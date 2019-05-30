More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

FC Cincinnati hires first general manager

By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT
One year into FC Cincinnati’s Major League Soccer voyage, it’s added another first to a long line of them: First general manager.

The name is Gerard Nijkamp, who was most notably the director of football at Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle before spending some time in Qatar.

His resume with the Dutch side is solid, via FCCincinnati.com:

While in Zwolle, Nijkamp guided the club to a semifinal showing in the KNVB Cup (Dutch Cup) his first year, before winning it outright in his second season in 2013-14 and gaining a 2014-15 UEFA Europa League berth. That season they also won the 2014 Johan Cruyff Cup (Dutch Super Cup). While achieving PEC Zwolle’s best-ever Eredivisie finish (sixth) in 2014-15, the club also earned a berth in the Dutch Cup final. The club earned finishes in the top half of the Eredivisie table in 2015-16 (eighth) and 2017-18 (ninth).

Nijkamp’s priority will be finding the club’s next full-time manager, as Yoann Damet has been shepherding the club in an interim role since Alan Kock was fired early this season.

FCC started 2-2-2 but has won just one of its last 10 matches and sits seven points back of a playoff spot.

What? Chelsea reportedly eyeing Coutinho if transfer ban is lifted

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT
The report is sensational, if a bit illogical.

Multiple sources are running with the story that Chelsea would aim to buy Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona should their appeal of a two-window transfer ban prove successful.

Chelsea is expected to sell Eden Hazard to Real Madrid in a bumper deal despite just one year remaining on the Belgian’s contract, while Coutinho is 18 months younger and has a deal with Barca through the 2022-23 season.

Coutinho only managed 11 goals and five assists in his second season at the Camp Nou, far worse than the 10 goals and six assists he posted in a half-season the prior campaign.

In his career he’s never managed more than 14 goals in a single season, including his time as Liverpool’s main target. Hazard annually trumped that total, and Willian is coming off a better year at age 30.

Coutinho is capable of the sublime, but it seems like Chelsea fans might want to hope the transfer window stays shut in this case rather than drop over $100 million on a risky bet.

Arriving American youngster Christian Pulisic has better club momentum as it stands, Maurizio.

3 key battles in the Champions League Final

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT
There are only two differences in the Liverpool lineups that beat Spurs 2-1 home and away this season.

Naby Keita and Joe Gomez started the September tilt at Wembley Stadium, while Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip started at Anfield.

Spurs on the other hand played a back four at Wembley with three center backs in the reverse fixture, wing backs Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier pushed up high and wide.

Might we see the latter again in Madrid? One of those pieces begins this examination of the three (plus one) factors in Saturday’s Champions League Final.

Kieran Trippier versus Sadio Mane

Mane scored 22 goals this season, but failed to manage one against Spurs whether Trippier was lined up at right back or as more of a right wing back.

All-in-all, the dangerous-crossing Trippier is a better defender than his reputation suggests, but Mane is about as explosive an attacking talent as there is in England.

This battle may be the one that settles the tie.

Roberto Firmino versus Toby Alderweireld

Sure, this also could read Firmino v. Spurs’ defense, but “Bobby’s” two goals against Spurs this season were his first in six matches against the Reds.

Like Harry Kane for Spurs, Firmino is coming off an injury. While still quite good, the Brazilian center forward’s production and effectiveness have both dipped this season.

Perhaps it’s absurd to expect him to be a wrecking ball in consecutive Champions League seasons, but his dip in that competition was especially significant. Firmino arguably was the number one reason Liverpool ran through its forgiving slate last season, scoring 10 goals with 7 assists and drawing a penalty. This year, it’s just four goals with a helper.

Alderweireld, meanwhile, has been fine but not spectacular for Spurs. The big Belgian will hope Firmino is less than 100 percent.

Jurgen Klopp versus himself

There are few men in the world with the self-confidence of Jurgen Klopp, but the Reds’ boss enters his latest final holding the proverbial clipboard for the unabashed favorites.

When a man has lost his last three European finals, there’s reason to question how he may try to out-fox himself in the role of favorite. It’s also worth noting that the virtue of getting to a fourth European final says a lot about a managerial skill set.

Where Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is very much playing with house money, Klopp has yet to lift a piece of silverware as Liverpool boss. Perception of him is unlikely to change too much with a loss, but a win would have him an Anfield all-timer.

The stage can do wild things to a man, even when that man has spent plenty of time on that stage.

BONUS: Harry Kane versus his ankle

Yeah, this is cheating, but the Englishman’s fitness is the X-factor of the UCL Final. Virgil Van Dijk has the goods to deal with a fully fit Kane, but if he’s simply tasked with managing a half-ready decoy? Well, that’s big stuff.

Still, Kane’s 1-4-4 record against Spurs doesn’t have a ton to do with his scoring record, as he’s managed five goals and two assists in those matches. If he’s ready to go, Spurs obviously have a much better chance at glory.

U-20 WC roundup: Uruguay out-duels New Zealand; Ukraine takes Group D

AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski
By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT
On a day where the United States’ biggest name scored a decisive goal and Honduras conceded all but three of 12 goals to a lone Norwegian, the U-20 World Cup in Poland still managed two other entertaining contests.

Nigeria 1-1 Ukraine

Danylo Sikan’s early goal looked set to give Ukraine a perfect nine-point group stage, but Muhamed Tijani’s 51st minute penalty gave the Super Eagles a share of the points.

Ukraine wins Group D and will avoid mighty France in the Round of 16, while Nigeria will finish third in the group and could face Senegal or Italy next.

New Zealand 0-2 Uruguay

Darwin Nunes scored a point-blank goal before halftime and Brian Rodriguez ensured the result deep in stoppage time as Uruguay won Group C by topping the previously-perfect Kiwis.

Uruguay will meet the third place team from Group A, B, or F. The winner of that match would be the United States’ quarterfinal opponent should the Americans knock off France or Mali in the Round of 16.

New Zealand meets Colombia on June 2 in Lodz.

Montreal loses Piatti for another 8-12 weeks

Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT
Montreal’s lofty hopes just took a major hit, with annual Player of the Season candidate Ignacio Piatti lost for 8-12 weeks with a ligament injury.

Piatti, 34, has scored 75 goals for the Impact since arriving from San Lorenzo in 2014, chipping in 34 assists to boot. He scored 16 or more goals in each of the previous three seasons, including a 16+11 campaign last year.

He scored thrice in the club’s first three matches this season before a knee injury cost him the next 10. He returned for two matches before this current flare-up.

The Impact have dealt with Piatti’s absence well, sitting two points back of East-leading DC United. They have a seven-point lead on eight-place Toronto FC, who have played three less matches.

Saphir Taidir becomes even more in-focus for Montreal during Piatti’s absence, though getting him back for the stretch run would be a nice boon for Remi Garde.