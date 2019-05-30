More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Report: Man City turns down Bayern bid for Leroy Sane

By Kyle BonnMay 30, 2019, 12:17 PM EDT
According to a report by The Guardian, Manchester City has turned down a sizable $89 million bid from German champions Bayern Munich for winger Leroy Sane.

Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that he expects Bayern to seriously consider coming back with a larger bid as the club looks to pry Sane from the back-to-back Premier League champions. Sane’s contract expires in the summer of 2021, meaning with two years left on his deal, this would be the time for City to sell at top dollar.

The 23-year-old has struggled for playing time at Manchester City over the past season, a fact which could work in Bayern’s favor. While he has racked up 63 Premier League appearances over the two championship seasons, Sane saw his minutes drop from over 2,400 last season to just 1,867 this past campaign, often used as a substitute late in games. He was especially under-utilized towards the end of the season as the team fought with Liverpool for the title, left as an unused substitute just as often as he made the starting lineup after January – five times.

Still, according to the report, Manchester City desperately wants to keep Sane at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola confirmed after the FA Cup final that the club has offered Sane a contract extension recently, saying, “We offered to extend his contract. We want him to stay. What proof is more than for six, seven months we want to extend his contract? If we don’t want him, we don’t extend his contract.”

Should Sane depart, Manchester City still sports outstanding depth on the wing, with Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Fabian Delph, and David Silva all capable of playing out wide.

Bayern Munich is hoping to replace the departing duo of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, both of whom are leaving the club at the expiration of their contracts. Kingsley Coman is a good bet to earn more playing time on the left and Serge Gnabry has impressed on the right, with both players under the age of 24, but Coman has struggled with injury problems in the past and Gnabry has a small sample size of success at the highest level.

Sane has experience in the Bundesliga, arriving at Manchester City in the summer of 2016 from German side Schalke, making 47 German top-flight appearances for the club before his departure.

Sergio Ramos announces he will stay at Real Madrid

By Kyle BonnMay 30, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
In an impromptu press conference held at the Real Madrid offices, Sergio Ramos announced he will finish his career at Real Madrid. Rumors were abound that the Madrid captain would depart this summer amid heavy interest from the Chinese Super League, but a meeting with club president Florentino Perez hashed out his future.

“I want to to end the doubts and debates that do not benefit the club or me or anyone else,” Ramos said to open his press conference. “I am Madridista. I want to retire here.”

The 33-year-old has made just over 600 appearances for Real Madrid since joining from Sevilla as a 19-year-old back in 2005. He was installed as one of four club captains in 2010 and made permanent captain in 2015 after the departure of Iker Casillas. He confirmed that an offer from China came in and forced him to consider his future.

“It is true that I have an offer from China on the table, I will not lie about it,” Ramos said during the press conference, before looking to play down the significance of the money offered. “The wage does not matter to me. I would play for Real Madrid for free.”

“I told Perez of the offer from China, and [manager Zinedine] Zidane too. That does not mean I asked to leave for free.”

Ramos signed a six-year contract back in 2015 when he was made captain, meaning he is technically under club control through the summer of 2021. He looked to put to bed any rumors of a rift with Perez, saying, “I have never had an issue with the president. Our relationship is like a father and son.”

Reports from Spanish publication AS over the past 24 hours stated that Ramos met with Perez one-on-one on Wednesday and decided that the captain would stay. It was the second time the two had met in the last week, but first time they had been without any representatives in the room. It was reported that Perez was angry with Ramos for looking to leave before the expiry of his current contract. “There were things that caused me certain doubts and things that hurt me,” Ramos said during the press conference. “But when you speak face to face to resolve this it’s the best thing.”

Finally, Ramos said that if he does leave Real Madrid one day, it would be for a club that could not come up against Los Blancos on the pitch. “I told the president that I would never go to a team that could compete with Real Madrid,” Ramos said. “If one day I go then it is because I think my body will not allow me to give a high level and I would go to a team that did not compete with Madrid.”

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Europa League fallout for Arsenal, Chelsea

By Kyle BonnMay 30, 2019, 11:34 AM EDT
With the Europa League final complete and Chelsea reigning supreme, there is plenty of fallout to come with the Blues back in the Champions League and Arsenal failing to seal the deal.

For Arsenal, the blow could be heavy. The club is strapped for cash now headed for its third straight season in the Europa League, and they allowed 28-year-old Aaron Ramsey to depart this summer for free, a financial failure that could have serious consequences.

According to a report by The Mirror, manager Unai Emery is hoping to overhaul the squad this summer, but his job will be difficult given the financial constraints of failing to reach the Champions League. He could be forced to sell assets to generate cash, and while Arsenal fans may be happy to see the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Mesut Ozil on the list of players who could depart this summer, Henrikh Mkhitaryan could reportedly also be sacrificed in the process. The report states that the wage bill may actually be a bigger obstacle to the club’s acquisition power than transfer funds, yet still there may only be around $50 million for Emery to play with this summer.

Players like Ozil and Mustafi could generate a decent cash flow, but they have underperformed the last few seasons, and Ozil especially has wages that could limit the club’s ability to shop him. The report states that Inter Milan could be a possible destination with possible new manager Antonio Conte hoping to boost the attack.

For Chelsea, their summer is also in question, despite securing Champions League play. The Blues have a potential transfer ban hanging over their heads, and the impending decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport will have an enormous impact on their proceedings over the next few months.

Regardless of the decision, however, it looks as if Eden Hazard has played his final game in Chelsea blue, and the rumors continue to churn of his departure for Real Madrid. English tabloids have stated that Hazard is off to Real Madrid for an enormous $145 million fee, although that seems unlikely as reports consistently stated over the last few weeks that Los Blancos were holding firm to their $125 million ceiling and that Chelsea would likely concede to that amount due to Hazard’s contract situation.

Should Chelsea be able to replace Hazard this summer and the ban is lifted or delayed, the Blues could look to a former Premier League star to take over. Philippe Coutinho has had a horrible first year at Barcelona, and it seems the club is shopping him to various interested parties. Chelsea could be a perfect landing spot for Coutinho and they could secure him far below market value after his disastrous season at the Camp Nou. Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo claims that Chelsea would be in pole position to secure Coutinho should the CAS allow the club to sign players this summer, and while Manchester United is interested, their lack of Champions League play this season sees them at a serious disadvantage.

Chelsea could also secure the permanent signatures of current loanees Mateo Kovacic and Gonzalo Higuain whether the club is banned from transfer acquisitions or not, as they are both already registered with the club. Kovacic, a Real Madrid player out on loan, could likely be secured on a permanent deal separate from the Hazard negotiation. Higuain, meanwhile, may wait to see if Maurizio Sarri is confirmed as the Chelsea manager next season before he commits his future to Stamford Bridge.

According to Mundo Deportivo in a report that corroborates earlier reporting in the English tabloids, Manchester United is seriously considering a massive offer to free agent midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The Red Devils are reportedly set to offer Rabiot an $12.5 million signing bonus and wages of around $220,000 a week or about $11.5 million a season, which would match the demands he’s stuck to in negotiations over the past few months.

The report states that with other top clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus unwilling to meet his high financial demands, Rabiot could find United’s offer intriguing. Rabiot, a 24-year-old French midfielder, has had major character issues in the past at both the club and country levels, but his play on the field as a top box-to-box midfielder is helping offset the questions about his personality. Should Manchester United bring Rabiot on, he could directly challenge Paul Pogba for a spot in the team, or even serve as a Pogba replacement should he depart this summer as rumors have suggested over the past few months.

24-year-old Lille attacker Nicolas Pepe is a wanted man this summer, and while he has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks, Liverpool has also entered the fray, according to Sunday Times reporter Duncan Castles on the Team Talk podcast. Castles said that Liverpool “has been in contact” with Lille still waiting on anything official to come through. Castles says that Lille has been quite public about an asking price in the range of $89 million for the Ivory Coast international who just appears to be entering his prime.

Pepe scored 22 Ligue 1 goals this season which put him second on the campaign behind PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe. He helped Lille finish a stunning second in the league table, qualifying the club for Champions League play for the first time since 2012. Manchester United is in desperate need of reinforcements all over the pitch, but could miss out if Champions League play is a priority to Pepe who has never played in the competition. Still, Liverpool may pass on any players that cost such a hefty amount, as their squad is already one of the strongest in Europe and may not require such a massive cost to add missing pieces.

MLS and Liga MX officially launch Leagues Cup

Associated PressMay 30, 2019, 10:43 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer and Mexico’s Liga MX are launching an annual competition called the Leagues Cup but are not including MLS champion Atlanta United.

Eight teams will participate in the single-elimination tournament, which starts July 23-24 with quarterfinals.

U.S. teams are all home for the quarterfinals, which feature Chicago Fire-Cruz Azul and LA Galaxy-Club Tijuana on July 23, followed by Houston Dynamo-Club America and Real Salt Lake-Tigres the following day. Tigres is the reigning Clausura champion.

Semifinals are scheduled for Aug. 20, and the final will be at a U.S. venue on Sept. 18.

MLS and the Mexican league launched a SuperLiga competition that began in 2007 and stopped after 2010.

MLS said Wednesday that Mexican teams were picked based on results in recent competitions and MLS teams were invited.

Spalletti leaves Inter, Conte expected to replace him

Luciano Spalletti
Associated PressMay 30, 2019, 9:42 AM EDT
MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti has left the Serie A club, with Antonio Conte expected to replace him in the next few days, something many reports indicated in the last week.

Spalletti joined Inter from Roma in 2017 and led the team to two straight fourth-place finishes and qualification to the Champions League. But he has failed to win any silverware with the club.

“Inter Milan can confirm that Luciano Spalletti is no longer head coach of the first team,” Inter said Thursday in a statement. “The club wishes to thank Spalletti for his work and the results achieved together.”

Conte has been out of a job since June 2018 when he was fired from Chelsea. According to Italian media reports, the former Juventus coach has already signed a three-year contract with Inter.

Under Spalletti, Inter qualified for the Champions League for the first time since the 2011-12 season but was eliminated in the group stage. The team also finished 21 points behind Serie A champion Juventus.

Spalletti’s departure comes one day after coach Gennaro Gattuso left AC Milan by mutual consent after being beaten to the final Champions League berth by Inter.