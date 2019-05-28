Spanish police investigate match-fixing in La Liga

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A match-fixing complaint filed by La Liga has led to arrests in Spain.

The match was played in May 2018, and the league said its been informed of eight suspected matches this season which could have included match-fixing.

The BBC says current and former players as well as club executives “from the top two divisions” have been detained during the investigation.

In a statement, La Liga said its “integrity protection systems” detected unusual betting patterns in the matches. From Sky Sports:

“We want to thank the National Police for the extraordinary work done to dismantle what appears to be an organised criminal group dedicated to obtaining economic benefits through the predetermination of football matches.”

Additionally, 18 players bet on the outcome of matches this season.

