Carroll, Nasri, Adrian leaving West Ham this summer

By Daniel KarellMay 29, 2019, 12:18 PM EDT
Two of West Ham’s longest-serving players are departing the club this summer.

West Ham announced on Tuesday that strikers Andy Carroll and goalkeeper Adrian San Miguel del Castillo, better known simply as Adrian, are leaving the club as free agents this summer. Joining them in leaving West Ham are Samir Nasri and Toni Martinez.

Carroll and Adrian both arrived at West Ham in 2013.

“Andy and Adrian have both been great servants to West Ham United throughout their time at the Club and we thank them for their loyalty and commitment to the Claret and Blue cause,” joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold said in a statement. “Both have provided us and our fellow supporters with some unforgettable moments, whether they were sensational scissor kicks and unstoppable headers in Andy’s case, or penalty saves and goals in Adrian’s.

“They can both be assured of warm welcomes whenever they return to London Stadium and we wish them, as well as Samir Nasri and the young players whose contracts are up this summer, the very best for their future careers.”

Together, Carroll and Adrian made 292 first team appearances, with Adrian set as the No. 1 keeper during the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons. Carroll, who joined as a man looking to work his way back into the England National Team ahead of the 2014 World Cup, never found the consistency necessary to be a top-level Premier League striker.

Carroll’s highest Premier League goal return rate was nine, and this season he finished with no goals in 12 appearances, including three starts. He finished with 33 goals in six years.

It’s unclear where Carroll, Adrian and Nasri will head next. Nasri, who had served an 18-month ban for using a banned substance, made just six appearances after joining on January 1, 2019. Adrian could head back to Real Betis, though he’d surely be the No. 2. For Carroll and Nasri, they may need to go abroad or drop down a division to look for regular playing time.

With Manuel Pellegrini heading into his second year in charge, it’s a chance for the Chilean to make the team more in his mold, getting rid of some players on the fringes for younger, more talented players.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Mane plays down Real Madrid links, Lukaku to Inter, and more

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 29, 2019, 11:09 AM EDT
Sadio Mane has had a breakout last couple of years for Liverpool, taking his game to a new level. He finished joint top of the Premier League in scoring with 22 goals and has helped lead Liverpool to the UEFA Champions League final.

So it’s no surprise then that he’s being linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Speaking to reporters ahead of this weekend’s UEFA Champions League final – set to take place in Madrid – Mane said that while he appreciated being linked with some of the biggest clubs in the world, he was more than happy at Liverpool. The Senegal international inked a new five-year contract with Liverpool earlier this season, taking him through the end of the 2022-2023 season.

“This is always part of football so we have to deal with it but for me the most important thing is Liverpool and I’m happy here,” Mane said, via the Guardian. “I’m preparing for one of the biggest games for the club and the fans and the players as well, so let’s focus on this one first and win it. It’s always a pleasure that this kind of team wants you but don’t forget Liverpool. We beat big teams.”

Mane scored 22 goals in the Premier League, with another four in the Champions League. While Mane didn’t score, his tenacity and guile helped Liverpool complete an incredible 3-0 comeback to defeat Barcelona, 4-3 on aggregate in the semifinals. It’s helped Mane and Liverpool make the club’s second-straight Champions League final.

Here are more transfer rumors from across the Premier League:

Former president Obama calls Messi "genius" and backs him despite World Cup disappointment

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 29, 2019, 8:56 AM EDT
Former U.S. President Barack Obama spoke Tuesday morning at a marketing and business conference in Colombia, and it’s no surprise that, as an avid sports fan, he waded into one of the big sports stories in South America for the past decade: Lionel Messi and the World Cup.

“Even people that we consider geniuses work with other people in order to develop their style,” Obama said at the EXMA Conference, via Diario AS. “In Argentina, even though Messi is wonderful, they have problems winning the World Cup.

“My advice to young people is that we have to recognize very few people achieve great things on their own.”

Obama’s comments come on the back of Messi absorbing a lot of anger and rage for Argentina’s failure to win a World Cup during his career. Since making his international debut in 2015, Messi and Argentina have failed to win both the World Cup and Copa America, coming in as runners-up in Russia in 2014, and in South America in 2004, 2007, 2015 and 2016. Messi, always the bridesmaid, it seems.

Of course, Messi shouldn’t be solely to blame. Gonzalo Higuain missed key chances in both the 2014 World Cup final and 2015 Copa America final. Argentina’s defense completely collapsed at this past summer’s World Cup, with France absolutely thrashing the Albiceleste.

While it’s unlikely, perhaps the Argentina soccer public can take some of Obama’s words to heart, and appreciate everything they’ve enjoyed from Messi while understanding that soccer is a collective.

Messi is back with the Argentina squad ahead of this summer’s Copa America in Brazil. Obama has previously stated that his two children are big fans of Messi, and had hoped to meet him during the 2016 Copa America, hosted in the U.S.

Reports: Valverde to stay on as Barcelona coach, after all

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 29, 2019, 7:51 AM EDT
It looks like Barcelona could be holding onto Ernesto Valverde for at least another season.

Multiple reports out of Spain state that after consulting with the club’s directors and executives, Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has decided against pulling the trigger and firing Valverde. The Spaniard has come under fire from Barcelona fans after two epic collapses in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds, leaving Messi and Co. Out of the Champions League final yet again.

According to Barcelona-based publication Sport, Valverde is staying at Barca because it’s Bartomeu’s final decision, because the club didn’t want to make more than than there’s already expected to be within the squad, and because it didn’t want to cave into public pressure. However, one reason not mentioned in the piece by Sport is whether there’s another manager better suited for the role that’s available.

Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman and others have been linked with the job in recent days, but they’re currently under contract to the Belgian National Team and Netherlands National Team, respectively, so Barcelona will not only have to pay out the rest of Valverde’s contract but then buy-out another manager’s contract and then pay them big bucks to come to the Camp Nou. The situation would be the same should Barcelona go after Mauricio Pochettino.

Ultimately, with Frenkie de Jong coming in, France Under-20 star Jean-Clair Todibo and potentially more transfers to freshen up the Barcelona squad, there’s a chance that Valverde can still achieve ultimate club glory, leading the team to the Champions League title.

But it’s clearly a sign of fan expectations that after another tremendous season in La Liga, where Barcelona ran away with the league, fans still had rage for Valverde, in part because of the Champions League finish and also because of accusations that Valverde hasn’t played the “Barcelona way.” Valverde’s players have defended him, but he’s lost the support of the fans.

Next season should be interesting, especially come March and April, when Barcelona is presumably back in the Champions League knockout rounds.

Report: MLS, Liga MX competition to be called Leagues Cup

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 28, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT
The new MLS and Liga MX competition seems to be taking a page out of the FA and soccer associations around the world.

According to a report in The Athletic, the eight-team annual tournament set to begin in 2019 will be called the Leagues Cup. Per the report, the MLS teams that will be involved are the Chicago Fire, LA Galaxy, Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake. They’ll be opposing Cruz Azul, Club America, Club Tijuana and Tigres UANL. In addition quarterfinal matchups will kick off on July 21, with these matchups:

Real Salt Lake v. Tigres
Houston Dynamo v. Club America
Chicago Fire v. Cruz Azul
LA Galaxy v. Club Tijuana

It’s unclear of why MLS chose these clubs, though it could be for marketing purposes with plenty of Liga MX fans in Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston. As of now, all four clubs have matches for that first weekend during July 21, so it would involve some interesting scheduling arrangements.

The report states that, unsurprisingly, all the matches for this tournament will be played in the U.S. Unlike the CONCACAF Champions League, an actual competition pitting each league’s best teams in the confederation, the Leagues Cup is clearly a way for MLS and Liga MX to get their hands on even more ticket and sponsorship money by bringing more Mexican clubs to the U.S. for games with more meaning than a random summer friendly match.

Ultimately, if this tournament does take the teams that didn’t finish atop their leagues, then perhaps it gives those teams in the MLS mid-tier a chance to test themselves against Liga MX competition.