Hazard: ‘Would it be perfect farewell? Yes.’

Eden Hazard has yet to say the actual words, “I’m leaving Chelsea,” but as of Monday he’s stepping right up to the line. Speaking to Sky Sports in England, Hazard admitted that IF it was his last game at Chelsea, leaving with the UEFA Europa League title would be pretty cool.

“It is a European competition, so for me, for the club, for the manager, for the fans, it is something important,” Hazard told Sky Sports. “When you play a final, it does not matter whether it is the Champions League, Europa League or League Cup, you just want to win, you just want to bring the trophy home and celebrate that.

“When you play for Chelsea at the start of the season, people think about which trophy we can have at the end of May, so this one is the important one. We lost the League Cup final, so at the end of the season this is the trophy we can go for. “I just want to win the trophy, that is it. It does not matter if I score or I do not score. If it is my last game, I hope to bring the trophy.

“Would it be the perfect farewell? Yes.”

Hazard has had an outstanding season under Maurizio Sarri, and quietly put together a 16-goal, 15-assist campaign in 37 Premier League games. The Belgian international looked like he could move away from Chelsea after last year’s World Cup run for Belgium, but Hazard decided to stick around in England for another season.

However, rumors have continued that he’d be leaving this summer for Real Madrid, a destination he previous described as a dream move. And while Hazard hasn’t said he’s for sure leaving, he also hasn’t exactly made any statements saying he’d like to stay through another contract. With 12 months left on his deal, this summer could be the best time for him to go and Chelsea to still gain some value in a transfer fee back to him.

Of course, it gets a bit complicated if Chelsea has its transfer ban from FIFA upheld by the Court for Arbitration and Sport. Then, Chelsea may feel its in their interest to hold onto Hazard for one more year, even if he leaves for free at the end of the season in 2020.