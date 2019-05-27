Aston Villa wins Premier League promotion

- Villa back in Premier League for first time since 2015-16
- El Ghazi involved in both Villa goals
- Marriott strikes late for Frank Lampard‘s Rams
Prince William and Jimmy Dugan — er, Tom Hanks — rejoice: Your club is back in the top flight.
Anwar El Ghazi was the star of the show as Aston Villa clinched Premier League promotion with a 2-1 defeat of Derby County in the Championship Playoff Final at Wembley Stadium on Monday.
Al-Ghazi scored and helped produce John McGinn’s insurance goal, and Derby’s Jack Marriott got a deserved goal late to close the gap.
[ MORE: Spurs “so positive” on Kane health ]
Villa got its first half goal from Al-Ghazi when he stooped to head a Mohamed Elmohamady cross into the goal.
And it was Al-Ghazi’s drive and shot from distance which was blocked into the air. Rams goalkeeper Kelle Roos timed his leap poorly in reaction, allowing McGinn to fire in front to head the ball out of his hands and into the goal.
At that point it felt like more of the same, as Villa beat Derby 4-0 and 3-0 during the season.
Derby picked up its intensity later, and Marriott turned and hit a pretty strike that skittered just wide of the far post. He’d later bundle a ball over the line to set up a grandstand finish.
Mauricio Pochettino continues to receive good news as Tottenham Hotspur readies for its first UEFA Champions League Final, and hopes to provide Spurs fans with only the choicest vibes.
“We can make history,” Pochettino said. “We can provide our fans the best happiness in football.”
[ MORE: Newcastle takeover on? ]
A big piece of that could be Harry Kane, who is back in full training with the club and could make his first appearance since suffering a knee injury against Manchester City on April 9 in the same competition.
From Sky Sports:
“We will see what happens. I am not telling you he is going to be fit 100 percent or that he is going to be available to play from the beginning or be on the bench or be out but we are so, so positive and happy with the progression.
“Jan Vertonghen, Harry Winks and Davinson Sanchez are in the same process. Those four players have started Friday and Saturday to be involved with the group. …That means for everyone it is very positive that they can maybe available at the weekend. That is very good news for us.”
Kane is just 1-4-4 in his career against the Reds, but it’s clear Spurs are better with than without him (Well, that’s clear to anyone with a brain, but peep the numbers below:
Struggling, short-handed Sporting KC needed a star show to kickstart its summer, and Johnny Russell was ready to go.
Maybe the 29-year-old Scotsman was feeding off the buzz of his old club Derby County preparing for the Championship Playoff Final, but Russell scored thrice as Sporting took care of Seattle 3-2 in Washington on Sunday.
[ MORE: USWNT wins final match before World Cup (video) ]
The right winger scored his fifth, sixth, and seventh goals of the MLS season as Sporting won its first match since March 30.
Russell scored 35 goals with 34 assists in 205 matches with the Rams, but has destroyed that mark with KC. He now has 19 and 16 in 55.
Seattle loses ground on LAFC in the race for the Supporters’ Shield, while KC is now within four points of the playoff places.
Reports out of Northeast England say Newcastle United supporters who want owner Mike Ashley out at all costs have new hope.
United Arab Emirates billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan is said to be in talks with Ashley about a takeover of the St. James’ Park-based club, though there’s a lot of work to do for a deal to be complete.
[ MORE: USWNT wins final match before World Cup (video) ]
One report goes as far as to say Ashley has agreed to accept $444 million for the Premier League club.
Sheikh Khaled, 61, was educated at American colleges Boston University and Michigan State. He’s the cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and was turned down with a $2.5 billion bid for Liverpool last season.
From The Chronicle:
NUFC have confirmed some talks with Sheikh Khaled. But say there is still “some way” to go on a deal. Newcastle United refusing to make any further comment at this time.
Takeover talks are nothing new at Newcastle, and there does seem to be some heat to these reports, but Ashley and his crew have spun these stories of interest in the past. And with Magpies supporters waiting for news on Rafa Benitez‘s new deal, some will be way of a smoke screen for an inability to reach an agreement with the celebrated Newcastle manager.
TORONTO (AP) Chris Wondolowski scored his 149th and 150th MLS goals in the San Jose Earthquakes’ 2-1 victory over Toronto FC on Sunday night.
The MLS career goals leader scored both from close range.
[ MORE: Kante to miss Europa League final ]
Wondolowski got a yard’s separation from Drew Moor and deftly redirected in Cristian Espinoza’s cross in the 37th minute to tie it at 1. The go-ahead goal in the 81st minute was a virtual replay, with Espinoza finding Wondolowski in space.
The San Jose striker has six goals in two games. He scored all four goals in a 4-1 victory over Chicago last weekend to surpass Landon Donovan’s league record of 145 goals and up his career total to 148.
Richie Laryea opened the scoring for Toronto (5-6-2) in the 28th minute
San Jose (5-6-2) won for the first time in six road games this season.