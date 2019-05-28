U-20 WC Roundup: Argentina tops Portugal, Mali completes incredible comeback (video)

For the first time in more than a decade, Argentina looks like a real threat to win the FIFA Under-20 World Cup title.

The Albiceleste topped back-to-back quarterfinalists Portugal, 2-0, to secure a place in the knockout round. It’s the first time Argentina has gotten out of the group since 2011, a shocking length of time considering the amount of stars Argentina used to produce on a regular basis.

Goals on either side of halftime from Adolfo Gaich and Nehuen Perez gave Argentina the win, though it didn’t come without chances for Portugal. Portugal finished with 18 shots, including seven on target. Gaich for Argentina, the center forward, was particularly busy in front of goal. Joao Virginia was up to the test all but one time for Portugal.

Elsewhere, Mali completed an epic comeback over Saudi Arabia. Trailing 2-0 early in the match, Mali scored twice to tie it, then trailed once again, before a pair of goals from Boubacar Traore and Mohamad Camara gave Mali the win. With the victory, Mali gives itself a great chance to not only win the group over France, who it plays in the last group stage match. Saudi Arabia meanwhile can’t finish in the top two, though a win over Panama can give it a chance to finish in third.

Also in Group E, France defeated Panama, 2-0, and in Group F, South Korea scored a header to beat South Africa, 1-0.