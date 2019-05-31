More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Team forfeits CAF Champions League final after VAR malfunction devolves into chaos

By Kyle BonnMay 31, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT
Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca forfeited the CAF Champions League final after an hour-long protest for an incorrect refereeing decision and a VAR debacle at the match in Tunisia.

Gambian referee Bakari Gassama ruled out a 58th minute goal by Wydad midfielder Walid El Karti, and VAR was unavailable for consultation due to a technical malfunction. According to London-based Egyptian reporter Ahmad Yousef, the teams were not informed of the malfunction, and Wydad refused to re-take the pitch over the decision.

With the forfeiture, Tunisian club Esperance de Tunis was crowned 2019 CAF Champions League winners, the club’s fourth continental championship.

Yousef also posted video of a fight breaking out inside the tunnel, which he reports is players and fans coming to blows after the abandonment of the match. Other videos of fan unrest around the stadium also made their way to social media.

The 1-1 first-leg draw in Morocco was also marred with controversy, as Egyptian referee Gehad Grisha was suspended for six months after a pair of incorrect decisions were made despite having consulted VAR. That brought Gassama into the mix to officiate the second leg.

As a whole, the incidents are a bad look for African football less than a month before the start of the African Cup of Nations. Wydad Casablanca received widespread criticism for refusing to continue playing simply for a referee decision against the club, while VAR controversies continue to plague the CAF. Last year’s Champions League final second leg was also dealt a VAR blow when the technology malfunctioned before kickoff of the second leg, but the teams were at least informed of the situation before kickoff. That game saw Esperance win 3-0 to complete an aggregate comeback to beat Al Ahly 4-3 over the two legs.

Faouzi Benzarti, formerly in charge of the Tunisian national team on multiple occasions, is the current manager of Wydad. It is unclear what his role was in the team’s refusal to re-take the pitch.

Swiss supreme court dismisses Valcke’s FIFA ban appeal

Associated PressMay 31, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT
GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss supreme court has rejected an appeal by former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke against a 10-year ban from soccer for financial wrongdoing.

The decision was published Friday , showing the 58-year-old Valcke had argued that his punishment was excessive, and that he was denied a fair trial at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Valcke was ordered to pay 18,000 Swiss francs ($17,900) in federal court costs and 20,000 Swiss francs ($19,900) to FIFA.

FIFA said in a statement it “welcomes the Swiss Federal Tribunal judgment” on its former marketing director and top administrator.

Valcke remains the subject of two ongoing criminal proceedings opened by Swiss federal prosecutors. A separate FIFA ethics investigation was opened in September 2016 into salaries and bonuses paid to top officials.

The right-hand man to former FIFA president Sepp Blatter from 2007 until September 2015 had challenged a CAS ruling to uphold his FIFA ban and a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs ($99,500).

The FIFA ethics committee charged him in relation to irregular World Cup ticket sales, expense abuses including personal use of private jets, and trying to destroy evidence. Valcke, who denies all wrongdoing, told CAS he followed advice from Blatter by taking a private flight to the 2018 World Cup qualifying draw in Russia to avoid the risk of arrest.

The evidence emerged in fallout from sweeping investigations by American and Swiss federal prosecutors, which were revealed in May 2015. Those cases removed a generation of soccer leaders from FIFA, and from continental soccer bodies in Europe and the Americas.

The Swiss proceedings are ongoing, and include an allegation that Valcke was bribed by Qatari television executive Nasser al-Khelaifi with the use of a luxury villa in Italy in a World Cup broadcast rights deal. Al-Khelaifi, the president of French champion Paris Saint-Germain, was also implicated in the case in 2017 and denies wrongdoing. He has since been appointed to the UEFA executive committee.

Rob Green retires after Europa League victory

By Kyle BonnMay 31, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT
Chelsea reserve goalkeeper Robert Green announced his retirement on Friday, two days after the club lifted the Europa League title.

The 39-year-old did not make a single appearance for Chelsea this season, playing third-string behind Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero the entire way.

Green, an England international with 12 caps to his name, came up through the Norwich City academy and played eight professional seasons with the Canaries before moving to West Ham, Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United, and Huddersfield Town before ending his career with the Blues. In total, Green amassed 267 Premier League appearances, keeping 55 clean sheets.

“Following an incredible evening in Baku on Wednesday and after a 23-year career spanning three decades, I’ve decided that now is the right time to announce my retirement from professional football,” Green said in a statement via Chelsea’s official website.

“Being part of the group and celebrations with such a special squad of players after winning the Europa League seems a fitting way to end what’s been an amazing journey for me in the game. I’ve loved every moment and feel privileged to have enjoyed the career I have. I’ve played with, and against, some of the best players in the world and have experienced so much that professional football has to offer.”

The Three Lions veteran was most well known in the United States for making an error in the 2010 World Cup against the USMNT, allowing Clint Dempsey‘s weak, speculative shot to clatter off his hands and into the back of the net. He was benched after that and did not make another World Cup appearance in his career.

Report: Real Madrid priced out of Joao Felix deal

By Kyle BonnMay 31, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT
According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid is no longer interested in signing Benfica teenager Joao Felix after the asking price became too high.

Spanish publication Marca reports that Benfica insisted on allowing Felix to leave only on a deal that matched his $134 million release clause, something which Real Madrid did not wish to pursue. The report says Madrid was keen on a deal as high as $89 million, but broke off negotiations with the two sides too far apart. Marca says the plan was to make the purchase and sweeten the deal with a loan back to Benfica for another season, but apparently the Portuguese club wasn’t having it.

Madrid is the most influential financial power in Europe, but with a number of potentially high-priced deals on the table this summer, the club can only be stretched so far. They are already in deep on a deal for Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard for north of $100 million, plus heavy reported interest for Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen and the need for defensive reinforcements as well.

Felix, a 19-year-old attacker with a skill set often compared to fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo, scored 15 league goals and assisted nine more in 26 appearances for Benfica, while tacking on three more goals in six Europa League matches.

In addition to Madrid, he has also been linked to Manchester City, which makes sense given the possibility of Leroy Sane’s departure and David Silva‘s increased age. A host of other Premier League teams have also been linked, including Liverpool who reportedly made a bid back in January, although the Reds are not expected to be major players for high-priced players this summer. Chelsea could also be interested should the FIFA transfer ban be lifted, given Hazard’s departure, although USMNT star Christian Pulisic is hoping to fill that gap. Manchester United has been linked as well, as they have with just about every other available transfer target this summer.

U-20 World Cup: Panama bumps Portugal, US to face France

By Kyle BonnMay 31, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT
The final day of group stage play has come to an end and the knockout stages are set, with some surprises.

Most notably, Panama took down Saudi Arabia 2-1 for its first U-20 World Cup victory ever to finish with four points, good enough not only for third in Group E behind powerful Mali and France, but also good enough to pip mighty Portugal for the final third-place qualification slot. Both teams ended group stage play with four points and a -1 goal differential, so Panama advances having scored three goals to Portugal’s two.

Portugal could have advanced with a win on the final day, but instead a 1-1 draw with South Africa left them to their fate, while Argentina and South Korea advanced out of Group F, each with six points after a 2-1 South Korea win over the Argentines on the final day.

In addition, France’s narrow 3-2 win over Mali sees the favorites win Group E and earn a date with the United States in the Round of 16. France could have won the group with a draw as well, but found an 87th minute winner from 19-year-old Lyon striker Amine Gouiri. That goal made it 3-1 at the time, but Ousmane Diakite made it the decisive goal with his 95th minute goal with the last kick of the game.

The U.S. advanced out of Group D yesterday with a second-place finish behind Ukraine, and with France’s victory on Friday, the two will meet Wednesday in what will prove an uphill battle for the Americans, missing key players Alex Mendez and Chris Durkin due to yellow card accumulation.

Other Round of 16 matchups include Colombia vs. New Zealand, Ukraine vs. Panama, Italy vs. Poland, Japan vs. South Korea, and Senegal vs. Nigeria. The winner of the U.S. and France will match up against the winner of Uruguay and Ecuador, while maybe the match of the round pits Argentina against Mali.