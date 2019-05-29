More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Former president Obama calls Messi “genius” and backs him despite World Cup disappointment

By Daniel KarellMay 29, 2019, 8:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Former U.S. President Barack Obama spoke Tuesday morning at a marketing and business conference in Colombia, and it’s no surprise that, as an avid sports fan, he waded into one of the big sports stories in South America for the past decade: Lionel Messi and the World Cup.

“Even people that we consider geniuses work with other people in order to develop their style,” Obama said at the EXMA Conference, via Diario AS. “In Argentina, even though Messi is wonderful, they have problems winning the World Cup.

[READ: U-20 World Cup Roundup]

“My advice to young people is that we have to recognize very few people achieve great things on their own.”

Obama’s comments come on the back of Messi absorbing a lot of anger and rage for Argentina’s failure to win a World Cup during his career. Since making his international debut in 2015, Messi and Argentina have failed to win both the World Cup and Copa America, coming in as runners-up in Russia in 2014, and in South America in 2004, 2007, 2015 and 2016. Messi, always the bridesmaid, it seems.

Of course, Messi shouldn’t be solely to blame. Gonzalo Higuain missed key chances in both the 2014 World Cup final and 2015 Copa America final. Argentina’s defense completely collapsed at this past summer’s World Cup, with France absolutely thrashing the Albiceleste.

While it’s unlikely, perhaps the Argentina soccer public can take some of Obama’s words to heart, and appreciate everything they’ve enjoyed from Messi while understanding that soccer is a collective.

Messi is back with the Argentina squad ahead of this summer’s Copa America in Brazil. Obama has previously stated that his two children are big fans of Messi, and had hoped to meet him during the 2016 Copa America, hosted in the U.S.

Reports: Valverde to stay on as Barcelona coach, after all

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 29, 2019, 7:51 AM EDT
1 Comment

It looks like Barcelona could be holding onto Ernesto Valverde for at least another season.

Multiple reports out of Spain state that after consulting with the club’s directors and executives, Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has decided against pulling the trigger and firing Valverde. The Spaniard has come under fire from Barcelona fans after two epic collapses in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds, leaving Messi and Co. Out of the Champions League final yet again.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

According to Barcelona-based publication Sport, Valverde is staying at Barca because it’s Bartomeu’s final decision, because the club didn’t want to make more than than there’s already expected to be within the squad, and because it didn’t want to cave into public pressure. However, one reason not mentioned in the piece by Sport is whether there’s another manager better suited for the role that’s available.

Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman and others have been linked with the job in recent days, but they’re currently under contract to the Belgian National Team and Netherlands National Team, respectively, so Barcelona will not only have to pay out the rest of Valverde’s contract but then buy-out another manager’s contract and then pay them big bucks to come to the Camp Nou. The situation would be the same should Barcelona go after Mauricio Pochettino.

Ultimately, with Frenkie de Jong coming in, France Under-20 star Jean-Clair Todibo and potentially more transfers to freshen up the Barcelona squad, there’s a chance that Valverde can still achieve ultimate club glory, leading the team to the Champions League title.

But it’s clearly a sign of fan expectations that after another tremendous season in La Liga, where Barcelona ran away with the league, fans still had rage for Valverde, in part because of the Champions League finish and also because of accusations that Valverde hasn’t played the “Barcelona way.” Valverde’s players have defended him, but he’s lost the support of the fans.

Next season should be interesting, especially come March and April, when Barcelona is presumably back in the Champions League knockout rounds.

Report: MLS, Liga MX competition to be called Leagues Cup

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 28, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT
1 Comment

The new MLS and Liga MX competition seems to be taking a page out of the FA and soccer associations around the world.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

According to a report in The Athletic, the eight-team annual tournament set to begin in 2019 will be called the Leagues Cup. Per the report, the MLS teams that will be involved are the Chicago Fire, LA Galaxy, Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake. They’ll be opposing Cruz Azul, Club America, Club Tijuana and Tigres UANL. In addition quarterfinal matchups will kick off on July 21, with these matchups:

Real Salt Lake v. Tigres
Houston Dynamo v. Club America
Chicago Fire v. Cruz Azul
LA Galaxy v. Club Tijuana

It’s unclear of why MLS chose these clubs, though it could be for marketing purposes with plenty of Liga MX fans in Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston. As of now, all four clubs have matches for that first weekend during July 21, so it would involve some interesting scheduling arrangements.

The report states that, unsurprisingly, all the matches for this tournament will be played in the U.S. Unlike the CONCACAF Champions League, an actual competition pitting each league’s best teams in the confederation, the Leagues Cup is clearly a way for MLS and Liga MX to get their hands on even more ticket and sponsorship money by bringing more Mexican clubs to the U.S. for games with more meaning than a random summer friendly match.

Ultimately, if this tournament does take the teams that didn’t finish atop their leagues, then perhaps it gives those teams in the MLS mid-tier a chance to test themselves against Liga MX competition.

U-20 WC Roundup: Argentina tops Portugal, Mali completes incredible comeback (video)

AP
By Daniel KarellMay 28, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the first time in more than a decade, Argentina looks like a real threat to win the FIFA Under-20 World Cup title.

The Albiceleste topped back-to-back quarterfinalists Portugal, 2-0, to secure a place in the knockout round. It’s the first time Argentina has gotten out of the group since 2011, a shocking length of time considering the amount of stars Argentina used to produce on a regular basis.

[READ: USA U-20 beats Nigeria at World Cup]

Goals on either side of halftime from Adolfo Gaich and Nehuen Perez gave Argentina the win, though it didn’t come without chances for Portugal. Portugal finished with 18 shots, including seven on target. Gaich for Argentina, the center forward, was particularly busy in front of goal. Joao Virginia was up to the test all but one time for Portugal.

Elsewhere, Mali completed an epic comeback over Saudi Arabia. Trailing 2-0 early in the match, Mali scored twice to tie it, then trailed once again, before a pair of goals from Boubacar Traore and Mohamad Camara gave Mali the win. With the victory, Mali gives itself a great chance to not only win the group over France, who it plays in the last group stage match. Saudi Arabia meanwhile can’t finish in the top two, though a win over Panama can give it a chance to finish in third.

Also in Group E, France defeated Panama, 2-0, and in Group F, South Korea scored a header to beat South Africa, 1-0.

Emery: We can achieve “two objectives” in Europa League final

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 28, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

According to Unai Emery, the Arsenal squad agreed upon two targets at the start of the 2018-2019 season. Qualify for the UEFA Champions League, preferably through finishing in the top four of the Premier League, and winning the Europa League.

On Wednesday, Arsenal has the chance to accomplish both.

[READ: Drama at Chelsea as Sarri storms out of practice]

“We can win one title and also play with the opportunity to go to the Champions League,” Emery said. “Above all we want to enjoy and play with all our good spirit and also I think this competition is improving a lot and over the last years big teams have played in the final. I hope that in the future Chelsea and Arsenal could be a final in the Champions League! We have a lot of very good players and some of the best players in the world, so it’s a very good moment for football in the world.”

Arsenal hasn’t won a European title since winning the UEFA Cup Winners Cup in 1994.

One of the big subplots heading into the match is whether Emery will stick with the retiring Petr Cech, who has been the goalkeeper for nearly the entire Europa League run so far, or regular No. 1 Bernd Leno. Emery wouldn’t reveal whether Cech would start, but did say he had something planned for him one way or another.

“I can speak about Petr Cech a lot, but above all he is a great man, a great professional, amazing in his behavior with us and it will be last match tomorrow because he decided to retire,” Emery said. “I want to do something important with him in the last moment of his career – and this has been my conversation with him, playing or not playing. We want to win for us.”