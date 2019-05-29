Sarri: ‘I deserve to stay at Chelsea’ after successful first season

His opinion isn’t the one that ultimately matters in making the final decision over who’ll be manager of Chelsea come August, but Maurizio Sarri believes he “deserves to stay at Chelsea” after completing his first season at the club with a triumph in the Europa League final.
[ MORE: Hazard: “I think it is goodbye, but you never know” ]
Not only did Sarri lead the Blues to a bit of European glory, but he also guided them to a third-place finish in the Premier League as well as an appearance in the League Cup final. Given the in-fighting reportedly going on around the club this season, Sarri has certainly done enough to return for a second season.
“At the end, we got the Champions League [place] through the Premier League, we played the final in the League Cup, we qualified [for that final with wins en route] against Liverpool and Tottenham, the finalists of the Champions League, and lost on penalties to Manchester City.”
[ MORE: Luiz says “Sarri deserves this” as uncertain future turns to present ]
The final decision, of course, belongs to owner Roman Abramovich, and Sarri knows it — quotes from the BBC:
“I need to talk to the club and make sure I know what I can do for Chelsea, and what Chelsea can do for me. I love the Premier League and I’m lucky I’m at Chelsea, but at the end of each season you have to sit down and talk.
“In my opinion, I deserve to stay at Chelsea, but my opinion is not enough.”