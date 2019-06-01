Transfer Rumor Roundup: Bayern offer big for Sane; Ozil out at Arsenal

With a small matter of the UEFA Champions League final happening Saturday in Madrid, let us pause for a brief moment and divert our attention to the latest rumblings out of the transfer rumor mill.

Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is real — very real, in fact — to the tune of $88 million, according to the Guardian. After the two-time reigning Premier League champions swiftly the seven-time reigning Bundesliga champions’ bid, they’re already pondering a second offer in short order.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed last week that Bayern would indeed be making an approach for Sane. “We will try. I can not promise whether it will succeed.”

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Bayern are expected to part ways with James Rodriguez this summer. Serie A side Napoli is one potential suitor, as it would facilitate a reunion with Carlo Ancelotti, who oversaw the most productive period of Rodriguez’s club career at Real Madrid.

Stoke City goalkeeper is a wanted man after spending a season in the EFL Championship, and a return to the PL looks a sure thing for the 26-year-old… only, it won’t be with the Potters. According to the Star, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are set to enter the race for England’s no. 2. Stoke are seeking a fee of nearly $40 million, however.

Sergio Ramos appeared headed for the exit door following the end of Real Madrid’s disappointing season, but new/old manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly intervened and convinced Ramos that Madrid is still the right place for him. According to ESPN, Zidane helped to reduce the growing tension between player and president Florentino Perez, thus he is set to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu for at least one more season.

According to the Standard, Arsenal manager Unai Emery will allow Mesut Ozil to leave the club this summer… if anyone will take him and his $440,000-per-week wages off the Gunners’ books.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Leicester City midfielder James Maddison is one of Arsenal’s targets this summer, but they have told the asking price is $75 million for a player who just a year ago was playing in the Championship before moving to Leicester for $25 million.

