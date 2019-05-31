More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Conte chooses Inter Milan as next stop

By Nicholas MendolaMay 31, 2019, 8:44 AM EDT
Antonio Conte has delivered championships to Turin and London, but Milan will be his biggest test yet.

Inter Milan, that is; The club has not won a Serie A title since 2009-10, and Conte will do his level best to break former club Juventus’ run of consecutive titles at eight.

This one could take some time, not just because of Juventus. Star striker Mauro Icardi is mercurial and that’s a polite adjective. Several of the club’s biggest names — Ivan Perisic, Radja Nainggolan, Kwadwo Asamoah — are over 30.

But its 33 goals conceded were second-best in Serie A, and the club only missed out on the knockout rounds of the Champions League due to away goals in head-to-head matches with Spurs.

Here’s Conte, from inter.it:

“I have chosen Inter because of the Club it is, because of the project’s sound basis and how ambitious it is. Because of Inter’s history. I was struck by the Club’s transparency and the desire to bring Inter back to where it belongs.”

Inter finished fourth by a point over rivals AC Milan, and its place in the Champions League may’ve been what helped it seal Conte’s commitment.

Germany coach Loew told to rest after sporting accident

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 31, 2019, 7:45 AM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Germany coach Joachim Loew will miss the side’s upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia to recover from a sporting accident.

The German soccer federation says “an artery was squeezed and it is necessary that he remains stationary. The treatment is going well, but the doctor advised the national coach to rest in the coming weeks.”

The DFB does not give details of the accident. German daily BILD reports Loew dropped a dumbbell on his chest while training some weeks ago.

Assistant coach Marcus Sorg is to take charge of the team for the games in Borisov, Belarus on June 8 and against Estonia in Mainz three days later.

Loew says, “I am in constant contact with my coaching staff and we will also be in close contact with each other around the two international matches. Marcus Sorg, (goalkeeping coach) Andy Kopke and (team manager) Oliver Bierhoff have a lot of experience together and together we will bridge this short break well.”

U.S. Open Cup: Sounders host Timbers, 4th-tier side draws Galaxy

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2019, 10:55 PM EDT
National Premier Soccer League side Orange County FC will travel an hour of distance but a gulf in class when it meets LA Galaxy in the U.S. Open Cup’s fourth round.

The fourth-tier side knocked off USL side Las Vegas Lights in the third round, is the only club remaining in the tournament which plays outside the United States’ top two tiers.

Well-traveled USMNT veteran Paul Caligiuri managed OCFC, and as a fun aside knocked off Eric Wynalda’s Las Vegas.

There are five all-MLS matches in the fourth round, including a Cascadian match-up between Portland and Seattle.

Here is the full list:

Columbus Crew SC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC — June 11, 7 p.m. ET

New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution — June 11, 7:30 p.m. ET

Charleston Battery vs. Atlanta United — June 11, 7:30 p.m. ET

Minnesota United FC vs Sporting Kansas City — June 11, 8 p.m. ET

Houston Dynamo vs Austin Bold FC — June 11, 8 p.m. ET

Saint Louis FC vs. Chicago Fire — June 11, 8:30 p.m. ET

Real Salt Lake vs LAFC — June 11, 9 p.m. ET

San Jose Earthquakes vs Sacramento Republic FC — June 11, 10:30 p.m. ET

NYCFC vs North Carolina FC — June 12, 7 p.m. ET

D.C. United vs Philadelphia Union — June 12, 7 p.m. ET

FC Cincinnati vs Louisville City FC — June 12, 7:30 p.m. ET

FC Dallas vs OKC Energy FC — June 12, 8 p.m. ET

Memphis 901 FC vs. Orlando City SC –June 12, 8:30 p.m. ET

Colorado Rapids vs New Mexico United — June 12, 9 p.m. ET

LA Galaxy vs Orange County FC –June 12, 10:30 p.m. ET

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers — June 12, 10:30 p.m. ET

FC Cincinnati hires first general manager

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT
One year into FC Cincinnati’s Major League Soccer voyage, it’s added another first to a long line of them: First general manager.

The name is Gerard Nijkamp, who was most notably the director of football at Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle before spending some time in Qatar.

His resume with the Dutch side is solid, via FCCincinnati.com:

While in Zwolle, Nijkamp guided the club to a semifinal showing in the KNVB Cup (Dutch Cup) his first year, before winning it outright in his second season in 2013-14 and gaining a 2014-15 UEFA Europa League berth. That season they also won the 2014 Johan Cruyff Cup (Dutch Super Cup). While achieving PEC Zwolle’s best-ever Eredivisie finish (sixth) in 2014-15, the club also earned a berth in the Dutch Cup final. The club earned finishes in the top half of the Eredivisie table in 2015-16 (eighth) and 2017-18 (ninth).

Nijkamp’s priority will be finding the club’s next full-time manager, as Yoann Damet has been shepherding the club in an interim role since Alan Kock was fired early this season.

FCC started 2-2-2 but has won just one of its last 10 matches and sits seven points back of a playoff spot.

What? Chelsea reportedly eyeing Coutinho if transfer ban is lifted

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 30, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT
The report is sensational, if a bit illogical.

Multiple sources are running with the story that Chelsea would aim to buy Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona should their appeal of a two-window transfer ban prove successful.

Chelsea is expected to sell Eden Hazard to Real Madrid in a bumper deal despite just one year remaining on the Belgian’s contract, while Coutinho is 18 months younger and has a deal with Barca through the 2022-23 season.

Coutinho only managed 11 goals and five assists in his second season at the Camp Nou, far worse than the 10 goals and six assists he posted in a half-season the prior campaign.

In his career he’s never managed more than 14 goals in a single season, including his time as Liverpool’s main target. Hazard annually trumped that total, and Willian is coming off a better year at age 30.

Coutinho is capable of the sublime, but it seems like Chelsea fans might want to hope the transfer window stays shut in this case rather than drop over $100 million on a risky bet.

Arriving American youngster Christian Pulisic has better club momentum as it stands, Maurizio.