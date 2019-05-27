More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
U-20 World Cup: Soto brace leads U.S. past Nigeria

By Daniel KarellMay 27, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT
Sebastian Soto scored twice officially and once more though it was called back as the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team recorded a crucial victory to stay alive at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

The U.S. defeated Nigeria, 2-0 on Monday afternoon in Bielsko Biala, Poland at the Stadion Miejski. The game was marked both by the goals as well as the ones that didn’t happen, as the video assistant referee (VAR) called back a goal for the U.S. and a penalty kick for Nigeria.

Soto, inserted into the starting lineup by U.S. U-20s manager Tab Ramos in place of Brandon Servania, paid dividends as he scored either side of halftime, including less than a minute into the second half.

Ramos, feeling that his squad played well against Ukraine in the opening match but was not clinical enough, decided to replace a midfielder in Servania with Soto, the same change Ramos made in the second half of the 2-1 defeat to Ukraine. The move to a 4-3-3 paid dividends, with the trio of Soto, Tim Weah on the left and Konrad de la Fuente on the right providing high pressure, and Paxton Pomykal and Alex Mendez providing support behind them. The U.S. displayed quick passing in tight spaces as well as strong passing from Chris Durkin to spray the ball around the field from his position as a holding midfielder.

The U.S. opened the scoring in the 18th minute. A corner kick delivered to the far post was headed home by Soto, after taking a bump on the way towards goal.

Soto then seemed to add a second in the 31st minute but Tim Weah was offside on the initial cross into the box. Nigeria threatened the U.S. goal a few times before halftime, including a strike that cannoned off the crossbar and out of play.

After the halftime break, the U.S. made an immediate impact. Chris Glouster dribbled up through the left channel. Nigeria barely put any pressure on him and less than 45 seconds into the second half, Glouster played Soto into the box. The Hannover connection was on display as Soto took a few steps before dinking the ball over Olawale Oremade.

After an injury to Chris Richards, which brought on U.S. captain Mark McKenzie, the latter seemed to have given Nigeria some life. In the 65th minute, McKenzie bundled over Nigeria striker Michael, leading to a penalty kick call.

However, after a lengthy VAR check, the penalty was wiped out due to an offside player.

With the win, the U.S. are in a strong position to advance out of the group, although both the U.S. and Qatar need a result from their final match.

Lozano withdraws from Mexico Gold Cup squad due to knee injury recovery

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 27, 2019, 3:27 PM EDT
He was out, then he was in. Now, it’s official. Hirving Lozano is out of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) made the announcement on Monday afternoon, stating that after consultations with their medical staff and the medical staff at PSV Eindhoven, Lozano needed more time to recover from damaging MCL ligaments in his right knee. It’s a huge blow to new Mexico manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino, who likely was counting on a big summer from the World Cup goalscorer.

In a statement, the FMF said that Lozano was evaluated in Mexico City on Monday, and it was determined he wouldn’t make it back in time to contest the tournament. Mexico’s first match is on June 15 against Cuba at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

After initially suffering damage to the MCL of his right knee in late April, it appeared Hirving Lozano would miss out due to the injury. However, the second prognosis looked more promising, with Lozano then feeling he’d be able to recover in time. And yet, it didn’t come to pass.

Under Martino, this was to be a summer of change for El Tri. Despite being able to select up to 40 players for each nation’s preliminary roster, Martino just picked 29 players, leaving out veterans including Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Giovani Dos Santos, Hector Herrera and Jesus “Tecatito” Corona. Martino had a falling out with Corona after reportedly finding out Corona ignored his international call-up last March due to injury from a press release, and not word from the player himself.

Without those players on the preliminary list, Martino has little to choose from, though his choices to wittle down the squad have become easier. It’s now down to 27 with Miguel Layun suffering an injury last week. With Lozano out, now players like Erick Gutierrez and Uriel Antuna of LA Galaxy have a chance to impress on a continental stage.

Watch Live: U.S. v. Nigeria in U-20 World Cup

AP Photo/Sergei Grits
By Nicholas MendolaMay 27, 2019, 2:12 PM EDT
This is a big one: The United States U-20 men meet Nigeria on Monday in a bid to restore hopes of making a deep run at the World Cup in Poland.

The Baby Yanks need to bounce back from a World Cup opening setback against Ukraine, and playmaker Tim Weah will again lead the team.

[ STREAM: US U-20s v. Nigeria on Telemundo Deportes ]

The 2:30 p.m. kickoff sees the Yanks captained by young FC Dallas star Paxton Pomykal.

Goal scorer Brandon Servania is out of the Starting XI, with Barcelona’s Konrad De La Fuente in the mix. Hannover 96 youngster Sebastian Soto goes from sub to starter.

Sheikh Khaled: ‘We have agreed terms’ in Newcastle pursuit

Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMay 27, 2019, 1:59 PM EDT
Manchester City boss Sheikh Mansour may soon be competing with his cousin.

UAE billionaire Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nahyan says he is “in discussions” with Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley and that the sides have agreed terms.

Early morning reports were met with skepticism, but Khaled has released a statement backing the reports.

From Sky Sports:

“We view it as an honour to have the opportunity to build on the strong support, history and tradition of the club.

“We have agreed terms and are working hard to complete the transaction at the earliest opportunity.”

Khaled was rebuffed in a bid to buy Liverpool for $2.5 billion last season, and has set his sights further north. Will Newcastle be the latest club to surge under foreign investment?

Final squad lists released for Women’s World Cup

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 27, 2019, 1:48 PM EDT
The 23 who will vie to defend the United States women’s national team’s World Cup title are registered for duty.

Carli Lloyd, Julie Ertz, Megan Rapinoe, and Alex Morgan are back in the fold for the USWNT.

Seventy-two of the players play in the United States, whether in the National Women’s Soccer League, NCAA Soccer, or with another club.

See the full list for every club here.

USWNT roster by position

GKs: Alyssa Naeher, Ashlyn Harris, Adrianna Franch

DEFs: Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Abby Dahlkemper, Ali Krieger, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Crystal Dunn.

MIDs: Sam Mewis, Morgan Brian, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Allie Long

FWDs: Mallory Pugh, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Jessica McDonald, Christen Press.