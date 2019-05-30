More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Top 5 Storylines for Champions League final

By Kyle BonnMay 30, 2019, 1:41 PM EDT
One all-Premier League European final down, one to go. The Champions League final pits Liverpool against Tottenham on Saturday, and there is plenty to lap up across the 90 minutes or more.

1. Liverpool looks for redemption

Liverpool has fallen just short of reaching a few monstrous pinnacles, and supporters have had to endure brutal second-place finishes over the past 12 months.

First, they lost last year’s Champions League final to Real Madrid 3-1 on a Gareth Bale brace to break the deadlock. Many Reds fans feel they were slighted after Sergio Ramos tackled Mohamed Salah and forced him off injured just 31 minutes in with the game still scoreless.

Second, the Reds put up a vicious fight in this year’s Premier League, giving defending champions Manchester City a battle to the wire, but came up just short despite a record points haul for a Premier League second-place finisher. It was a season that would have won the title in almost every other English top-flight season, but with Manchester City up to the task, Liverpool has been forced to accept the consolation prize.

“I took a lot of experience from it; hopefully I can use that,” Virgil van Dijk said to BBC Sport in reference to last year’s loss to Madrid. “Losing a final is painful.”

Which brings us to our next storyline…

1a. Jurgen Klopp hoping to break his finals streak

Dating back to his days with Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has lost six straight Cup finals. The Reds are hoping that Klopp’s brutal record in silverware games does not become intertwined into a larger club narrative of second-place finishes.

Finishing as runners-up can be sustainable for only so long, and the Reds will not want to waste this window of opportunity completely. Despite the fabulous season bringing Man City to the final week and reaching the Champions League final, finishing the year with nothing to show for the fight would be painful for players and supporters alike. It has undoubtedly been a fabulous campaign, but no trophy haul would severely dampen the luster on the season and bring Jurgen Klopp’s ability to lead Liverpool to the pinnacle of their ascent into question.

2. Mauricio Pochettino searches for accelerant to his Spurs project

The Argentine took over Spurs in 2014 hoping to mold the London club into a perennial Premier League challenger. While they have yet to become a consistent title contender in the Premier League, a Champions League crown would no doubt boost those plans and give Pochettino a tangible sign that his project is speeding along.

It’s clear that turning even a consistent European participant into a Premier League giant takes years of planning and sustainable squad growth, but success in a top-level tournament setting would boost the club’s pedigree significantly and turn it into an even more attractive destination for incoming players who wish to prevail in Europe’s top competition.

Amid reports that Pochettino could leave to take a bigger-name job like Manchester United and Juventus, Pochettino could cement his status as the usher of the club’s next chapter with Champions League glory, and in doing so, giving him the unique opportunity to stay in North London long-term as a Wenger-esque club legend in a league familiar with managerial turnover.

3. Club talismans Eriksen, Salah battle for tangible justification

Christian Eriksen and Mohamed Salah share a lot in common. They both serve as the face of the club’s attacking threat, and they both have nothing to show for their time at the club aside from fan admiration. That will change as one of them will win a Champions League winners medal, solidifying themselves as more than just a bunch of goals and fan favorite status.

For Eriksen, it could mean even more as the Dane is rumored to be leaving the club this summer. With Tottenham reportedly chasing Giovani Lo Celso, it could signal that Eriksen is off to the greener pastures (literally $$$) of Real Madrid, ending a sparkling six-year run in West London. What a way to go out on top and leave your legacy at a club.

4. Harry Kane‘s return

Imagine suffering an injury and thinking your season was over, only to come back for the biggest game in club history.

It has been seven weeks since Harry Kane hobbled down the tunnel in London, out with ligament damage to his troublesome ankle. His ability to impact the game is a complete unknown, and it’s not even a guarantee he will make the starting lineup. Still, should Spurs need a goal either early or late, what a story it would be for Kane to come back and provide a landmark goal in the club’s history.

Kane defiantly declared himself fit, having returned to training and saying, “at the moment I feel good, I feel strong.” A rest may have done Kane well, as he struggled early this past campaign after a long previous season and busy World Cup summer, but has been successful in the past after coming back from injury layoffs. This season, Kane scored in three of his first four games back from his January ankle problems, and two seasons ago the story was the same. In November 2016 he scored five goals in four Premier League games back after missing a month, and later that year he missed three matches in early April before coming back to finish the season with 10 goals in the final eight matches. With just 90 minutes to make his mark, can Kane provide the same goalscoring threat he has so many times before for Tottenham?

5. First time finalists

Tottenham has reached the finals of the Champions League for the first time in club history, and that doesn’t bode well for Spurs. Each of the previous five first-time finalists have tasted defeat, with Borussia Dortmund the last club to reach the pinnacle on its first try back in 1997. Will Liverpool’s experience from last season be the key to victory for the Reds, or can Spurs develop a game plan to take down Klopp’s juggernaut and prevail in the club’s first go?

Weah’s late strike pushes U.S. into Round of 16

AP Photo/Sergei Grits
By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT
Timothy Weah’s 76th minute goal pushed the United States U-20 men’s national team past Qatar and into the knockout rounds of the 2019 World Cup in Poland.

The USYNT finishes second in Group D, and will face the winner of France and Mali’s Friday Group E decider in the Round of 16 (June 4 in Bydgoszcz).

The Americans were flirting with an early exit from the tournament for most of the match, with Ukraine and Nigeria locked at 1.

Qatar had lost to Nigeria 4-0 and Ukraine 1-0, while the U.S. lost 2-1 to Ukraine and beat Nigeria 2-0.

Moments after Weah’s marker, the Baby Yanks had a chance to put the match to bed, but Qatar goalkeeper Shehab Ellethy dove right to parry Alex Mendez’s penalty kick.

Ellethy then stopped Weah 1v1 in the 89th minute to keep the knockout round berth in the balance.

 

La Liga to continue plan to play games in USA

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 30, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT
MADRID — La Liga president Javier Tebas revealed he is pushing ahead with plans for Spain’s top-flight to play one league game per year in the USA.

After opposition from several leading figures in Spanish and world soccer, including from FIFA president Gianni Infantino and CONCACAF, plans for Barcelona to play Girona in Miami, Florida in Jan. 2019 were scrapped.

La Liga is now locked in a legal battle with the Spanish Football Association as several clubs expressed their concerns about hosting games overseas, while the Spanish league has asked soccer fans in the USA to sign a petition in favor of a league game being played in the U.S. in the near future.

On Thursday in Spain, Tebas was asked by Pro Soccer Talk about why La Liga plans to push ahead with games staged in the USA. He was adamant they will continue to pursue their dream of staging a regular-season game Stateside.

“We want one match, one per season. It is the only place in the world we want to do this,” Tebas said. “Why? Because it is part of our international strategy. The same as the big American competitions play a match outside their country. That is bring to bring the game closer to their fans abroad. One match out of the 380 matches that are played. We thought it was interesting because it is a global phenomenon. Everybody has found out about it. It would really help us to increase our brand value in the United States.”

Tebas insisted that La Liga is not trying to compete with MLS for fans, which is one of the concerns about them staging more than one match per season on U.S. soil.

“Our plan for the United States is to continue to grow, we have a strategic agreement with Eleven Sports, which is one of the main companies for sports management for other sports aside from football. We have a 15-year agreement, so we really want to grow and we really want to help American football grow. We don’t compete against MLS,” Tebas continued.

“With all the football fans they have, and a lot of football is played at school, we will be seen on the television more. But that is the same for everyone, not just for the Premier League or whatever. We want football in general to grow. Because if football grows in general in the United States, why can’t I grow there too? I really think that is the path we should go on, and that is the path we are working on.”

The battle with the Spanish FA and other stakeholders to play games in the U.S. will go on, as Tebas remains adamant that it is crucial for La Liga’s global growth.

Liverpool coming to homes of Yankees, Red Sox

Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT
Liverpool’s trip to Madrid for the UEFA Champions League Final is a bit shorter than the one it will take in July, when the Reds visit the homes of the Red Sox and Yankees.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men are off to New York and Boston this summer for friendlies against Sporting Lisbon and Sevilla.

The Reds first head to owner John Henry’s other home, Fenway Park, to take on Sevilla on July 21. It’s Liverpool’s first trip to Boston in five years and a rematch from the 2017-18 Champions League, which saw 3-3 and 2-2 draws.

Three days later they’ll head to the Big Apple for a July 24 encounter with Sporting CP.

Will the Reds be the reigning champions of Europe or fired up after an amazing but trophy-free season?

Here’s where you can learn more about the matches in New York and Boston.

Watch Live: US U-20 squad under way against Qatar

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnMay 30, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT
The USYNT is under way against Qatar in a critical match that will determine whether the U-20 side makes it through to the knockout stage.

The United States currently sits on three points through its first two matches, and a win would secure a spot in the knockout round. A draw would clinch a spot in the knockout stage at least via the third-place qualifier as four points would be enough to get them through, although in a less advantageous position. A loss would leave them in serious jeopardy for elimination.

The U.S. can even still win the group, as Nigeria takes on Ukraine in the other Group D match, and Nigeria winning by a slim margin coupled with a big U.S. win would see them top the bunch.

Sebastian Soto earns his second straight start after his winning brace against Nigeria, supported by Timothy Weah and Konrad de la Fuente. Mark McKenzie wears the captain’s armband with Paxton Pomykal on the bench, and moves from his natural central position to right-back in what appears to be a very fluid formation.

Winning Group D comes with a massive advantage of playing a third-place qualifier in the first knockout round, while the group runner-up would likely draw tournament favorites France in the Round of 16.