Toronto and Vancouver draw on pair of late goals

A late May Canadian clash finished all even as Toronto and Vancouver drew 1-1 on a pair of late goals after a mostly wasteful performance on both ends.

Toronto had the better first half, but things finished scoreless at the break after Terrance Boyd fired straight at Maxime Crepeau in the visitors’ best chance just before the halftime whistle, while Ali Adnan fired just over from distance. In the second half, the story continued as Boyd whiffed all alone in front of net in the 70th minute and Jozy Altidore‘s follow-up was saved at the near post.

Finally, the breakthrough came with six minutes to go in what appeared to be a winning moment. Drew Moor hauled down substitute Yordy Reyna blatantly in the area, and Fredy Montero delivered the 84th minute opener from the spot. The goal came on Vancouver’s first and only shot on target throughout the match, managing to put just one of its eight efforts on frame.

Unfortunately for the hosts, that lead would not last as Toronto equalized in the final minute of regulation. Nick DeLeon fired in to Altidore at the near post, and the USMNT striker did enough to put Crepeau off and allow DeLeon’s ball to sneak through into the back of the net. It was DeLeon’s goal as Altidore was unable to get a touch, but the ball found its way through anyways.

The draw left the two sides with a disappointing haul, as Toronto lept Chicago into a playoff position but could not find its way past NYCFC into sixth. Vancouver, meanwhile, was unable to climb into the playoff spots, instead stuck in eighth behind FC Dallas via tiebreaker and a point back of Real Salt Lake.

Follow @the_bonnfire