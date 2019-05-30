U.S. Open Cup: Sounders host Timbers, 4th-tier side draws Galaxy

National Premier Soccer League side Orange County FC will travel an hour of distance but a gulf in class when it meets LA Galaxy in the U.S. Open Cup’s fourth round.
The fourth-tier side knocked off USL side Las Vegas Lights in the third round, is the only club remaining in the tournament which plays outside the United States’ top two tiers.
Well-traveled USMNT veteran Paul Caligiuri managed OCFC, and as a fun aside knocked off Eric Wynalda’s Las Vegas.
There are five all-MLS matches in the fourth round, including a Cascadian match-up between Portland and Seattle.
Here is the full list:
Columbus Crew SC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC — June 11, 7 p.m. ET
New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution — June 11, 7:30 p.m. ET
Charleston Battery vs. Atlanta United — June 11, 7:30 p.m. ET
Minnesota United FC vs Sporting Kansas City — June 11, 8 p.m. ET
Houston Dynamo vs Austin Bold FC — June 11, 8 p.m. ET
Saint Louis FC vs. Chicago Fire — June 11, 8:30 p.m. ET
Real Salt Lake vs LAFC — June 11, 9 p.m. ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs Sacramento Republic FC — June 11, 10:30 p.m. ET
NYCFC vs North Carolina FC — June 12, 7 p.m. ET
D.C. United vs Philadelphia Union — June 12, 7 p.m. ET
FC Cincinnati vs Louisville City FC — June 12, 7:30 p.m. ET
FC Dallas vs OKC Energy FC — June 12, 8 p.m. ET
Memphis 901 FC vs. Orlando City SC –June 12, 8:30 p.m. ET
Colorado Rapids vs New Mexico United — June 12, 9 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy vs Orange County FC –June 12, 10:30 p.m. ET
Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers — June 12, 10:30 p.m. ET