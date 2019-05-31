More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Pochettino tight-lipped on Kane status ahead of UCL Final

By Nicholas MendolaMay 31, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
Mauricio Pochettino isn’t about to tip his hand when it comes to whether a fit Harry Kane will rejoin Spurs’ Starting XI for the UEFA Champions League Final.

Spurs put the finishing touches on their run to the final without the English striker, but it would be stunning if a truly-fit top striker didn’t find his way back into the mix.

Pochettino, however, doesn’t have much to add to the story line. At the very least, he’s not detracting from drama when asked whether Kane moved into the XI.

He went as far as to say he hasn’t told the players who will start, and that Friday’s training session will go into his decision.

“I don’t know who will play. We’ll decide after our final training session.”

Pochettino said earlier this week that he was “so, so positive” about Kane, and there haven’t been any setbacks reported in the press ahead of Saturday’s massive match in Madrid.

Here are his follow-up questions on team selection for such a massive match, via Sky Sports:

“It’s not easy to make decisions for tomorrow. We have all the information, we know every single detail and we’ll make the right decision to win.

“It’s so painful when this kind of game arrives and you can only use 11 players, it’s the most painful situation.

“I asked UEFA to have the whole squad together, and tomorrow the whole squad will take a photo on the pitch together.”

West Ham adds Espanyol goalkeeper Roberto

Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 31, 2019, 2:10 PM EDT
West Ham has added an experienced goalkeeper behind its reigning Player of the Season.

Espanyol backstop Roberto Jimenez Gago, 33, is headed to the London Stadium, where Lukasz Fabianski stole the show in his first season between the sticks.

Roberto is well-traveled, having spent time with Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Zaragoza, Olympiacos, and Malaga.

He was behind Diego Lopez at Espanyol.

West Ham director of football Mario Husillos knows Roberto well, via whufc.com:

“I worked with Roberto during my time at Malaga,” he confirmed. “He is a fantastic goalkeeper, who has a great deal of experience in football, having played at the highest level. During his time at Olympiakos, I spoke regularly with the coaches and many of them spoke about Roberto as one of the biggest goalkeepers in the history of the club.”

UEFA Champions League final preview: Tottenham v. Liverpool

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 31, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT
  • Liverpool aim to win 6th UCL trophy
  • Spurs’ first UCL final in club history
  • Klopp, Pochettino yet to win trophy at their clubs
  • First all-English final since 2008, only 2nd in UCL history

MADRID – And then there were two.

Two teams from the Premier League. Two finalists for the UEFA Champions League final in Madrid, Spain. Two hugely likeable managers aiming to win their first trophy with their respective clubs. Two sets of largely likeable players who have worked for this moment for the past four seasons and have defied the odds to get to the showpiece event in world club soccer.

Both could have gone out in the group stage but rallied to make the knockout rounds. Both trailed 3-0 in their semifinals against but overturned those deficits with incredible victories to dump Barcelona and Ajax out of the competition. These two teams aren’t really meant to be here. But they are. And everyone connected with the clubs is making the most of being in Madrid.

Tottenham Hotspur versus Liverpool. White versus red. London versus northern England. This is all very familiar, but this time the streets of the Spanish club are overrun with the English as an estimated 80,000 fans have flocked to Madrid for the final at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, which holds 67,000.

The two teams trained at the site of Saturday’s final (kick off, 4 p.m. ET) on Friday evening, one after another going through their final preparations in the scorching Spanish sun.

In the 90 degree-plus heat, 90 minutes will define not only their playing careers but also those of Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino, neither of whom have won trophies at their respective clubs.

Sure, they’ll get other chances to win trophies and reach finals, but the Champions League? No, no. Moments, and games, like this only come around a few times in a lifetime if you’re lucky. With fans assembled in Madrid, packed into Plazas and lining bars as far as the eye can see, the party atmosphere is strong. This is exactly the kind of occasion players, managers and fans all dream about.

Locals are laughing and dancing in the streets with fans, while everywhere you go people ask “so, who will win?” Spain’s capital city is also a soccer mad city and everything has been lined up perfectly for the Premier League clubs to give this competition a fitting finale.

But, that pressure wasn’t exactly palpable when both Klopp and Pochettino spoke to the hordes of assembled media on Friday.

Klopp has lost six of his seven major finals as a manager, including all three of his finals at Liverpool, but was relaxed and cracked several jokes. Pochettino smiled often, but kept his cards close to his chest when it came to the one piece of team news which dominated the build-up to this game.

Tottenham’s leading goalscorer Harry Kane has been out since Apr. 9 with yet another ankle injury. But he’s declared himself fit. Does Pochettino risk playing Kane from the start and upset the balance of his team? Would it be a greater risk to save Kane for a late cameo, but then be out of the game by the time he would come on? Pochettino gave nothing away about Kane, just as Klopp refused to talk about Roberto Firmino‘s fitness.

These teams know one another so well that this final may not be as much of a blood and thunder affair as we hope it will be. Liverpool edged by Spurs 2-1 in both of their Premier League encounters this season, but the second game in particular could have swung in Tottenham’s favor late on.

The margins are so fine. The teams so closely matched. The managers so similar in their ideologies. The recent trajectory of both clubs so alike.

Two great English teams do battle for the biggest title in the club game.

One will enter the history books as truly great European champions.

What they’re saying

Klopp on his poor record in major finals: “If I would be the reason for losing six times in a row, then everyone should be really worried. If that’s not the case, then we always have a chance. That is how we see it actually.”

Pochettino on the importance of a decision on Kane: “It’s not easy to make decisions for tomorrow. We have all the information, we know every single detail and we’ll make the right decision to win. It’s so painful when this kind of game arrives and you can only use 11 players, it’s the most painful situation. I asked UEFA to have the whole squad together, and tomorrow the whole squad will take a photo on the pitch together.”

Andrew Robertson on Tottenham being called the underdogs in the final: “I don’t think they’re underdogs. When we’ve played in the Premier League it’s been the toughest games we’ve played. We know we can cause them problems. Both have very good squads, it is who shows up better on the day. For me it’s very even.”

Harry Winks on what reaching the final means to Tottenham: “The occasion is massive. It shows just how far Tottenham has come as a club. It will be a special and emotional night.”

Prediction

Liverpool are the overwhelming favorites and rightly so. They won 97 points in the Premier League but finished second behind Man City for a reason. Klopp’s side lost in the final last season and do not appear to have a weakness. As for Spurs, they have upset all of the odds to be in this final. Kane’s fitness is their main concern, but they know the majority of the pressure is on Liverpool. Expect an upset to end what has been a season of upsets in the Champions League. Tottenham to win, 2-1.

WATCH: Carli Lloyd “ready for whatever” as USWNT preps to defend World Cup

By Nicholas MendolaMay 31, 2019, 12:11 PM EDT
Like Abby Wambach before her, Carli Lloyd may have to be content with a smaller role at her final World Cup.

Not that the 36-year-old Lloyd won’t star in France, nor is it impossible to imagine her fitting into the 2023 World Cup in some way, but few are expecting the “hat-trick-in-a-final-while-lobbing-the-keeper-from-midfield” Lloyd we saw in Canada.

But Lloyd has been discussed as a super sub for the States as the USWNT begins its 2019 World Cup next month. And she’s ready for whatever.

“Now that I’m towards the end of my career, I’m soaking it up a little bit more,” she said. “There comes a day where you’ve got to hang up those boots and be done and enter the real world.”

It’s all part of the latest edition of “On Her Turf,” as Lloyd takes the reins for a 5-minute run through her mindset. See the full video above.

How will Spurs, Liverpool line up for Champions League final?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 31, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
There are major selection decisions for both Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp ahead of the UEFA Champions League final, as key players for Tottenham and Liverpool have returned to fitness ahead of this game.

Pochettino and Klopp will have a restless nights sleep…

The showpiece event in Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday sees two familiar Premier League foes collide as Liverpool beat Spurs 2-1 on both occasions in the PL this season.

Given those tactical battles, the second game closer than the first, it will be intriguing to see what formation and personnel both managers go with.

Here’s a look at the latest team news and projected lineups for the mammoth clash in the Spanish capital.

TOTTENHAM

—– Lloris —–

—- Trippier —- Alderweireld —- Vertonghen —- Rose —-

—– Winks —- Sissoko —–

—- Eriksen —- Alli —- Son —-

—– Kane —–

LIVERPOOL

—– Alisson —–

—- Alexander-Arnold —- Gomez —- Van Dijk —- Robertson —-

—– Henderson —- Fabinho —- Wijnaldum —–

—- Salah —- Firmino —- Mane —-

Analysis of team news, starting lineups

There is one name which has dominated the team news ahead of this game: Harry Kane. Will he start? Is he fit enough to only be on the bench? Do Tottenham risk the balance of their team if their leading goalscorer cannot drop deep and drag defenders into awkward pockets if he isn’t fully fit? Pochettino will have had sleepless nights figuring out if his star striker, who has been out since early April, should. Come straight back into the team for the biggest game in Spurs’ history. Tottenham’s manager knows it is a decision which will make or break not only the final but perhaps his entire career as a boss. This is massive.

The rest of Spurs’ lineup hardly picks itself as injuries have mounted up over the final months of the season. But Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen will be at right back and at both center back spots respectively. The latter has recovered from injury, while Danny Rose has stepped in well for the injured Ben Davies at left back. Rose’s pace going forward may well force both Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold to be more defensive.

In midfield Moussa Sissoko will start alongside one of Eric Dier, Harry Winks or Victor Wanyama, and that is a huge call. Wanyama is a true destroyer and has shielded Spurs’ defense well against Liverpool in the past, while Dier is handy to have coming off the bench with his poise on the ball and flexibility to play as a center back, at full back or in midfield. Winks has the skill on the ball to dictate the tempo of the game, but he has been out with a recent injury. Up top Eriksen, Alli and Son will support either Moura and Kane, and at this point it would seem harsh for Moura to lose his spot in the starting lineup after his heroic second half hat trick at Ajax in the semifinal to get Spurs to Madrid. Pochettino’s decision to go with Kane or Moura up top from the start will render all of his other decisions as minor.

Liverpool’s potential starting lineup decisions are very easy for Klopp.

He really has only one dilemma: who starts alongside Virgil Van Dijk at center back?

Joe Gomez has shaken off the rust since returning from injury, but Joel Matip has been steady enough for most of the season, while Dejan Lovren has been the odd man out. With Naby Keita out injured, it is between Fabinho and Milner for a spot alongside Henderson and Wijnaldum in midfield. With Roberto Firmino’s return to fitness, that means the likes of Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri will have to be content with making a contribution off the bench if needed.