Owen Humphreys/PA via AP

Sheikh Khaled: “We have agreed terms” in Newcastle pursuit

By Nicholas MendolaMay 27, 2019, 1:59 PM EDT
Manchester City boss Sheikh Mansour may soon be competing with his cousin.

UAE billionaire Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nahyan says he is “in discussions” with Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley and that the sides have agreed terms.

Early morning reports were met with skepticism, but Khaled has released a statement backing the reports.

From Sky Sports:

“We view it as an honour to have the opportunity to build on the strong support, history and tradition of the club.

“We have agreed terms and are working hard to complete the transaction at the earliest opportunity.”

Khaled was rebuffed in a bid to buy Liverpool for $2.5 billion last season, and has set his sights further north. Will Newcastle be the latest club to surge under foreign investment?

Watch Live: U.S. v. Nigeria in U-20 World Cup

AP Photo/Sergei Grits
By Nicholas MendolaMay 27, 2019, 2:12 PM EDT
This is a big one: The United States U-20 men meet Nigeria on Monday in a bid to restore hopes of making a deep run at the World Cup in Poland.

The Baby Yanks need to bounce back from a World Cup opening setback against Ukraine, and playmaker Tim Weah will again lead the team.

The 2:30 p.m. kickoff sees the Yanks captained by young FC Dallas star Paxton Pomykal.

Goal scorer Brandon Servania is out of the Starting XI, with Barcelona’s Konrad De La Fuente in the mix. Hannover 96 youngster Sebastian Soto goes from sub to starter.

Final squad lists released for Women’s World Cup

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 27, 2019, 1:48 PM EDT
The 23 who will vie to defend the United States women’s national team’s World Cup title are registered for duty.

Carli Lloyd, Julie Ertz, Megan Rapinoe, and Alex Morgan are back in the fold for the USWNT.

Seventy-two of the players play in the United States, whether in the National Women’s Soccer League, NCAA Soccer, or with another club.

See the full list for every club here.

USWNT roster by position

GKs: Alyssa Naeher, Ashlyn Harris, Adrianna Franch

DEFs: Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Abby Dahlkemper, Ali Krieger, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Crystal Dunn.

MIDs: Sam Mewis, Morgan Brian, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Allie Long

FWDs: Mallory Pugh, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Jessica McDonald, Christen Press.

Villa’s Grealish thrilled to lead Premier League promotion

Scott Wilson/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMay 27, 2019, 1:15 PM EDT
Jack Grealish has been on a journey.

He probably wouldn’t trade a moment of it.

[ RECAP: Villa 2-1 Derby ]

The Aston Villa playmaker has been with his club since he was six, and that includes the side’s first ever relegation from the Premier League.

Transfer rumors have abounded since that time, but the 23-year-old held firm through three seasons in the second tier.

Now, following a 2-1 defeat of Derby County in the Championship Playoff Final, Villa is back in the top flight. From the BBC:

“I’m speechless. It was such a hard game, but when I look around and I’ve got John, Anwar, I believe. It means the world to go up, we know where this club belongs. I’ve stayed here and we’re back there now. I’ve led my boyhood team to the Premier League.”

Villa started firing on all cylinders under manager Dean Smith, who took the reins in October. The Villans sat 14th, but rose all the way to fifth.

“It feels very good,” Smith said. “To be honest, the lads are a terrific bunch. They take on different ideas, they deserve it. I believe pressure is what you put on yourself, we work hard every day, the only difference is expectation. We’ve got two owners have got a lot of money, and are in it for the long haul. The potential now is massive.”

Aston Villa wins Premier League promotion

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 27, 2019, 11:54 AM EDT
  • Villa back in Premier League for first time since 2015-16
  • El Ghazi involved in both Villa goals
  • Marriott strikes late for Frank Lampard‘s Rams

Prince William and Jimmy Dugan — er, Tom Hanks — rejoice: Your club is back in the top flight.

Anwar El Ghazi was the star of the show as Aston Villa clinched Premier League promotion with a 2-1 defeat of Derby County in the Championship Playoff Final at Wembley Stadium on Monday.

Al-Ghazi scored and helped produce John McGinn’s insurance goal, and Derby’s Jack Marriott got a deserved goal late to close the gap.

Villa got its first half goal from Al-Ghazi when he stooped to head a Mohamed Elmohamady cross into the goal.

And it was Al-Ghazi’s drive and shot from distance which was blocked into the air. Rams goalkeeper Kelle Roos timed his leap poorly in reaction, allowing McGinn to fire in front to head the ball out of his hands and into the goal.

At that point it felt like more of the same, as Villa beat Derby 4-0 and 3-0 during the season.

Derby picked up its intensity later, and Marriott turned and hit a pretty strike that skittered just wide of the far post. He’d later bundle a ball over the line to set up a grandstand finish.