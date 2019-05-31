Conte chooses Inter Milan as next stop

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Conte has delivered championships to Turin and London, but Milan will be his biggest test yet.

Inter Milan, that is; The club has not won a Serie A title since 2009-10, and Conte will do his level best to break former club Juventus’ run of consecutive titles at eight.

This one could take some time, not just because of Juventus. Star striker Mauro Icardi is mercurial and that’s a polite adjective. Several of the club’s biggest names — Ivan Perisic, Radja Nainggolan, Kwadwo Asamoah — are over 30.

But its 33 goals conceded were second-best in Serie A, and the club only missed out on the knockout rounds of the Champions League due to away goals in head-to-head matches with Spurs.

Here’s Conte, from inter.it:

“I have chosen Inter because of the Club it is, because of the project’s sound basis and how ambitious it is. Because of Inter’s history. I was struck by the Club’s transparency and the desire to bring Inter back to where it belongs.”

Inter finished fourth by a point over rivals AC Milan, and its place in the Champions League may’ve been what helped it seal Conte’s commitment.

