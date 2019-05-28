More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds exercises Bielsa’s second-year option

By Nicholas MendolaMay 28, 2019, 8:51 AM EDT
Marcelo Bielsa will start a second season with the same club for the first time since 2015.

Hopefully this one lasts more than one match.

Leeds United is exercising its option year in Bielsa’s contract, the Championship club revealed Tuesday following a season spent largely in the automatic promotion places before dipping into the playoff race and bowing out of the competition.

Leeds had a fantastic run for most of the season, with the meticulous and creative Bielsa getting a lot of the credit.

Leeds spent the entire season in the Top Four, but a six-point advantage over third place dwindled, Bielsa’s staff was caught spying on Derby County, and Leeds finished the season in third.

Bielsa is a detail-oriented manager who is admired by some of the giants of the game, including Pep Guardiola of Manchester City.

He’s also had a combustible time in his last few settings, including leaving Marseille after one game of his sophomore campaign and skipping out on Lazio before coaching a match. He also spent a half-season at Lille before being suspended and ultimately fired.

Perez: Sergio Ramos requested free transfer to China

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 28, 2019, 8:19 AM EDT
Florentino Perez has revealed that Sergio Ramos asked to leave Real Madrid on a free transfer due to a generous off in the Chinese Super League.

Perez shot the idea down in a pretty obvious move, as the 33-year-old captain would still garner a pretty glorious transfer fee even at his advanced age.

Ramos allegedly told Perez that the CSL team was unable to offer a transfer fee due to league constraints.

“What was I going to tell him? We said this couldn’t happen but we’d speak to the club to satisfy him but that Real Madrid could not afford to let its captain leave for free as that would set a terrible precedent for other players,” Perez said, via Sky Sports.

The dominant but ever-controversial defender has been with Real since 2005, when he arrived from Sevilla. Reports say he wants a clean break from Real due to backlash from his suspension for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Final versus Ajax.

That, by the way, could easily be placed on Real’s poor depth at center back.

Ramos remains the captain of the Spanish national team, his 163 caps four shy of Iker Casillas’ record.

Transfermarkt pegs Ramos’ value at around $37 million. Would Perez be willing to accept something in that neighborhood for his captain, or would he reach for much more?

And, given Perez’s sensational nature, could he just be exaggerating the issue or creating it out of whole cloth?

Spanish police investigate match-fixing in La Liga

Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for LaLiga
By Nicholas MendolaMay 28, 2019, 7:45 AM EDT
A match-fixing complaint filed by La Liga has led to arrests in Spain.

The match was played in May 2018, and the league said its been informed of eight suspected matches this season which could have included match-fixing.

The BBC says current and former players as well as club executives “from the top two divisions” have been detained during the investigation.

In a statement, La Liga said its “integrity protection systems” detected unusual betting patterns in the matches. From Sky Sports:

“We want to thank the National Police for the extraordinary work done to dismantle what appears to be an organised criminal group dedicated to obtaining economic benefits through the predetermination of football matches.”

Additionally, 18 players bet on the outcome of matches this season.

Report: Tite removes Brazil captaincy from Neymar

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 27, 2019, 10:03 PM EDT
2 Comments

Following Neymar’s debacle at the 2018 World Cup, including rolling around on the turf and tears after beating lowly Panama, Tite has decided that it’s time to bestow the captaincy on another, more experienced player.

Dani Alves, looking spry as ever at age 36, has been named Brazil captain ahead of the 2019 Copa America, which is hosted by Brazil. This is according to Brazilian publication O Globo, which stated that Neymar actually lost the captaincy after his altercation with a fan following the Coupe de France final. That earned him also a suspension from his club side Paris Saint-Germain.

Alves was one of the players missing from Brazil’s 2018 World Cup squad after he suffered a knee injury just before the tournament, a huge blow to the veteran right back. As a veteran presence, he is one of the few players who can put an arm around Neymar, and one that the star attacker still looks up to. Neymar has worn the captain’s armband off and on since the 2014 World Cup, including leading his country out at the 2016 Olympics on home soil.

It remains to be seen whether Neymar will take this decision in stride or become upset about it and showcase his emotion on the pitch.

Hazard: ‘Would it be perfect farewell? Yes.’

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 27, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT
Eden Hazard has yet to say the actual words, “I’m leaving Chelsea,” but as of Monday he’s stepping right up to the line. Speaking to Sky Sports in England, Hazard admitted that IF it was his last game at Chelsea, leaving with the UEFA Europa League title would be pretty cool.

“It is a European competition, so for me, for the club, for the manager, for the fans, it is something important,” Hazard told Sky Sports. “When you play a final, it does not matter whether it is the Champions League, Europa League or League Cup, you just want to win, you just want to bring the trophy home and celebrate that.

“When you play for Chelsea at the start of the season, people think about which trophy we can have at the end of May, so this one is the important one. We lost the League Cup final, so at the end of the season this is the trophy we can go for. “I just want to win the trophy, that is it. It does not matter if I score or I do not score. If it is my last game, I hope to bring the trophy.

“Would it be the perfect farewell? Yes.”

Hazard has had an outstanding season under Maurizio Sarri, and quietly put together a 16-goal, 15-assist campaign in 37 Premier League games. The Belgian international looked like he could move away from Chelsea after last year’s World Cup run for Belgium, but Hazard decided to stick around in England for another season.

However, rumors have continued that he’d be leaving this summer for Real Madrid, a destination he previous described as a dream move. And while Hazard hasn’t said he’s for sure leaving, he also hasn’t exactly made any statements saying he’d like to stay through another contract. With 12 months left on his deal, this summer could be the best time for him to go and Chelsea to still gain some value in a transfer fee back to him.

Of course, it gets a bit complicated if Chelsea has its transfer ban from FIFA upheld by the Court for Arbitration and Sport. Then, Chelsea may feel its in their interest to hold onto Hazard for one more year, even if he leaves for free at the end of the season in 2020.