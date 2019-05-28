More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news


Progress report: USWNT in fine form ahead of World Cup

By Nicholas MendolaMay 28, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT
We’re two weeks away from the start of the Women’s World Cup in France, and as usual the United States women’s national team is among the favorites to compete for the title of world champion.

Since a July 7, 2017 loss to eventual champions Australia at the Tournament of Nations, the USWNT has been steamrolling people to the tune of one loss in 26 matches.

That includes an unbeaten 2018 in which the Yanks won 13 matches and drew once while scoring 47 goals and allowing just five. There was an 894-minute shutout streak, that stretched into 2019.

After a slow start to 2019, the USWNT has reclaimed its form since a pair of draws at the SheBelieves Cup, winning six-straight with five clean sheets.

It’s important to note, however, that the U.S. is not alone in posting a strong record. Aside from Brazil, which has lost an almost absurd nine-straight and 10 of 11, the big sides are performing well.

  • England won the SheBelieves Cup.
  • Canada beat England and has not lost in 2019.
  • Germany’s played far fewer matches but also didn’t lose in 2018 and hasn’t in 2019.
  • France has won nine of 10, the only loss coming to Germany.

There’s a question to ask whether the improvement of European teams have done a better job of iron sharpening iron than the USWNT in CONCACAF, but perhaps that’s better suited for another day.

Jill Ellis has pulled out most of the stops in trying to get her team rolling in defense of this World Cup, aiming to become the second team to win back-to-back World Cups while also putting a two cup difference between it and its closest competitors (Germany in both cases).

That’s huge, because the world has caught up to the front-running, early-adopting USWNT. As cool as those early titles were, Brandi Chastain’s moment and all, winning the loaded 2015 tournament in breakaway fashion was its most impressive accomplishment (They allowed one goal before the final, and beat Japan 5-2 on the final day).

To win consecutive tournaments given the strength of the rest of the world would put the program back on the highest ground, and further buttress the legacies of players like Julie Ertz, Kelley O’Hara, and Tobin Heath.

Winning the World Cup is serious business, and Ellis’ can lay down a marker as a magnate of the game with gold in France.

Xavi Hernandez to coach Qatari champion Al-Sadd


Associated PressMay 28, 2019, 1:07 PM EDT
DOHA, Qatar (AP) Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez will begin his coaching career with Qatari club Al-Sadd.

Al-Sadd says Xavi is taking charge of the team he helped become Qatari league champion this season.

The 39-year-old midfielder played four seasons with Al-Sadd after a storied 17-year career with Barcelona.

Xavi played a club record 767 games for Barcelona and helped the club win four Champions Leagues and eight Spanish leagues. He also played in Spain’s title-winning teams at the 2010 World Cup and 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

Al-Sadd says Xavi’s squad will gather in Barcelona in July for a pre-season training camp in the Catalonia region.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Europa League Final preview: Arsenal v. Chelsea


By Nicholas MendolaMay 28, 2019, 12:22 PM EDT
It’s Arsenal last chance at qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, and perhaps Maurizio Sarri‘s final opportunity to win a piece of silverware at Chelsea.

And, oh yeah, it’s a London Derby pitting rivals against each other in a controversial setting for a European final.

Chelsea and Arsenal meet Wednesday for the right to lift the UEFA Cup, squaring off in Baku, Azerbaijan at 3 p.m. ET.

Arsenal will be without Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who elected to skip the match given the poor relations between Azerbaijan and his native Armenia. Chelsea may be missing N'Golo Kante, though the Blues have not ruled out the influential French midfielder.

The weight of the game is heavier for Arsenal, who will have to sell summer recruits on a year free of the Champions League if it fails to win in Baku.

We don’t know whether Unai Emery will tab Petr Cech as his starting goalkeeper before the Arsenal man leaves for the sporting director role at Chelsea.

Cech is still focused on the Gunners, and says not to be worried about Arsenal rising to the occasion.

“I feel that when Arsenal need to win, we win,” he said. “You go to Athens in the last Champions League group game needing to win 2-0 and you win 3-0. No matter where, we win, because that fire was right behind us as we had to really win. The pressure was what was pushing us.”

Both Sarri and Eden Hazard could be appearing at their final match for Chelsea, and the playmaking Real Madrid target feels this is a good chance to say goodbye from a top position.

“When you play for Chelsea at the start of the season, people think about which trophy we can have at the end of May, so this one is the important one. We lost the League Cup final, so at the end of the season this is the trophy we can go for. “I just want to win the trophy, that is it. It does not matter if I score or I do not score. If it is my last game, I hope to bring the trophy. … Would it be the perfect farewell? Yes.”

It’s the second Europa League Final for both teams, with Arsenal losing to Galatasaray in penalty kicks (2000) and Chelsea beating Benfica in 2013.

Barcelona reportedly want Martinez to replace Valverde


By Nicholas MendolaMay 28, 2019, 11:45 AM EDT
A report out of Spain says that Barcelona will cut ties with manager Ernesto Valverde, following a rough finish to its treble-chasing season.

Barcelona ran away with La Liga but coughed up a big second leg lead over Liverpool in the Champions League before losing to Villarreal in the Copa del Rey Final.

Valverde’s firing would open the door for a familiar name: Roberto Martinez.

The ex- Wigan and Everton boss is under contract with the Belgian national team through 2020, but may find it hard to pass up the opportunity to manage Lionel Messi and the Blaugranas.

Martinez did not dismiss the idea, instead saying he wouldn’t make any moves without speaking to his Belgium bosses.

The 45-year-old Spaniard played with and managed Swansea City and Wigan Athletic before moving to the Toffees, then Belgium. He won League One with Swansea, the FA Cup with Wigan, and led Belgium to third place at the 2018 World Cup.

Would he be a good fit for Barca? The knock on Martinez has often been defending, and Barca has the tools to give him a leg-up on any of those perceiving shortcomings.

Barcelona won La Liga in both of Valverde’s seasons, but were the favorite to win the Champions League only to fall short this season.

Transfer rumor roundup: Pepe to Arsenal, Lo Celso in demand


By Nicholas MendolaMay 28, 2019, 10:33 AM EDT
Here’s the Tuesday morning transfer buzz after a holiday weekend in America:

Arsenal target Nicolas Pepe leaving Lille is beyond certain. Just ask his manager.

“Nicolas will leave not 100 percent, but 150 percent,” said Christophe Gaither. “Can a footballer be prevented from going to a great European team? It is impossible.”

Pepe’s 11 assists were joint-second in Ligue 1 this season, and only Kylian Mbappe scored more league goals than his 22.

The 33 combined markers mean Pepe was involved in nearly half of second-place Lille’s 68 goals.

Pepe, 23, will fetch a fortune on the transfer market. Is Arsenal willing to spend enough to give Unai Emery another big playmaker? More importantly, will they outspend teams like Inter Milan?

Meanwhile, Spurs continue to be linked with playmakers. In addition to potential interest in Newcastle United’s Ayoze Perez, the North Londoners are said to have put in a $67 million bid for Giovani Lo Celso.

The Real Betis starred on loan from Paris Saint-Germain and has a release clause of approximately $111 million, so there’s probably going to be some haggling here.

Manchester United and Real Madrid are also being matched with the Spaniard.

Finally, Edinson Cavani is ready to make a move to La Liga and join Atletico Madrid should Diego Simeone’s men sell Diego Costa. Atleti is also being linked with Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell, and just announced the $25 million signing of center back Felipe from Porto.