AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Europa League Final preview: Arsenal v. Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaMay 28, 2019, 12:22 PM EDT
It’s Arsenal last chance at qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, and perhaps Maurizio Sarri‘s final opportunity to win a piece of silverware at Chelsea.

And, oh yeah, it’s a London Derby pitting rivals against each other in a controversial setting for a European final.

Chelsea and Arsenal meet Wednesday for the right to lift the UEFA Cup, squaring off in Baku, Azerbaijan at 3 p.m. ET.

Arsenal will be without Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who elected to skip the match given the poor relations between Azerbaijan and his native Armenia. Chelsea may be missing N'Golo Kante, though the Blues have not ruled out the influential French midfielder.

The weight of the game is heavier for Arsenal, who will have to sell summer recruits on a year free of the Champions League if it fails to win in Baku.

We don’t know whether Unai Emery will tab Petr Cech as his starting goalkeeper before the Arsenal man leaves for the sporting director role at Chelsea.

Cech is still focused on the Gunners, and says not to be worried about Arsenal rising to the occasion.

“I feel that when Arsenal need to win, we win,” he said. “You go to Athens in the last Champions League group game needing to win 2-0 and you win 3-0. No matter where, we win, because that fire was right behind us as we had to really win. The pressure was what was pushing us.”

Both Sarri and Eden Hazard could be appearing at their final match for Chelsea, and the playmaking Real Madrid target feels this is a good chance to say goodbye from a top position.

“When you play for Chelsea at the start of the season, people think about which trophy we can have at the end of May, so this one is the important one. We lost the League Cup final, so at the end of the season this is the trophy we can go for. “I just want to win the trophy, that is it. It does not matter if I score or I do not score. If it is my last game, I hope to bring the trophy. … Would it be the perfect farewell? Yes.”

It’s the second Europa League Final for both teams, with Arsenal losing to Galatasaray in penalty kicks (2000) and Chelsea beating Benfica in 2013.

Barcelona reportedly want Martinez to replace Valverde

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 28, 2019, 11:45 AM EDT
A report out of Spain says that Barcelona will cut ties with manager Ernesto Valverde, following a rough finish to its treble-chasing season.

Barcelona ran away with La Liga but coughed up a big second leg lead over Liverpool in the Champions League before losing to Villarreal in the Copa del Rey Final.

Valverde’s firing would open the door for a familiar name: Roberto Martinez.

The ex- Wigan and Everton boss is under contract with the Belgian national team through 2020, but may find it hard to pass up the opportunity to manage Lionel Messi and the Blaugranas.

Martinez did not dismiss the idea, instead saying he wouldn’t make any moves without speaking to his Belgium bosses.

The 45-year-old Spaniard played with and managed Swansea City and Wigan Athletic before moving to the Toffees, then Belgium. He won League One with Swansea, the FA Cup with Wigan, and led Belgium to third place at the 2018 World Cup.

Would he be a good fit for Barca? The knock on Martinez has often been defending, and Barca has the tools to give him a leg-up on any of those perceiving shortcomings.

Barcelona won La Liga in both of Valverde’s seasons, but were the favorite to win the Champions League only to fall short this season.

Transfer rumor roundup: Pepe to Arsenal, Lo Celso in demand

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 28, 2019, 10:33 AM EDT
Here’s the Tuesday morning transfer buzz after a holiday weekend in America:

Arsenal target Nicolas Pepe leaving Lille is beyond certain. Just ask his manager.

“Nicolas will leave not 100 percent, but 150 percent,” said Christophe Gaither. “Can a footballer be prevented from going to a great European team? It is impossible.”

Pepe’s 11 assists were joint-second in Ligue 1 this season, and only Kylian Mbappe scored more league goals than his 22.

The 33 combined markers mean Pepe was involved in nearly half of second-place Lille’s 68 goals.

Pepe, 23, will fetch a fortune on the transfer market. Is Arsenal willing to spend enough to give Unai Emery another big playmaker? More importantly, will they outspend teams like Inter Milan?

Meanwhile, Spurs continue to be linked with playmakers. In addition to potential interest in Newcastle United’s Ayoze Perez, the North Londoners are said to have put in a $67 million bid for Giovani Lo Celso.

The Real Betis starred on loan from Paris Saint-Germain and has a release clause of approximately $111 million, so there’s probably going to be some haggling here.

Manchester United and Real Madrid are also being matched with the Spaniard.

Finally, Edinson Cavani is ready to make a move to La Liga and join Atletico Madrid should Diego Simeone’s men sell Diego Costa. Atleti is also being linked with Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell, and just announced the $25 million signing of center back Felipe from Porto.

Gattuso “mentally in pieces” as he leaves Milan

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 28, 2019, 9:40 AM EDT
Gennaro Gattuso will not continue with AC Milan after missing out on the UEFA Champions League by one point, and the manager doesn’t want his beloved club to fulfill his contract.

Gattuso, 41, played 468 times for the Serie A powers from 1999-2012, and attempted to bring the club back to the UCL when he took over in November 2017.

He spearheaded a run up the table from 11th to sixth in his first season, and had Milan third before losing a home derby to Inter. That led a dry spell which pushed the side as low as seventh. A four-match win streak to end the season could not save the day.

Prior to AC Milan, Gattuso led Pisa to Serie B promotion in his only long-term managerial post.

Via Goal.com, Gattuso said his love for the club isn’t just why he’s accepting a departure without the financial fulfillment of his contract, but also what cost him his desire to continue in the job:

“I feel I have too much history with this club, I felt more pressure than I probably should have. I’ve barely slept in the past 18 months, mentally I’m in pieces and that is something I must consider.”

Leeds exercises Bielsa’s second-year option

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 28, 2019, 8:51 AM EDT
Marcelo Bielsa will start a second season with the same club for the first time since 2015.

Hopefully this one lasts more than one match.

Leeds United is exercising its option year in Bielsa’s contract, the Championship club revealed Tuesday following a season spent largely in the automatic promotion places before dipping into the playoff race and bowing out of the competition.

Leeds had a fantastic run for most of the season, with the meticulous and creative Bielsa getting a lot of the credit.

Leeds spent the entire season in the Top Four, but a six-point advantage over third place dwindled, Bielsa’s staff was caught spying on Derby County, and Leeds finished the season in third.

Bielsa is a detail-oriented manager who is admired by some of the giants of the game, including Pep Guardiola of Manchester City.

He’s also had a combustible time in his last few settings, including leaving Marseille after one game of his sophomore campaign and skipping out on Lazio before coaching a match. He also spent a half-season at Lille before being suspended and ultimately fired.