the European game, I am thinking it’s a solution if I can go back.”

Do Arsenal need another winger? The form of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been up and down in Unai Emery‘s first season as Arsenal manager, while Mesut Ozil no longer seems to be played out wide. Carrasco is available to play anywhere across the frontline but is most comfortable as a left winger and that is an area where Arsenal need some reinforcement.

He spoke about his ability to defend as well as attack and that is something which will be music to the ears of Emery as he aims to strike a better balance in his team which conceded 51 goals in the Premier League in 2018-19 to finish in fifth place.

Signing Carrasco, or other players of a similar ilk, is determined by one thing: qualifying for the UEFA Champions League by beating Chelsea in the UEFA Europa League final in Baku on May 30.

Kompany one of Premier League’s greatest leaders

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2019, 8:51 AM EDT
Leave a comment

When you think of a club, usually one player pops into your mind straight away.

Vincent Kompany will be that player for Manchester City.

After his departure following 11 seasons which yielded 12 major trophies, Kompany’s legacy at Man City will be legendary and talk of a statue of him being built outside of the Etihad Stadium is serious and just. He is adored by Man City fans in Manchester and beyond, as he embraced every aspect of Man City and seemed to totally understand what the club means to the fans and the city.

But that appreciation spreads even further.

Kompany’s achievements on and off the pitch at City mean he is one of the all-time great leaders in the Premier League era.

I’m talking Tony Adams, Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira, John Terry, Alan Shearer and Steven Gerrard. He is right there in the same bracket.

Did he arrive at Man City at the right time? Sure. He was the skipper of the greatest, and most expensive, team ever assembled in English soccer.

But every great team has a great leader, and that is something money can’t buy.

Kompany’s determination and focus to set high standards day in, day out both on the training pitch and around the locker room is clear for all to see. As star names came and went, he was the one constant and he made sure every newbie put the club and fans first.

He arrived just before Sheikh Mansour took over in 2008 and 11 years later he has helped City become a behemoth in world soccer on and off the pitch while always staying humble despite as he delivered some brilliant individual moments along the way.

Kompany is an impressive man off the pitch, one who talks about politics, problems in his homeland of Belgium, and has worked hard to try and help tackle problems with homelessness in Manchester.

While he was at Man City he also completed his Masters Degree in Business Administration, all of that in his spare time while he led City to four PL titles in eight seasons and pushed them on as much as he could.

Injuries threatened to derail his great career over the past couple of campaigns, but the way he bounced back this season to drive City to the title in the final months of the campaign underlined his importance as a truly inspirational leader.

His stunning goal against Leicester City in the penultimate game of the season was pivotal in their title win and Kompany got the perfect send off by leading City to something no other men’s team in English soccer has ever achieved, winning all three domestic trophies available in one season.

The only success which evaded him was in Europe, as City reached the semifinal and quarterfinal stage of the UEFA Champions League but just couldn’t get over the line in that competition.

Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Joe Hart, Yaya Toure and Fernandinho will all have a special place in Man City’s history books, but it is the man who led them who will be lauded most for decades to come.

There’s no doubt aside from his new role as player-manager of his boyhood club Anderlecht, Kompany will go on to achieve great things in the business world and he seems destined to be involved in politics at some point as he will follow in the footsteps of his father who is a mayor of one of the 19 districts of Brussels.

Kompany’s status as one of the greatest leaders in Premier League will always be safe and as the song goes, “here’s to you Vincent Kompany, City loves you more than you will know, ohhhhh!”

You can tweak those lyrics to “City will always love you more than you will know” because he will go down as their greatest-ever captain.