Watch Live: US U-20 squad under way against Qatar

The USYNT is under way against Qatar in a critical match that will determine whether the U-20 side makes it through to the knockout stage.
The United States currently sits on three points through its first two matches, and a win would secure a spot in the knockout round. A draw would clinch a spot in the knockout stage at least via the third-place qualifier as four points would be enough to get them through, although in a less advantageous position. A loss would leave them in serious jeopardy for elimination.
[ WATCH LIVE: Stream U.S. vs. Qatar in U-20 WC ]
The U.S. can even still win the group, as Nigeria takes on Ukraine in the other Group D match, and Nigeria winning by a slim margin coupled with a big U.S. win would see them top the bunch.
Sebastian Soto earns his second straight start after his winning brace against Nigeria, supported by Timothy Weah and Konrad de la Fuente. Mark McKenzie wears the captain’s armband with Paxton Pomykal on the bench, and moves from his natural central position to right-back in what appears to be a very fluid formation.
Winning Group D comes with a massive advantage of playing a third-place qualifier in the first knockout round, while the group runner-up would likely draw tournament favorites France in the Round of 16.