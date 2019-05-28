Report: MLS, Liga MX competition to be called Leagues Cup

According to a report in The Athletic, the eight-team annual tournament set to begin in 2019 will be called the Leagues Cup. Per the report, the MLS teams that will be involved are the Chicago Fire, LA Galaxy, Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake. They’ll be opposing Cruz Azul, Club America, Club Tijuana and Tigres UANL. In addition quarterfinal matchups will kick off on July 21, with these matchups:
Real Salt Lake v. Tigres
Houston Dynamo v. Club America
Chicago Fire v. Cruz Azul
LA Galaxy v. Club Tijuana
It’s unclear of why MLS chose these clubs, though it could be for marketing purposes with plenty of Liga MX fans in Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston. As of now, all four clubs have matches for that first weekend during July 21, so it would involve some interesting scheduling arrangements.
The report states that, unsurprisingly, all the matches for this tournament will be played in the U.S. Unlike the CONCACAF Champions League, an actual competition pitting each league’s best teams in the confederation, the Leagues Cup is clearly a way for MLS and Liga MX to get their hands on even more ticket and sponsorship money by bringing more Mexican clubs to the U.S. for games with more meaning than a random summer friendly match.
Ultimately, if this tournament does take the teams that didn’t finish atop their leagues, then perhaps it gives those teams in the MLS mid-tier a chance to test themselves against Liga MX competition.
U-20 WC Roundup: Argentina tops Portugal, Mali completes incredible comeback (video)
For the first time in more than a decade, Argentina looks like a real threat to win the FIFA Under-20 World Cup title.
The Albiceleste topped back-to-back quarterfinalists Portugal, 2-0, to secure a place in the knockout round. It’s the first time Argentina has gotten out of the group since 2011, a shocking length of time considering the amount of stars Argentina used to produce on a regular basis.
Goals on either side of halftime from Adolfo Gaich and Nehuen Perez gave Argentina the win, though it didn’t come without chances for Portugal. Portugal finished with 18 shots, including seven on target. Gaich for Argentina, the center forward, was particularly busy in front of goal. Joao Virginia was up to the test all but one time for Portugal.
Elsewhere, Mali completed an epic comeback over Saudi Arabia. Trailing 2-0 early in the match, Mali scored twice to tie it, then trailed once again, before a pair of goals from Boubacar Traore and Mohamad Camara gave Mali the win. With the victory, Mali gives itself a great chance to not only win the group over France, who it plays in the last group stage match. Saudi Arabia meanwhile can’t finish in the top two, though a win over Panama can give it a chance to finish in third.
Also in Group E, France defeated Panama, 2-0, and in Group F, South Korea scored a header to beat South Africa, 1-0.
Emery: We can achieve “two objectives” in Europa League final
According to Unai Emery, the Arsenal squad agreed upon two targets at the start of the 2018-2019 season. Qualify for the UEFA Champions League, preferably through finishing in the top four of the Premier League, and winning the Europa League.
On Wednesday, Arsenal has the chance to accomplish both.
“We can win one title and also play with the opportunity to go to the Champions League,” Emery said. “Above all we want to enjoy and play with all our good spirit and also I think this competition is improving a lot and over the last years big teams have played in the final. I hope that in the future Chelsea and Arsenal could be a final in the Champions League! We have a lot of very good players and some of the best players in the world, so it’s a very good moment for football in the world.”
Arsenal hasn’t won a European title since winning the UEFA Cup Winners Cup in 1994.
One of the big subplots heading into the match is whether Emery will stick with the retiring Petr Cech, who has been the goalkeeper for nearly the entire Europa League run so far, or regular No. 1 Bernd Leno. Emery wouldn’t reveal whether Cech would start, but did say he had something planned for him one way or another.
“I can speak about Petr Cech a lot, but above all he is a great man, a great professional, amazing in his behavior with us and it will be last match tomorrow because he decided to retire,” Emery said. “I want to do something important with him in the last moment of his career – and this has been my conversation with him, playing or not playing. We want to win for us.”
Whether it was for the cameras or a real display of emotion, Maurizio Sarri’s message was clear to see; The Chelsea manager is not happy, just one day before the Europa League Final.
In video caught by BT Sport in England, Sarri was seen tossing his baseball hat to the ground and angrily walking off the pitch while Chelsea went through its final practice of the season. Sarri’s actions appeared to happen moments after Gonzalo Higuain and David Luiz had a heated conversation, which ended with Luiz also angrily leaving the field.
In a small sided game, Higuain stepped in quickly on Luiz when the latter had the ball, and Luiz likely was saying not to go into a tackle so hard the day before a final. Higuain didn’t seem to see it that way, leading to the disagreement.
With Kante the latest injury, rumors swirling that Eden Hazard and Sarri could be leaving this summer, it’s the latest sign of crisis at Chelsea. Should they overcome this latest incident, it would represent an incredible achievement for this season.
Sarri: Kante given a 50/50 chance to play in UEL final
It will be a game time decision to see whether N'Golo Kante plays in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday evening in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Speaking to the assembled media at the Olympic Stadium, the site of the final vs. London rivals Arsenal, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri stated that after suffering a knee injury in training Kante has a 50% chance of playing in the final.
Sarri is up first and reports that @nglkante is 50/50 to play in tomorrow's final.
'He had a little problem in his knee. It's not a serious injury but the problem is the timing because we have only four days to recover. We are trying.' 💪#UELfinalpic.twitter.com/Axlmg6yovM
After losing both Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to long-term, season-ending injuries in recent weeks, it’s another blow for the Blues to lose Kante, the man who was key to back to back Premier League titles, first with Leicester City and next with Chelsea. While Kante has been playing a different role this season, as a right central midfielder in Sarri’s 4-3-3, he’s still a World Cup winner and it would be a blow to any team to have to replace him.
Chelsea must hope that either Kante is somehow fit enough to start the match, or even if he’s only able to go 30 minutes, that he comes on and helps secure a victory, holding onto a lead. However, there’s also a strong likelihood that he won’t be available at all, though he could be in the 18 as a decoy.