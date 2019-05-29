More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Blatter: I want to sue Infantino

By Daniel KarellMay 29, 2019, 1:33 PM EDT
It’s been more than three years since Sepp Blatter’s ignominious exit from FIFA, but the Swiss former soccer executive is still upset at how things went down in 2015.

He’s so upset, in fact, that he’s willing to go to court to get his way.

In an interview with AFP, Blatter said “I want to sue him,” referring to current FIFA president Gianni Infantino, for damaging Blatter’s reputation and emotional state. Blatter said he wants FIFA to admit that it had “hurt” him, and said that he’d be filing his lawsuit shortly.

“Both me and my family, my entire entourage, by saying that this guy was using (FIFA) like a piggy bank,” Blatter told AFP, referring to himself as “this guy. “This is a question of honor.”

In addition, Blatter lashed out at Infantino, saying he spoke about how he would bring transparency to FIFA, but Blatter feels he hasn’t delivered on that campaign promise.

Sepp Blatter resigned in disgrace in June 2015, just a couple of days after winning yet another term from FIFA member states despite a long-running corruption scandal. Blatter is alleged to have not only made payments off the books to other FIFA members, but there is a current Swiss investigation into a $12 million payment to himself from FIFA’s accounts after the 2014 World Cup. The spotlight had been on FIFA ever since 2010, when Russia and Qatar, two of the lowest-rated bids to apply, ended up winning the rights to host the 2018 and 2022 Men’s World Cups.

It’s clear that Blatter has learned nothing since he resigned, or when FIFA imposed an eight-year ban on soccer activities for him, which was later reduced to six years. Blatter should go away and not be heard from again, as he’s the face of an organization that was backwards, political and overly money-hungry.

Infantino will likely settle with Blatter out of court, and the two will go their separate ways. Hopefully FIFA will move towards being a more progressive, forward-thinking organization.

LIVE – Europa League final: Arsenal v. Chelsea

By Daniel KarellMay 29, 2019, 2:40 PM EDT
The first of two European finals consisting of Premier League clubs begins as Chelsea take on Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League final.

Both teams will have to battle some rustiness, with Chelsea and Arsenal both having not played (official) matches since May 12. Chelsea played the New England Revolution two weeks ago in a match for charity in the U.S.

Despite picking up a knee injury in training and being given a 50/50 chance to play, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has gone with N'Golo Kante in his midfield, alongside Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho. Olivier Giroud starts up top instead of Gonzalo Higuain, and Pedro takes the spot of Willian.

Interestingly, per Opta, Chelsea is the first team to not have a player from the club’s home nation in its starting lineup for a European final since Jose Mourinho and Inter Milan faced Bayern Munich in the 2010 Champions League final.

For Arsenal, manager Unai Emery has allowed Petr Cech to have a chance to go out a winner, starting him in the final game of the season. Emery also included Mesut Ozil in the squad, and he’ll likely combine with fellow attackers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in an imposing Arsenal attack. Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka start in midfield as well.

LINEUPS

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Christensen, David Luiz, Emerson; Kovacic, Jorginho, Kante; Pedro, Giroud, Hazard.
Bench: Caballero, Alonso, Cahill, Zappacosta, Barkley, William, Higuain, Cumming, Ampadu, McEachran, Gallagher.

Arsenal: Cech; Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal; Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette.
Bench: Leno, Lichsteiner, Mustafi, Jenkinson, Elneny, Guendouzi, Willock, Saka, Iliev, Iwoke, Nketiah, Welbeck

Carroll, Nasri, Adrian leaving West Ham this summer

By Daniel KarellMay 29, 2019, 12:18 PM EDT
Two of West Ham’s longest-serving players are departing the club this summer.

West Ham announced on Tuesday that strikers Andy Carroll and goalkeeper Adrian San Miguel del Castillo, better known simply as Adrian, are leaving the club as free agents this summer. Joining them in leaving West Ham are Samir Nasri and Toni Martinez.

Carroll and Adrian both arrived at West Ham in 2013.

“Andy and Adrian have both been great servants to West Ham United throughout their time at the Club and we thank them for their loyalty and commitment to the Claret and Blue cause,” joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold said in a statement. “Both have provided us and our fellow supporters with some unforgettable moments, whether they were sensational scissor kicks and unstoppable headers in Andy’s case, or penalty saves and goals in Adrian’s.

“They can both be assured of warm welcomes whenever they return to London Stadium and we wish them, as well as Samir Nasri and the young players whose contracts are up this summer, the very best for their future careers.”

Together, Carroll and Adrian made 292 first team appearances, with Adrian set as the No. 1 keeper during the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons. Carroll, who joined as a man looking to work his way back into the England National Team ahead of the 2014 World Cup, never found the consistency necessary to be a top-level Premier League striker.

Carroll’s highest Premier League goal return rate was nine, and this season he finished with no goals in 12 appearances, including three starts. He finished with 33 goals in six years.

It’s unclear where Carroll, Adrian and Nasri will head next. Nasri, who had served an 18-month ban for using a banned substance, made just six appearances after joining on January 1, 2019. Adrian could head back to Real Betis, though he’d surely be the No. 2. For Carroll and Nasri, they may need to go abroad or drop down a division to look for regular playing time.

With Manuel Pellegrini heading into his second year in charge, it’s a chance for the Chilean to make the team more in his mold, getting rid of some players on the fringes for younger, more talented players.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Mane plays down Real Madrid links, Lukaku to Inter, and more

By Daniel KarellMay 29, 2019, 11:09 AM EDT
Sadio Mane has had a breakout last couple of years for Liverpool, taking his game to a new level. He finished joint top of the Premier League in scoring with 22 goals and has helped lead Liverpool to the UEFA Champions League final.

So it’s no surprise then that he’s being linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Speaking to reporters ahead of this weekend’s UEFA Champions League final – set to take place in Madrid – Mane said that while he appreciated being linked with some of the biggest clubs in the world, he was more than happy at Liverpool. The Senegal international inked a new five-year contract with Liverpool earlier this season, taking him through the end of the 2022-2023 season.

“This is always part of football so we have to deal with it but for me the most important thing is Liverpool and I’m happy here,” Mane said, via the Guardian. “I’m preparing for one of the biggest games for the club and the fans and the players as well, so let’s focus on this one first and win it. It’s always a pleasure that this kind of team wants you but don’t forget Liverpool. We beat big teams.”

Mane scored 22 goals in the Premier League, with another four in the Champions League. While Mane didn’t score, his tenacity and guile helped Liverpool complete an incredible 3-0 comeback to defeat Barcelona, 4-3 on aggregate in the semifinals. It’s helped Mane and Liverpool make the club’s second-straight Champions League final.

Here are more transfer rumors from across the Premier League:

Former president Obama calls Messi “genius” and backs him despite World Cup disappointment

By Daniel KarellMay 29, 2019, 8:56 AM EDT
Former U.S. President Barack Obama spoke Tuesday morning at a marketing and business conference in Colombia, and it’s no surprise that, as an avid sports fan, he waded into one of the big sports stories in South America for the past decade: Lionel Messi and the World Cup.

“Even people that we consider geniuses work with other people in order to develop their style,” Obama said at the EXMA Conference, via Diario AS. “In Argentina, even though Messi is wonderful, they have problems winning the World Cup.

“My advice to young people is that we have to recognize very few people achieve great things on their own.”

Obama’s comments come on the back of Messi absorbing a lot of anger and rage for Argentina’s failure to win a World Cup during his career. Since making his international debut in 2015, Messi and Argentina have failed to win both the World Cup and Copa America, coming in as runners-up in Russia in 2014, and in South America in 2004, 2007, 2015 and 2016. Messi, always the bridesmaid, it seems.

Of course, Messi shouldn’t be solely to blame. Gonzalo Higuain missed key chances in both the 2014 World Cup final and 2015 Copa America final. Argentina’s defense completely collapsed at this past summer’s World Cup, with France absolutely thrashing the Albiceleste.

While it’s unlikely, perhaps the Argentina soccer public can take some of Obama’s words to heart, and appreciate everything they’ve enjoyed from Messi while understanding that soccer is a collective.

Messi is back with the Argentina squad ahead of this summer’s Copa America in Brazil. Obama has previously stated that his two children are big fans of Messi, and had hoped to meet him during the 2016 Copa America, hosted in the U.S.