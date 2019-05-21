Out of contract Premier League Best XI

With the 2018-19 season in the books, Premier League clubs are already turning their attention to next season.
Players are coming towards the end of their contracts, with the PL’s summer transfer now open which means some players can move on free transfers when their deals expire, usually on July 1.
Which players are available to pick up at the end of their deals on freebies?
There is always a lot of chatter at this time of the year about who will stay, which players have a one-year option to extend their deals, and which clubs also have that option. Olivier Giroud will stay at Chelsea for one more season, but he would have been the top striker available on a freebie this summer, while Ander Herrera is expected to sign for PSG after announcing he will leave Man United when his contract expires.
However, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding several star names at some of the PL’s biggest clubs. If you are a newly promoted club (Norwich, Sheffield United and one of Aston Villa and Derby County) you are no doubt looking at this list of experienced PL players and getting pretty excited.
Take a look at our “Out of Contract Best XI” below, as several players have yet to agree new deals with their current clubs.
Premier League, Out of Contract Best XI – 4-4-2 formation
—– Michel Vorm —–
— Danny Simpson — Gary Cahill — Phil Jagielka — Nacho Monreal —
— Antonio Valencia — Mohamed Diame — Juan Mata — Alberto Moreno —
—- Daniel Sturridge —- Fernando Llorente —-
On the bench
Willy Caballero
Leighton Baines
Danny Williams
Ander Herrera (expected to join PSG on free transfer)
Samir Nasri
Bakary Sako
Andy Carroll