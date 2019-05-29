Copa America: Neymar misses Brazil training with knee pains

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Neymar sat out Brazil’s training session on Wednesday, a day after he limped off the field with knee pains as the team began its Copa America preparations.
Brazil’s soccer confederation said in a statement that the striker would undergo physiotherapy and gym sessions instead of practicing with the rest of the team at the Granja Comary training ground outside Rio de Janeiro.
The 27-year-old exited Tuesday’s first full training after feeling pain in his left knee. He is still expected to play a friendly against Qatar on June 5 in Brasilia.
The Copa America starts on June 14, with Brazil playing Bolivia on the opening day.
Neymar has played only four matches for Paris Saint-Germain since he injured his right foot’s fifth metatarsal in January.
Striker Gabriel Jesus said Neymar “obviously is not 100%, but he is at 90%.”
“He is doing well, which is great for us,” Jesus told a news conference.
Neymar was also stripped of the captaincy by coach Tite this week, but neither spoken publicly about the decision yet. Veteran defender Dani Alves will wear the armband during the Copa America.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap Chelsea’s 4-1 victory over Arsenal in the Europa League final and what the future holds for both clubs moving forward (0:30). Plus, Aston Villa is back in the Premier League after their win over Derby County (31:30) and Sunderland suffer another disappointment as they go down to Charlton Athletic in the League One Play-off (42:55). Finally, the chaps preview the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur (46:00), and review some of the other headlines circling around the football world (1:02:05).
To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
[ Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]
Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies
His opinion isn’t the one that ultimately matters in making the final decision over who’ll be manager of Chelsea come August, but Maurizio Sarri believes he “deserves to stay at Chelsea” after completing his first season at the club with a triumph in the Europa League final.
[ MORE: Hazard: “I think it is goodbye, but you never know” ]
Not only did Sarri lead the Blues to a bit of European glory, but he also guided them to a third-place finish in the Premier League as well as an appearance in the League Cup final. Given the in-fighting reportedly going on around the club this season, Sarri has certainly done enough to return for a second season.
“At the end, we got the Champions League [place] through the Premier League, we played the final in the League Cup, we qualified [for that final with wins en route] against Liverpool and Tottenham, the finalists of the Champions League, and lost on penalties to Manchester City.”
[ MORE: Luiz says “Sarri deserves this” as uncertain future turns to present ]
The final decision, of course, belongs to owner Roman Abramovich, and Sarri knows it — quotes from the BBC:
“I need to talk to the club and make sure I know what I can do for Chelsea, and what Chelsea can do for me. I love the Premier League and I’m lucky I’m at Chelsea, but at the end of each season you have to sit down and talk.
“In my opinion, I deserve to stay at Chelsea, but my opinion is not enough.”
Maurizio Sarri‘s first season as Chelsea manager — and his first in the Premier League — is now officially complete, with a third-place league finish and the Europa League trophy.
[ MORE: Hazard: “I think it is goodbye, but you never know” ]
Wednesday’s triumph in the UEL final saw Sarri claim the first winner’s medal of his 30-year managerial career. It was a heartwarming sight to behold.
No one knows — not even Sarri himself — if there will be a second season for the Italian in west London. Not only did Sarri have a testy relationship with the club’s fans, but also with owner Roman Abramovich, leading to months of speculation that Sarri could be fired at any moment.
If the decision was to be left up to Sarri’s players, it sounds like he’d be the one roaming the sideline at Stamford Bridge come August. David Luiz, one of the most tenured players at the club (seven seasons over two different spells), was hugely complimentary of Sarri after the game and heaped loads of praise upon the 60-year-old — quotes from the BBC:
“We had some ups and downs but we have improved a lot and learned a lot this season. We finished well and won a trophy. It is my third title in Europe with Chelsea, they believe in my game. Sarri is a great guy, a great coach and he deserves this.
“The manager did amazing for this club. I don’t know about speculation, now is the time to talk about the title.”
[ MORE: Chelsea win Europa League after Arsenal capitulate (video) ]
With Eden Hazard seemingly already out the door, things could be looking drastically different at the start of next season. Chelsea won’t be the top job with a vacancy this summer, though, as whoever’s in charge — Sarri or otherwise — will be forced to operate under a two-window transfer ban.
It has been no secret that Real Madrid covet Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard as the crown jewel of the squad overhaul set to take place this summer, nor has it been exactly strictly confidential news that Hazard is also quite keen on making the move to the Spanish capital.
[ MORE: Chelsea win Europa League after Arsenal capitulate (video) ]
It was widely speculated — even by Hazard himself — that Wednesday’s Europa League final, which the Blues won by thumping Arsenal, could be the 28-year-old Belgian’s final game for the club.
Mere minutes after the final whistle in Baku, Azerbaijan, Hazard was, shall we say, extremely transparent about what lies ahead — quotes from the BBC:
“We will decide in a few days and the only target in my mind was to win this final. I have made my decision already and now I’m waiting on both clubs. I think it is a goodbye, but in football you never know. My dream was to play in the Premier League and I have done that for one of the biggest clubs, so maybe now it is the time for a new challenge.”
…
“It was good. I think both teams were playing with a bit of stress with it being a final but when Olivier [Giroud] scored it was the beginning of a great night. We played well and controlled the game and I’m happy to leave this trophy with the boys. The manager said to carry on playing football at the break and today we showed this mentality.”
The Blues are set to begin a two-window transfer ban this summer, meaning the roughly $150 million they are expected to receive in exchange for Hazard will burn a hole in Maurizio Sarri‘s pocket — assuming he remains as manager, of course — until this time next year.