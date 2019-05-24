More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Report: Sergio Ramos contemplating exit from Real Madrid

By Kyle BonnMay 24, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT
According to a report by ESPN FC’s Paola Nunez, captain Sergio Ramos is exploring his options this summer and could be looking to move away from Real Madrid after 14 years with the club.

The report states that the club is planning to make every effort to keep hold of the defender, who has become a club icon during his long stay in Madrid. However, at 33 years old and coming off a down year for the club, it could be time to move on from Ramos and transition to a younger defensive unit.

During a year which saw Real Madrid finish without a single trophy, Ramos was once again a fixture at the back, making 28 league appearances and 42 appearances across all competitions. Since joining from Sevilla in 2005 as a 19-year-old, Ramos has made over 600 career appearances for Los Blancos.

Still, he is only under contract through the 2021 season, meaning should he leave, now would be the time to capitalize on his value and not let him either run his contract down or decline further.

Madrid showed defensive frailties this season, conceding 46 La Liga goals over the course of the campaign, the most of any of the clubs that finished in the top five. Raphael Varane’s sky-high value following the World Cup took a hit as well, and the club could look to introduce the likes of 22-year-old Jesus Vallejo, although his trial period with the senior team towards the end of the year did not go well. 29-year-old Nacho also saw 1,700 league minutes this season and could slide in effectively.

Spanish media outlet Marca, among others, have since reported that Manchester United and PSG have inquired about his availability. Ramos, already vilified by Liverpool for his clash with Mohamed Salah during last year’s Champions League final, would fit in well with Manchester United’s narrative as the hated giants of the Premier League, but his age would raise questions among Red Devil supporters as to the direction of the club after missing out on a Champions League spot this season.

Lastly, this could potentially be a ploy by Ramos’s camp to earn him one final contract before he retires, with the threat of departure alongside an otherwise thin Real Madrid defensive unit enough to convince them to re-sign him for one final payday. However, the ESPN report did say the source was “within the club” so Madrid very well may be facing the end of an era.

United States topped by Ukraine in U-20 World Cup opener

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnMay 24, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT
There were positives to be taken, but the United States opened the 2019 U-20 World Cup with a 2-1 loss to Ukraine, who scored the winning goal 16 minutes after the halftime break.

The U.S. dominated possession through the first half-hour, but they had little in front of goal. Ukraine, meanwhile, looked to play on the counter and did so with ferocity, using the long-ball to bypass the midfield and create chances. The opener came in this manner on 27 minutes as Dynamo Kyev youth product Heorhii Tsitaishvili delivered a ball 40 yards downfield. It was controlled by Kyev youth teammate Serhiy Buletsa who shielded off U.S. defender Sergino Dest strongly and delivered a strike first-time with his left.

United States didn’t change much after conceding first, but they eventually leveled the score with a delicious bit of build-up combination. Dest fed Timothy Weah with a ball meant to feed him through on goal, and when the delivery was just a bit wide left, Weah instead cut the ball perfectly across the face of goal to Brandon Servania for an easy tap in right on the doorstep. Paxton Pomykal and Konrad de la Fuente were both involved in the initial build-up, Weah’s feed was inch-perfect to slice between three defenders waiting to intercept the delivery, and Servania waited for his moment to pounce.

Pomykal came incredibly close to giving the US the lead moments later from an incredibly tight angle, fed through down the right by Barcelona product de la Fuente, and his whiparound shot skittered just wide of the far post. Alex Mendez forced Ukranian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to make an unconvincing save on the stroke of halftime with a knuckler from distance that was destined for the lower right-hand corner. It was the first real action for Lunin, a Real Madrid youngster on loan at Leganes this past season.

The start to the second half was electric on both sides. Tsitaishvili struck the crossbar with an absolutely unbelievable strike from well outside the box, before Mendez forced another save from Lunin with a deep shot of his own. Ukraine went back in front in the 51st minute off a set piece with the game wide open. With an inswinging corner delivered by Buletsa, center-back Denys Popov rose high in the air to power home a strong header for a 2-1 lead.

The United States nearly had another immediate response on the counter as an electric run from de la Fuente got him past a defender down the right, but his scything cross beat all the attackers to the dangerous area. Ukraine continued to prove dangerous throughout the second half, with Tsitaishvili coming close to a deserved goal on the hour mark. The United States pushed forward with substitute Sebastian Soto on for the final half-hour, but Ukraine’s positioning was stout and their tackling was superb. They nearly put the game away at the death with a header by Vladyslav Supriaha forcing a big save by Brady Scott, with the final whistle right after.

With the loss, the United States has Group D games against Nigeria and Qatar remaining as they search for a spot in the knockouts. Winning the group is advisable, given the group winner will draw a third-placed team in the first knockout game while the second-place finisher draws the winner of Group E – likely to be tournament-favorite France. Still, advancement to the knockout stage is first and foremost for the United States, which cannot lose another game and expect to move on.

Watch Live: U.S. starts U-20 World Cup v. Ukraine

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 24, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT
The much-anticipated U-20 World Cup run for the United States begins Friday with a Group D opener versus Ukraine.

[ STREAM: U.S. U-20s v. Ukraine on Telemundo Deportes ]

Tim Weah and Paxton Pomykal lead the way for Tab Ramos’ United States, who will also meet Nigeria and Qatar in the group stage.

Winning the group likely means avoiding heavily-favored France in the knockout rounds until a potential and unprecedented final.

 

Transfer rumor roundup: Dembele to Man Utd, Fraser to Arsenal

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 24, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
MORE:

Manchester United will fire off a $45 million opening bid to bring Moussa Dembele from Lyon to Old Trafford.

It seems unlikely that number will do the trick for the Ligue 1 outfit which bought him from Celtic for $25 million last summer.

Prolific in Scotland after making his name at Fulham and letting his contract run out, the 22-year-old scored 15 goals with five assists in his first Ligue 1 season. He also scored three goals between UEFA Champions League qualifying and the tournament itself.

That comes from Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre, which also has the report that United remains interested in Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff — we’ve covered that before — and has cooled on Idrissa Gana Gueye of Everton due to a $45 million price tag.

Nathaniel Clyne is a man in demand after his loan stint at Bournemouth furthered his chances of leaving Liverpool.

Sky Sports says the right back’s price tag is around $20 million, and that Napoli, Crystal Palace, and West Ham are all interested in his services.

Clyne had an assist in 13 matches on loan for the Cherries, who are also worried about interest in star playmaker Ryan Fraser.

The diminutive midfielder showed a dynamic connection with Callum Wilson and rang up seven goals and 14 assists at the age of 25.

But Bournemouth is said to want $38 million for its star. Will Arsenal go that high?

Pochettino joke inspires full press release denial from Real Madrid

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaMay 24, 2019, 1:43 PM EDT
Real Madrid might just be pretty soft… off the field.

Easy, Madridistas. We’re simply talking about the strongly-worded condemnation of Mauricio Pochettino‘s Friday comments about Real’s training grounds.

The Tottenham Hotspur boss, seemingly joking, claimed that Real chairman Florentino Perez would not let Spurs stay at their training ground ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final against Liverpool unless he signed a deal to manage the Madrid club, saying, “I asked Florentino to let us sleep in the sports centre, but he did not want to let us have the facilities.”

From reading the comments, it’d be hard to believe he was being serious (especially with Zinedine Zidane a club legend and squarely in charge). But either the public was legit enraged by Poch’s quip, or Real is very soft. Perez’s club released this strongly worded statement regarding whether it was ever asked to allow Spurs or Liverpool to stay on the club’s grounds. From RealMadrid.com:

Real Madrid CF also wants to emphasize that the accommodation of the finalist teams of the Champions League are assigned by UEFA following criteria of organization and security. And that at no time has our club been requested that these teams could be accommodated in the facilities of Ciudad Real Madrid.

Sometimes it’s better to just stay silent and roll with the punches, Mr. Perez.