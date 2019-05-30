More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Report: Grealish will resist Spurs overtures to stay at Villa

By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish rejected transfer offers last summer and it appears he’ll do so again after leading his boyhood club back into the Premier League.

Sky Sports says Grealish is prepared to resist the temptation to join a Champions League club and help Villa cement its status back in the top flight.

[ MORE: U.S. U-20s move on ]

Grealish, 23, helped Dean Smith’s Villa run up the table into the playoff places, where the Villans knocked off West Bromwich Albion and Derby County to seal a place in the Premier League after three years in the Championship.

Spurs bid nearly $32 million for Grealish last summer and were expected to be one of a handful of teams hoping to pry the English playmaker from Villa Park.

Grealish posted six goals and eight assists this season, including a pair of assists in the playoffs. His Twitter account certainly reads of a man who is happy in his shoes:

Weah’s late strike pushes U.S. into Round of 16

AP Photo/Sergei Grits
By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Timothy Weah’s 76th minute goal pushed the United States U-20 men’s national team past Qatar and into the knockout rounds of the 2019 World Cup in Poland.

The USYNT finishes second in Group D, and will face the winner of France and Mali’s Friday Group E decider in the Round of 16 (June 4 in Bydgoszcz).

[ MORE: Champions League story lines ]

The Americans were flirting with an early exit from the tournament for most of the match, with Ukraine and Nigeria locked at 1.

Qatar had lost to Nigeria 4-0 and Ukraine 1-0, while the U.S. lost 2-1 to Ukraine and beat Nigeria 2-0.

Moments after Weah’s marker, the Baby Yanks had a chance to put the match to bed, but Qatar goalkeeper Shehab Ellethy dove right to parry Alex Mendez’s penalty kick.

Ellethy then stopped Weah 1v1 in the 89th minute to keep the knockout round berth in the balance.

 

La Liga to continue plan to play games in USA

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID — La Liga president Javier Tebas revealed he is pushing ahead with plans for Spain’s top-flight to play one league game per year in the USA.

After opposition from several leading figures in Spanish and world soccer, including from FIFA president Gianni Infantino and CONCACAF, plans for Barcelona to play Girona in Miami, Florida in Jan. 2019 were scrapped.

La Liga is now locked in a legal battle with the Spanish Football Association as several clubs expressed their concerns about hosting games overseas, while the Spanish league has asked soccer fans in the USA to sign a petition in favor of a league game being played in the U.S. in the near future.

On Thursday in Spain, Tebas was asked by Pro Soccer Talk about why La Liga plans to push ahead with games staged in the USA. He was adamant they will continue to pursue their dream of staging a regular-season game Stateside.

“We want one match, one per season. It is the only place in the world we want to do this,” Tebas said. “Why? Because it is part of our international strategy. The same as the big American competitions play a match outside their country. That is bring to bring the game closer to their fans abroad. One match out of the 380 matches that are played. We thought it was interesting because it is a global phenomenon. Everybody has found out about it. It would really help us to increase our brand value in the United States.”

Tebas insisted that La Liga is not trying to compete with MLS for fans, which is one of the concerns about them staging more than one match per season on U.S. soil.

“Our plan for the United States is to continue to grow, we have a strategic agreement with Relevent Sports, which is one of the main companies for sports management for other sports aside from football. We have a 15-year agreement, so we really want to grow and we really want to help American football grow. We don’t compete against MLS,” Tebas continued.

“With all the football fans they have, and a lot of football is played at school, we will be seen on the television more. But that is the same for everyone, not just for the Premier League or whatever. We want football in general to grow. Because if football grows in general in the United States, why can’t I grow there too? I really think that is the path we should go on, and that is the path we are working on.”

The battle with the Spanish FA and other stakeholders to play games in the U.S. will go on, as Tebas remains adamant that it is crucial for La Liga’s global growth.

Liverpool coming to homes of Yankees, Red Sox

Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool’s trip to Madrid for the UEFA Champions League Final is a bit shorter than the one it will take in July, when the Reds visit the homes of the Red Sox and Yankees.

[ MORE: $89M Sane bid rejected ]

Jurgen Klopp‘s men are off to New York and Boston this summer for friendlies against Sporting Lisbon and Sevilla.

The Reds first head to owner John Henry’s other home, Fenway Park, to take on Sevilla on July 21. It’s Liverpool’s first trip to Boston in five years and a rematch from the 2017-18 Champions League, which saw 3-3 and 2-2 draws.

Three days later they’ll head to the Big Apple for a July 24 encounter with Sporting CP.

Will the Reds be the reigning champions of Europe or fired up after an amazing but trophy-free season?

Here’s where you can learn more about the matches in New York and Boston.

Watch Live: US U-20 squad under way against Qatar

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnMay 30, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The USYNT is under way against Qatar in a critical match that will determine whether the U-20 side makes it through to the knockout stage.

The United States currently sits on three points through its first two matches, and a win would secure a spot in the knockout round. A draw would clinch a spot in the knockout stage at least via the third-place qualifier as four points would be enough to get them through, although in a less advantageous position. A loss would leave them in serious jeopardy for elimination.

[ WATCH LIVE: Stream U.S. vs. Qatar in U-20 WC ]

The U.S. can even still win the group, as Nigeria takes on Ukraine in the other Group D match, and Nigeria winning by a slim margin coupled with a big U.S. win would see them top the bunch.

Sebastian Soto earns his second straight start after his winning brace against Nigeria, supported by Timothy Weah and Konrad de la Fuente. Mark McKenzie wears the captain’s armband with Paxton Pomykal on the bench, and moves from his natural central position to right-back in what appears to be a very fluid formation.

Winning Group D comes with a massive advantage of playing a third-place qualifier in the first knockout round, while the group runner-up would likely draw tournament favorites France in the Round of 16.