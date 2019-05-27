More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Hazard: ‘Would it be perfect farewell? Yes.’

By Daniel KarellMay 27, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT
Eden Hazard has yet to say the actual words, “I’m leaving Chelsea,” but as of Monday he’s stepping right up to the line. Speaking to Sky Sports in England, Hazard admitted that IF it was his last game at Chelsea, leaving with the UEFA Europa League title would be pretty cool.

“It is a European competition, so for me, for the club, for the manager, for the fans, it is something important,” Hazard told Sky Sports. “When you play a final, it does not matter whether it is the Champions League, Europa League or League Cup, you just want to win, you just want to bring the trophy home and celebrate that.

“When you play for Chelsea at the start of the season, people think about which trophy we can have at the end of May, so this one is the important one. We lost the League Cup final, so at the end of the season this is the trophy we can go for. “I just want to win the trophy, that is it. It does not matter if I score or I do not score. If it is my last game, I hope to bring the trophy.

“Would it be the perfect farewell? Yes.”

Hazard has had an outstanding season under Maurizio Sarri, and quietly put together a 16-goal, 15-assist campaign in 37 Premier League games. The Belgian international looked like he could move away from Chelsea after last year’s World Cup run for Belgium, but Hazard decided to stick around in England for another season.

However, rumors have continued that he’d be leaving this summer for Real Madrid, a destination he previous described as a dream move. And while Hazard hasn’t said he’s for sure leaving, he also hasn’t exactly made any statements saying he’d like to stay through another contract. With 12 months left on his deal, this summer could be the best time for him to go and Chelsea to still gain some value in a transfer fee back to him.

Of course, it gets a bit complicated if Chelsea has its transfer ban from FIFA upheld by the Court for Arbitration and Sport. Then, Chelsea may feel its in their interest to hold onto Hazard for one more year, even if he leaves for free at the end of the season in 2020.

U-20 World Cup Roundup: Ukraine advances, New Zealand, Uruguay pick up wins (video)

AP
By Daniel KarellMay 27, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT
It was a good day for soccer fans in Ukraine, New Zealand and Uruguay as the trio of nations all won their respective games on Monday at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

All three nations confirmed qualification to the next round of the tournament. Ukraine moved into pole position in Group D with six points, and Uruguay and New Zealand both moved onto six points to lead Group C.

Ukraine defender Dennis Popov scored for the second straight match as Ukraine came out 1-0 victors over Qatar. The European side dominated the match against the Gulf nation, finishing with 14 shots and four on goal. Qatar finished on top in terms of possession but after Popov’s goal early in the second half, Ukraine sat back and absorbed pressure.

With the win, Ukraine needs just a point or better against Nigeria to win the group.

Elsewhere, Uruguay’s Nicolas Acevedo scored in the first half before Nicolás Schiappacasse finished the game off with a strike in second half stoppage time to sink Honduras. Also, New Zealand’s Gianni Stensness and an own goal from John Kitolano gave New Zealand a 2-0 win over Norway.

Kane, Sterling, Sancho headline England squad for UEFA Nations League finals

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 27, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT
Harry Kane is fit to play for Tottenham and thus, Gareth Southgate expects him ready to feature for England.

Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho headlined a 23-man England National Team squad for the UEFA Nations League Finals. England will face the Netherlands on June 6, with a second game in either the final or third-place game against Switzerland or Portugal. All the matches will take place in Portugal.

“We have got exciting players and picking a squad is really difficult because we have lots of depth of talent, not only the squad we have picked but the U21s as well,” Southgate said in a statement on the FA’s website. “There’s been some difficult decisions to make and we are obviously a little bit complicated with so many players involved in the Champions League as well but we are really excited by the squad and the players that are around it.”

While Kane, Danny Rose, and Eric Dier all made the squad, Southgate cut Harry Winks and Kieran Trippier from the original 27-man squad he named earlier in May. Southampton midfielders James Ward-Prowse and Nathan Redmond were also cut from the squad, but Southgate will keep them training with the group until the players involved in the Europa League and Champions League finals arrive.

With this squad, Southgate has on-paper a pretty decent team to contest the title.

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland, Tom Heaton

Defenders: Danny Rose, Danny Rose, Eric Dier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ben Chilwell, Michael Keane

Midfielders: Jesse Lingard, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Fabian Delph, Ross Barkley, Dele Alli,

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Callum Wilson

Emery: I no longer win just to survive

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 27, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT
Soccer is a cut-throat world for both players and coaches, but it appears that finally, Unai Emery has found a landing spot where he doesn’t feel he’s constantly on the hot seat.

In his first season, Emery has led Arsenal to the UEFA Europa League final, an impressive feat considering the side has battled injuries and tough defeats in the Premier League, especially down the closing stretch of the season. In a wide-ranging interview with El Mundo, Emery said that for the first time in his career, he feels pressure to win not just to stay in a job, but to grow Arsenal back into the title-winning side of old.

“At Arsenal, I have the feeling, for the first time, of winning to build, not to survive,” Emery said. “I feel the respect towards me even when we lose, but I want the defeats to hurt more, because it is a step to improve competitively. I want the mourning for losing to be greater than two hours.”

Earlier in the interview, Emery also mentioned his appreciation for everyone at Arsenal and in England in general, being more welcoming than his time at Paris Saint-Germain. Emery said that he was instantly respected by all the staff, and thanked for working on his English all year.

“When I arrived in Paris, I tried to speak French and the answer, sarcastically, was that I did not speak it well,” Emery demurred. “In London I use very basic English and everyone smiles at me and they thank me for trying.”

In the interview, which touched on many topics including Brexit, the dominance of the Premier League in Europe and Pep Guardiola, Emery spoke of how Arsenal would contain Chelsea, especially Eden Hazard. Emery called the Belgian international star one of the top five players in the world, coming off a season with 16 goals and 15 assists in the Premier League.

Arsenal faces Chelsea on Saturday in Baku, Azerbaijan, in a game overshadowed by the political conflict that has cost Henrikh Mikhtaryan the chance to play there safely.

“Hazard is a player of instants, but decisive instants,” Emery said. “It is what we have to avoid. Chelsea is capable of winning thanks to him, and that ability I have only seen in (Lionel) Messi, Cristiano (Ronaldo), Neymar or (Mohamed) Salah. For me, it is in the quintet of the best in the world. Manchester City, for example, has won its second Premier League, but it has done more from the collective. It is a team more like a chorus, like Tottenham, despite the contribution of Harry Kane and (Heung-min) Son.”

U-20 World Cup: Soto brace leads U.S. past Nigeria (video)

AP
By Daniel KarellMay 27, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT
Sebastian Soto scored twice officially and once more though it was called back as the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team recorded a crucial victory to stay alive at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

The U.S. defeated Nigeria, 2-0 on Monday afternoon in Bielsko Biala, Poland at the Stadion Miejski. The game was marked both by the goals as well as the ones that didn’t happen, as the video assistant referee (VAR) called back a goal for the U.S. and a penalty kick for Nigeria.

Soto, inserted into the starting lineup by U.S. U-20s manager Tab Ramos in place of Brandon Servania, paid dividends as he scored either side of halftime, including less than a minute into the second half.

Ramos, feeling that his squad played well against Ukraine in the opening match but was not clinical enough, decided to replace a midfielder in Servania with Soto, the same change Ramos made in the second half of the 2-1 defeat to Ukraine. The move to a 4-3-3 paid dividends, with the trio of Soto, Tim Weah on the left and Konrad de la Fuente on the right providing high pressure, and Paxton Pomykal and Alex Mendez providing support behind them. The U.S. displayed quick passing in tight spaces as well as strong passing from Chris Durkin to spray the ball around the field from his position as a holding midfielder.

The U.S. opened the scoring in the 18th minute. A corner kick delivered to the far post was headed home by Soto, after taking a bump on the way towards goal.

Soto then seemed to add a second in the 31st minute but Tim Weah was offside on the initial cross into the box. Nigeria threatened the U.S. goal a few times before halftime, including a strike that cannoned off the crossbar and out of play.

After the halftime break, the U.S. made an immediate impact. Chris Glouster dribbled up through the left channel. Nigeria barely put any pressure on him and less than 45 seconds into the second half, Glouster played Soto into the box. The Hannover connection was on display as Soto took a few steps before dinking the ball over Olawale Oremade.

After an injury to Chris Richards, which brought on U.S. captain Mark McKenzie, the latter seemed to have given Nigeria some life. In the 65th minute, McKenzie bundled over Nigeria striker Michael, leading to a penalty kick call.

However, after a lengthy VAR check, the penalty was wiped out due to an offside player.

With the win, the U.S. are in a strong position to advance out of the group, although both the U.S. and Qatar need a result from their final match.