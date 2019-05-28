Transfer rumor roundup: Pepe to Arsenal, Lo Celso in demand

Here’s the Tuesday morning transfer buzz after a holiday weekend in America:
[ MORE: La Liga match fixing arrests ]
Arsenal target Nicolas Pepe leaving Lille is beyond certain. Just ask his manager.
“Nicolas will leave not 100 percent, but 150 percent,” said Christophe Gaither. “Can a footballer be prevented from going to a great European team? It is impossible.”
Pepe’s 11 assists were joint-second in Ligue 1 this season, and only Kylian Mbappe scored more league goals than his 22.
The 33 combined markers mean Pepe was involved in nearly half of second-place Lille’s 68 goals.
Pepe, 23, will fetch a fortune on the transfer market. Is Arsenal willing to spend enough to give Unai Emery another big playmaker? More importantly, will they outspend teams like Inter Milan?
Meanwhile, Spurs continue to be linked with playmakers. In addition to potential interest in Newcastle United’s Ayoze Perez, the North Londoners are said to have put in a $67 million bid for Giovani Lo Celso.
The Real Betis starred on loan from Paris Saint-Germain and has a release clause of approximately $111 million, so there’s probably going to be some haggling here.
Manchester United and Real Madrid are also being matched with the Spaniard.
Finally, Edinson Cavani is ready to make a move to La Liga and join Atletico Madrid should Diego Simeone’s men sell Diego Costa. Atleti is also being linked with Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell, and just announced the $25 million signing of center back Felipe from Porto.
A report out of Spain says that Barcelona will cut ties with manager Ernesto Valverde, following a rough finish to its treble-chasing season.
Barcelona ran away with La Liga but coughed up a big second leg lead over Liverpool in the Champions League before losing to Villarreal in the Copa del Rey Final.
[ MORE: Transfer rumor roundup ]
Valverde’s firing would open the door for a familiar name: Roberto Martinez.
The ex- Wigan and Everton boss is under contract with the Belgian national team through 2020, but may find it hard to pass up the opportunity to manage Lionel Messi and the Blaugranas.
Martinez did not dismiss the idea, instead saying he wouldn’t make any moves without speaking to his Belgium bosses.
The 45-year-old Spaniard played with and managed Swansea City and Wigan Athletic before moving to the Toffees, then Belgium. He won League One with Swansea, the FA Cup with Wigan, and led Belgium to third place at the 2018 World Cup.
Would he be a good fit for Barca? The knock on Martinez has often been defending, and Barca has the tools to give him a leg-up on any of those perceiving shortcomings.
Barcelona won La Liga in both of Valverde’s seasons, but were the favorite to win the Champions League only to fall short this season.
Gennaro Gattuso will not continue with AC Milan after missing out on the UEFA Champions League by one point, and the manager doesn’t want his beloved club to fulfill his contract.
Gattuso, 41, played 468 times for the Serie A powers from 1999-2012, and attempted to bring the club back to the UCL when he took over in November 2017.
[ MORE: Spanish police investigate La Liga match fixing ]
He spearheaded a run up the table from 11th to sixth in his first season, and had Milan third before losing a home derby to Inter. That led a dry spell which pushed the side as low as seventh. A four-match win streak to end the season could not save the day.
Prior to AC Milan, Gattuso led Pisa to Serie B promotion in his only long-term managerial post.
Via Goal.com, Gattuso said his love for the club isn’t just why he’s accepting a departure without the financial fulfillment of his contract, but also what cost him his desire to continue in the job:
“I feel I have too much history with this club, I felt more pressure than I probably should have. I’ve barely slept in the past 18 months, mentally I’m in pieces and that is something I must consider.”
Marcelo Bielsa will start a second season with the same club for the first time since 2015.
Hopefully this one lasts more than one match.
Leeds United is exercising its option year in Bielsa’s contract, the Championship club revealed Tuesday following a season spent largely in the automatic promotion places before dipping into the playoff race and bowing out of the competition.
[ MORE: Spanish police investigate La Liga match fixing ]
Leeds had a fantastic run for most of the season, with the meticulous and creative Bielsa getting a lot of the credit.
Leeds spent the entire season in the Top Four, but a six-point advantage over third place dwindled, Bielsa’s staff was caught spying on Derby County, and Leeds finished the season in third.
Bielsa is a detail-oriented manager who is admired by some of the giants of the game, including Pep Guardiola of Manchester City.
He’s also had a combustible time in his last few settings, including leaving Marseille after one game of his sophomore campaign and skipping out on Lazio before coaching a match. He also spent a half-season at Lille before being suspended and ultimately fired.
Florentino Perez has revealed that Sergio Ramos asked to leave Real Madrid on a free transfer due to a generous off in the Chinese Super League.
Perez shot the idea down in a pretty obvious move, as the 33-year-old captain would still garner a pretty glorious transfer fee even at his advanced age.
[ MORE: Spanish police investigate La Liga match fixing ]
Ramos allegedly told Perez that the CSL team was unable to offer a transfer fee due to league constraints.
“What was I going to tell him? We said this couldn’t happen but we’d speak to the club to satisfy him but that Real Madrid could not afford to let its captain leave for free as that would set a terrible precedent for other players,” Perez said, via Sky Sports.
The dominant but ever-controversial defender has been with Real since 2005, when he arrived from Sevilla. Reports say he wants a clean break from Real due to backlash from his suspension for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Final versus Ajax.
That, by the way, could easily be placed on Real’s poor depth at center back.
Ramos remains the captain of the Spanish national team, his 163 caps four shy of Iker Casillas’ record.
Transfermarkt pegs Ramos’ value at around $37 million. Would Perez be willing to accept something in that neighborhood for his captain, or would he reach for much more?
And, given Perez’s sensational nature, could he just be exaggerating the issue or creating it out of whole cloth?