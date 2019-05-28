Barcelona reportedly want Martinez to replace Valverde

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A report out of Spain says that Barcelona will cut ties with manager Ernesto Valverde, following a rough finish to its treble-chasing season.

Barcelona ran away with La Liga but coughed up a big second leg lead over Liverpool in the Champions League before losing to Villarreal in the Copa del Rey Final.

Valverde’s firing would open the door for a familiar name: Roberto Martinez.

The ex- Wigan and Everton boss is under contract with the Belgian national team through 2020, but may find it hard to pass up the opportunity to manage Lionel Messi and the Blaugranas.

Martinez did not dismiss the idea, instead saying he wouldn’t make any moves without speaking to his Belgium bosses.

The 45-year-old Spaniard played with and managed Swansea City and Wigan Athletic before moving to the Toffees, then Belgium. He won League One with Swansea, the FA Cup with Wigan, and led Belgium to third place at the 2018 World Cup.

Would he be a good fit for Barca? The knock on Martinez has often been defending, and Barca has the tools to give him a leg-up on any of those perceiving shortcomings.

Barcelona won La Liga in both of Valverde’s seasons, but were the favorite to win the Champions League only to fall short this season.

