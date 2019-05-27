Spurs ‘so positive’ about Harry Kane’s status

Mauricio Pochettino continues to receive good news as Tottenham Hotspur readies for its first UEFA Champions League Final, and hopes to provide Spurs fans with only the choicest vibes.
“We can make history,” Pochettino said. “We can provide our fans the best happiness in football.”
A big piece of that could be Harry Kane, who is back in full training with the club and could make his first appearance since suffering a knee injury against Manchester City on April 9 in the same competition.
Sky Sports:
“We will see what happens. I am not telling you he is going to be fit 100 percent or that he is going to be available to play from the beginning or be on the bench or be out but we are so, so positive and happy with the progression.
“Jan Vertonghen, Harry Winks and Davinson Sanchez are in the same process. Those four players have started Friday and Saturday to be involved with the group. …That means for everyone it is very positive that they can maybe available at the weekend. That is very good news for us.”
Kane is just 1-4-4 in his career against the Reds, but it’s clear Spurs are better with than without him (Well, that’s clear to anyone with a brain, but peep the numbers below:
He was out, then he was in. Now, it’s official. Hirving Lozano is out of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) made the announcement on Monday afternoon, stating that after consultations with their medical staff and the medical staff at PSV Eindhoven, Lozano needed more time to recover from damaging MCL ligaments in his right knee. It’s a huge blow to new Mexico manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino, who likely was counting on a big summer from the World Cup goalscorer.
In a statement, the FMF said that Lozano was evaluated in Mexico City on Monday, and it was determined he wouldn’t make it back in time to contest the tournament. Mexico’s first match is on June 15 against Cuba at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
After initially suffering damage to the MCL of his right knee in late April, it appeared Hirving Lozano would miss out due to the injury. However, the second prognosis looked more promising, with Lozano then feeling he’d be able to recover in time. And yet, it didn’t come to pass.
Under Martino, this was to be a summer of change for El Tri. Despite being able to select up to 40 players for each nation’s preliminary roster, Martino just picked 29 players, leaving out veterans including Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Giovani Dos Santos, Hector Herrera and Jesus “Tecatito” Corona. Martino had a falling out with Corona after reportedly finding out Corona ignored his international call-up last March due to injury from a press release, and not word from the player himself.
Without those players on the preliminary list, Martino has little to choose from, though his choices to wittle down the squad have become easier. It’s now down to 27 with Miguel Layun suffering an injury last week. With Lozano out, now players like Erick Gutierrez and Uriel Antuna of LA Galaxy have a chance to impress on a continental stage.
This is a big one: The United States U-20 men meet Nigeria on Monday in a bid to restore hopes of making a deep run at the World Cup in Poland.
The Baby Yanks need to bounce back from a World Cup opening setback against Ukraine, and playmaker Tim Weah will again lead the team.
The 2:30 p.m. kickoff sees the Yanks captained by young FC Dallas star Paxton Pomykal.
Goal scorer Brandon Servania is out of the Starting XI, with Barcelona’s Konrad De La Fuente in the mix. Hannover 96 youngster Sebastian Soto goes from sub to starter.
Manchester City boss Sheikh Mansour may soon be competing with his cousin.
UAE billionaire Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nahyan says he is “in discussions” with Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley and that the sides have agreed terms.
Early morning reports were met with skepticism, but Khaled has released a statement backing the reports.
Sky Sports:
“We view it as an honour to have the opportunity to build on the strong support, history and tradition of the club.
“We have agreed terms and are working hard to complete the transaction at the earliest opportunity.”
Khaled was rebuffed in a bid to buy Liverpool for $2.5 billion last season, and has set his sights further north. Will Newcastle be the latest club to surge under foreign investment?
The 23 who will vie to defend the United States women’s national team’s World Cup title are registered for duty.
Carli Lloyd, Julie Ertz, Megan Rapinoe, and Alex Morgan are back in the fold for the USWNT.
Seventy-two of the players play in the United States, whether in the National Women’s Soccer League, NCAA Soccer, or with another club.
See the full list for every club here.
USWNT roster by position
GKs: Alyssa Naeher, Ashlyn Harris, Adrianna Franch
DEFs: Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Abby Dahlkemper, Ali Krieger, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Crystal Dunn.
MIDs: Sam Mewis, Morgan Brian, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Allie Long
FWDs: Mallory Pugh, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Jessica McDonald, Christen Press.