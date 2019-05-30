More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

La Liga to continue plan to play games in USA

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT
MADRID — La Liga president Javier Tebas revealed he is pushing ahead with plans for Spain’s top-flight to play one league game per year in the USA.

After opposition from several leading figures in Spanish and world soccer, including from FIFA president Gianni Infantino and CONCACAF, plans for Barcelona to play Girona in Miami, Florida in Jan. 2019 were scrapped.

La Liga is now locked in a legal battle with the Spanish Football Association as several clubs expressed their concerns about hosting games overseas, while the Spanish league has asked soccer fans in the USA to sign a petition in favor of a league game being played in the U.S. in the near future.

On Thursday in Spain, Tebas was asked by Pro Soccer Talk about why La Liga plans to push ahead with games staged in the USA. He was adamant they will continue to pursue their dream of staging a regular-season game Stateside.

“We want one match, one per season. It is the only place in the world we want to do this,” Tebas said. “Why? Because it is part of our international strategy. The same as the big American competitions play a match outside their country. That is bring to bring the game closer to their fans abroad. One match out of the 380 matches that are played. We thought it was interesting because it is a global phenomenon. Everybody has found out about it. It would really help us to increase our brand value in the United States.”

Tebas insisted that La Liga is not trying to compete with MLS for fans, which is one of the concerns about them staging more than one match per season on U.S. soil.

“Our plan for the United States is to continue to grow, we have a strategic agreement with Eleven Sports, which is one of the main companies for sports management for other sports aside from football. We have a 15-year agreement, so we really want to grow and we really want to help American football grow. We don’t compete against MLS,” Tebas continued.

“With all the football fans they have, and a lot of football is played at school, we will be seen on the television more. But that is the same for everyone, not just for the Premier League or whatever. We want football in general to grow. Because if football grows in general in the United States, why can’t I grow there too? I really think that is the path we should go on, and that is the path we are working on.”

The battle with the Spanish FA and other stakeholders to play games in the U.S. will go on, as Tebas remains adamant that it is crucial for La Liga’s global growth.

Weah’s late strike pushes U.S. into Round of 16

AP Photo/Sergei Grits
By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT
Timothy Weah’s 76th minute goal pushed the United States U-20 men’s national team past Qatar and into the knockout rounds of the 2019 World Cup in Poland.

The USYNT finishes second in Group D, and will face the winner of France and Mali’s Friday Group E decider in the Round of 16 (June 4 in Bydgoszcz).

The Americans were flirting with an early exit from the tournament for most of the match, with Ukraine and Nigeria locked at 1.

Qatar had lost to Nigeria 4-0 and Ukraine 1-0, while the U.S. lost 2-1 to Ukraine and beat Nigeria 2-0.

Moments after Weah’s marker, the Baby Yanks had a chance to put the match to bed, but Qatar goalkeeper Shehab Ellethy dove right to parry Alex Mendez’s penalty kick.

Ellethy then stopped Weah 1v1 in the 89th minute to keep the knockout round berth in the balance.

 

Liverpool coming to homes of Yankees, Red Sox

Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT
Liverpool’s trip to Madrid for the UEFA Champions League Final is a bit shorter than the one it will take in July, when the Reds visit the homes of the Red Sox and Yankees.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men are off to New York and Boston this summer for friendlies against Sporting Lisbon and Sevilla.

The Reds first head to owner John Henry’s other home, Fenway Park, to take on Sevilla on July 21. It’s Liverpool’s first trip to Boston in five years and a rematch from the 2017-18 Champions League, which saw 3-3 and 2-2 draws.

Three days later they’ll head to the Big Apple for a July 24 encounter with Sporting CP.

Will the Reds be the reigning champions of Europe or fired up after an amazing but trophy-free season?

Here’s where you can learn more about the matches in New York and Boston.

Watch Live: US U-20 squad under way against Qatar

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnMay 30, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT
The USYNT is under way against Qatar in a critical match that will determine whether the U-20 side makes it through to the knockout stage.

The United States currently sits on three points through its first two matches, and a win would secure a spot in the knockout round. A draw would clinch a spot in the knockout stage at least via the third-place qualifier as four points would be enough to get them through, although in a less advantageous position. A loss would leave them in serious jeopardy for elimination.

The U.S. can even still win the group, as Nigeria takes on Ukraine in the other Group D match, and Nigeria winning by a slim margin coupled with a big U.S. win would see them top the bunch.

Sebastian Soto earns his second straight start after his winning brace against Nigeria, supported by Timothy Weah and Konrad de la Fuente. Mark McKenzie wears the captain’s armband with Paxton Pomykal on the bench, and moves from his natural central position to right-back in what appears to be a very fluid formation.

Winning Group D comes with a massive advantage of playing a third-place qualifier in the first knockout round, while the group runner-up would likely draw tournament favorites France in the Round of 16.

Norwegian U-20 striker scores 9 goals in rout of Honduras

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMay 30, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT
2 Comments

18-year-old Erling Braut Haaland had a day to remember as Norway obliterated Honduras in the U-20 World Cup, with the old hat-trick of hat-tricks.

Norway, who lost its previous two group stage matches with just a single goal across those two games, exploded for a 12-0 win over a CONCACAF side that looked hapless all tournament long. The star was Haaland who scored an incredible nine goals in the match. The RB Salzburg striker opened his account just seven minutes in, nabbed his hat-trick with a 36th minute penalty, had five goals by the 50-minute mark, and scored his last three in the final 13 minutes of the match.

Honduras also saw two players sent off in the match, most notably losing winger Axel Gomez in the 57th minute which contributed to the Norwegian goal tally. Everson Lopez also received his marching orders in second-half stoppage time, leaving Honduras to finish the game with nine men.

 

Haaland has been linked with a move to Manchester United in the recent past, with the 18-year-old well known to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his time with Norwegian club Molde before moving to RB Salzburg this past winter. He scored four goals for Molde in five Europa League qualifying matches last summer in late July and early August, and scored in his full Austrian Bundesliga debut earlier this month.

The 18-year-old’s father is well-known throughout Manchester United lore, as his father Alf-Inge Haaland was the recipient of an infamous Roy Keane red-card tackle in 2001 which likely contributed to the end of the Norwegian’s career.

Norway finishes third in Group C with three points, and while they can still secure passage through to the knockout stage via the third-place qualifier, they are in a very precarious position with the United States, Portugal, and Panama all able to leapfrog them with various results in their final matches.

CONCACAF has struggled mightily in the tournament, with Mexico surprisingly eliminated after losing all three matches in a tough Group A, the United States sitting third with a critical game upcoming, Honduras obliterated with a -19 goal differential through its three games, and Panama holding just one point through its first two Group E matches.