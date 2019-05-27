Watch Live: U.S. v. Nigeria in U-20 World Cup

This is a big one: The United States U-20 men meet Nigeria on Monday in a bid to restore hopes of making a deep run at the World Cup in Poland.
The Baby Yanks need to bounce back from a World Cup opening setback against Ukraine, and playmaker Tim Weah will again lead the team.
[ STREAM: US U-20s v. Nigeria on Telemundo Deportes ]
The 2:30 p.m. kickoff sees the Yanks captained by young FC Dallas star Paxton Pomykal.
Goal scorer Brandon Servania is out of the Starting XI, with Barcelona’s Konrad De La Fuente in the mix. Hannover 96 youngster Sebastian Soto goes from sub to starter.