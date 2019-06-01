More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Bayern offer big for Sane; Ozil out at Arsenal

By Andy EdwardsJun 1, 2019, 1:20 PM EDT
With a small matter of the UEFA Champions League final happening Saturday in Madrid, let us pause for a brief moment and divert our attention to the latest rumblings out of the transfer rumor mill.

Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is real — very real, in fact — to the tune of $88 million, according to the Guardian. After the two-time reigning Premier League champions swiftly the seven-time reigning Bundesliga champions’ bid, they’re already pondering a second offer in short order.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed last week that Bayern would indeed be making an approach for Sane. “We will try. I can not promise whether it will succeed.”

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Bayern are expected to part ways with James Rodriguez this summer. Serie A side Napoli is one potential suitor, as it would facilitate a reunion with Carlo Ancelotti, who oversaw the most productive period of Rodriguez’s club career at Real Madrid.

Stoke City goalkeeper is a wanted man after spending a season in the EFL Championship, and a return to the PL looks a sure thing for the 26-year-old… only, it won’t be with the Potters. According to the Star, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are set to enter the race for England’s no. 2. Stoke are seeking a fee of nearly $40 million, however.

Sergio Ramos appeared headed for the exit door following the end of Real Madrid’s disappointing season, but new/old manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly intervened and convinced Ramos that Madrid is still the right place for him. According to ESPN, Zidane helped to reduce the growing tension between player and president Florentino Perez, thus he is set to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu for at least one more season.

According to the Standard, Arsenal manager Unai Emery will allow Mesut Ozil to leave the club this summer… if anyone will take him and his $440,000-per-week wages off the Gunners’ books.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Leicester City midfielder James Maddison is one of Arsenal’s targets this summer, but they have told the asking price is $75 million for a player who just a year ago was playing in the Championship before moving to Leicester for $25 million.

UCL Live: Liverpool, Spurs clash in Champions League final

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 1, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT
The time has come.

We’re officially under the 60-minute mark, counting down the seconds until kick off of the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

[ LIVE: Liverpool v. Spurs, in Madrid ]

The big question has been answered: Harry Kane starts after missing Tottenham’s last nine games with his latest ankle ligament injury. Mauricio Pochettino has opted for Kane in place of Lucas Moura, hat-trick hero from the semifinal second leg in Amsterdam.

Neymar says knee pains just a scare, returns to training

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 1, 2019, 12:25 PM EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Neymar believes his left knee problem picked up in Copa America preparations was just a scare.

He says he is in good shape for the tournament which begins in two weeks.

The Brazil striker sat out two training session outside Rio de Janeiro to rest the knee. In a quick interview with TV Globo on Friday, he calmed fans who worried about his fitness.

Neymar limped out of Brazil’s first full training on Tuesday.

He has played only four matches for Paris Saint-Germain since his return in April from a right-foot injury.

Brazil’s soccer confederation would not confirm whether he will take part in training on Friday.

UCL final: 70,000 Liverpool, Spurs fans revving up in Madrid (video)

AP Photo/Andrea Comas
By Andy EdwardsJun 1, 2019, 10:55 AM EDT
With an estimated 70,000 Brits descending upon Madrid for Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final in Madrid, fans of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are creating quite the atmosphere around the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, as one would imagine.

Fortunately for those of us back here in the United States, PST’s Lead Editor and Writer Joe Prince-Wright is on the ground in the Spanish capital and is working hard to capture the scenes leading up to the 2018-19 campaign’s finale.

Which fanbase is feeling more confident now that they’re mere hours from kickoff, and who’s just happy to be there?

 

Should Harry Kane start the Champions League final?

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 1, 2019, 10:21 AM EDT
Since the moment Lucas Moura sent Tottenham Hotspur through, the idea of Harry Kane returning from his latest ankle ligament injury to start Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool has been the game’s biggest question.

It will continue to dominate conversation until lineups are released at 2 p.m. ET.

Will Pochettino be tempted to call upon Tottenham’s talisman to start the biggest game in the club’s history, perhaps knowing he’s nowhere near 90-minutes fit? You’d be crazy to think not.

Whether or not he will do so, though, is a whole other (series of) question(s) completely.

The reason Kane has dominated headlines, after missing Spurs’ last nine games  from the second leg of the quarterfinals to both legs of the semifinals, has much to do with the fact that his inclusion (or exclusion, as it may be) will drastically change the shape of Pochettino’s team and game plan.

If Kane starts, it’ll likely come at the expense of Moura, the hat-trick hero that got them there, while allowing Pochettino to pick an extra midfielder — most likely Harry Winks — and play a midfield diamond behind Kane and Son Heung-min.

If Kane is starts the game on the bench, Pochettino faces a number of difficult decisions: playing a back-three or a back-four; Moura, as a wide attacker, or Fernando Llorente, as a target man up top; pushing one of Dele Alli or Christian Eriksen higher up, or leaving both of them in central midfield; Danny Rose at left back, or nominally as a left winger?

Predictably, Pochettino has refused to tip his hand for three weeks running — quotes from the BBC:

“It’s difficult, you need to take a decision and tomorrow is another decision. We have all the information. We will use every detail to try to win.

“You can use only 11 players from the beginning — that is the most painful situation.”

It’s impossible to know which way Pochettino will go, because we’ve seen each of the above on a number of occasions this season. Sometimes it was out of necessity, due to injuries, and sometimes it was pure experimentation; both to great success, and terrible failure.

In the end, the risk of having to sub Kane off after eight minutes — as happened with Diego Costa in the 2014 UCL final — or him being wholly ineffective after missing so much time, isn’t worth the upside of having a semi-fit Kane to face the Premier League’s stingiest defense in a game that Spurs might never see again. If Pochettino enters the game knowing in advance that he’ll have to sub Kane off before 90 minutes, let alone the potential for 120 and penalty kicks, he’ll do more harm than good by selecting him.

That isn’t to say he will be able to resist the urge to do so anyway.