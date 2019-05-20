More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
WATCH: Man City celebrate historic season with trophy parade

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT
Manchester was sunny and blue on Monday, as champagne and celebrations were in the air.

Following their historic 2018-19 season which saw them become the first team in men’s history to secure all three domestic titles, Manchester City paraded their new trophies around the streets of Manchester.

If you add the Community Shield in too, that’s four trophies City were wafting around…

Alongside the women’s team, who won the WSL Cup and FA Cup this season, Pep Guardiola and Co. celebrated with the huge crowds who had gathered to celebrate an incredible season.

Guardiola’s tartan flat cap was a beauty, while Kyle Walker sprayed champagne galore and Kevin De Bruyne led the songs on the mic as he soaked up the sun on the upper deck of the open top bus.

Legendary captain Vincent Kompany was the main man as he will be leaving City after an incredible 11-year career. He announced on Sunday that he will be heading back to his boyhood club Anderlecht in a player-manager role this summer.

Take a look at the videos and images below to get a taste of the parade in full flow.

11 soccer players arrested in Georgia in match-fixing case

Associated PressMay 20, 2019, 1:16 PM EDT
TBILISI, Georgia (AP) Eleven soccer players in Georgia have been arrested on suspicion of match-fixing and face lengthy prison sentences.

The State Security Service says eight current players and three former players have been arrested in relation to matches in the country’s two top divisions.

Five were members of the WIT Georgia squad which lost to league leader Dinamo Batumi 2-0 on Sunday in one of the games under investigation. Players from two lower-league clubs are also among the suspects.

The security service says the players were approached by an “organized group” which made 93,500 lari ($34,000) off the match-fixing.

The players face between four and six years in prison under Georgian legislation.

Graham Potter takes charge at Brighton

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2019, 12:06 PM EDT
Graham Potter has been named as the new manager of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Potter, who turned 44 on the day he was unveiled as Brighton’s new boss, has signed a four-year deal to take charge of the Seagulls after Chris Hughton was fired last week.

The former Premier League defender, who played a handful of games for Southampton in the late 1990s, has had a nomadic coaching career as he led Swedish minnows Ostersund to several promotions and then qualification to the UEFA Europa League.

In the past 12 months he has stabilized Swansea City after their relegation from the Premier League, with the Swans finishing in 10th place in the second-tier this season amid plenty of financial restrictions and Potter having to lean heavily on youngsters from their academy.

Speaking alongside chief executive Paul Barber, owner Tony Bloom and technical director Dan Ashworth about his arrival at he Amex Stadium, Potter is excited by the challenge of pushing Brighton further up the league in their third-straight season as a PL club.

“I’m delighted to be here. I’ve had a couple of days speaking with Paul, Tony and Dan and I’m impressed with their vision on how they want to take things forward,” Potter said. “I’ve always tried to play football in a positive way but we have to look at the strengths of the players. In any team you have to be defensively organised but we’ll look to bring a combination of both.”

Potter has never previously coached in the Premier League and admitted his entire career has been leading up to this point.

“I’ve worked very hard to make it to this point and the path that I’ve taken has been 14 years of learning and sacrifice. I’ll now do my very best for the football club and help them to develop,” Potter added.

After Hughton led Brighton to their first-ever promotion to the PL in the summer of 2017, the Seagulls have finished in 15th and 17th place respectively in their two seasons back in the top-flight. The main criticism of Hughton was that his side was too defensive and didn’t score enough goals, and they did score the fourth-lowest amount of goals in the PL season (35 in 38 games). However, many will argue that Hughton set his team up to defend well and grab goals from set pieces and crosses, as he knew that was the only way he could keep Brighton in the PL with the squad of players he has.

Potter will be tasked with transforming the style of play for Brighton, as his teams play a possession-based game which while also launching quick counters when possible. Whether or not he has the players to make this a success remains to be seen, but Potter will likely be given funds to add to the squad to ensure Brighton are not battling against relegation during the 2019-20 season.

USMNT’s initial 2019 Gold Cup roster includes surprises

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT
The USMNT’s preliminary 40-man squad for the 2019 Gold Cup this summer has been revealed.

And there are a few surprises.

First up, it is likely you will all be asking where John Brooks and DeAndre Yedlin are. Well, both are injured and are not included in the squad which was confirmed by CONCACAF on Monday.

In a release the governing body says that the final 23-man squads will be released in early June and after that “only injury-related changes will be allowed, up until 24 hours before each team’s first match” as any replacements “must come from the preliminary 40-player roster.”

That means Yedlin and Brooks are out no matter what, and that leave Gregg Berhalter with some big issues to solve defensively.

Some of the intriguing additions to Berhalter’s squad are dual nationals Marlon Fossey and Duane Holmes, while Andrew Gutman, Joe Gyau and Jonathan Amon are also included.

Young stars Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie join veteran defenders Tim Ream and Omar Gonzalez. Usual suspects Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore and Brad Guzan are in the squad.

Below is the 40-man roster in full for the USMNT, as they are second favorites to win the tournament behind reigning champs Mexico.

Steve Clarke named new Scotland manager

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 20, 2019, 10:52 AM EDT
Steve Clarke has been named the new manager of the Scottish national team, as he hopes to take them to a major tournament for the first time in over 20 years.

Clarke, 55, has left his role as the manager of Kilmarnock after he led Killie to a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership this season as they qualified for the Europa League.

That feat saw Clarke named both the PFA Scotland and SFWA Manager of the Year, as they finished above Aberdeen, Hibernian and Hearts thanks to a final day win against Glasgow Rangers.

Speaking about his arrival as the new Scotland manager, Clarke was delighted to be handed the chance to try and lead his country back to a major tournament (the last tournament they played in was the 1998 World Cup in France) with his contract lasting until the end of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

“It is an honor to be appointed Scotland head coach and I will undertake those responsibilities with pride and commitment,” Clarke said. “I firmly believe we have a talented group of players who can achieve success on the international stage. I look forward to working with them and helping them to fulfil those ambitions.

“I appreciate the Scotland supporters have waited a long time for the national team to qualify for a major tournament. Now we have a Women’s World Cup to look forward to in France this summer and it’s my motivation to emulate the success of Shelley Kerr and her squad by leading us to EURO 2020. I believe we can qualify and look forward to that journey with the players and the fans, starting against Cyprus and Belgium next month.”

Scotland are in Group I in EURO 2020 qualifying as they face Belgium, San Marino, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Cyprus, and have three points after their first two games of qualifying. They are assured of at least a playoff to get into EURO 2020 after they won their UEFA Nations League group last year.

Scotland have the likes of Scott McTominay, Andrew Robertson and Ryan Fraser are playing regularly and starring in the Premier League, and Clarke will believe this young core can lead the Tartan Army to the brink of qualifying for a major tournament, especially with 24 teams to compete at EURO 2020.

Clarke certainly has an impressive resume in the game, as he made over 400 appearances as a player for Chelsea and then went on to become a key member of their backroom staff as he was an assistant manager under Jose Mourinho. He also held roles as an assistant manager at Newcastle, West Ham and Liverpool and his experience is undoubted at the top level of the game.

As a head coach he led West Brom to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League (their highest finish since 1981) and since then he has managed Reading in the Championship (taking them to the FA Cup semifinals in 2014-15) and was then hired as Aston Villa’s assistant coach in 2016.

Clarke has rejuvenated his career in Scotland, and he will now get the chance to lead his nation.