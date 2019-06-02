86th minute Trusty goal earns Philadelphia late road win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A wild back-and-forth game saw the Philadelphia Union take home a 3-2 win at Minnesota United thanks to Auston Trusty’s 86th minute winner.

Philly twice held a lead, first going in front with the opener 18 minutes in from Jamiro Montiero who struck from the spot. The 25-year-old slipped his penalty inside the bottom-right corner after Brent Kallman hacked down Sergio Santos to earn the foul.

The early lead was under immediate and constant fire, with a 12th minute flurry somehow kept out before Minnesota finally leveled in the 28th minute. 21-year-old Hassani Dotson took a bouncing clear at the top of the box and rifled a volley into the back of the net for his first career professional goal.

Philly restored the lead just before halftime as Haris Medunjanin bagged a wonderful free-kick that found the top left corner of the net. The goal marked the Bosnia & Herzegovina international’s first this season and sixth for the club since joining back in early 2017.

HT: Haris Medunjanin with the magic minutes before the halftime whistle to give @PhilaUnion the lead! pic.twitter.com/Qc0Hluatwh — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 2, 2019

With Philadelphia up at the break, it stayed 2-1 until Minnesota was back level again in the 77th minute on a Kevin Molino low rip from a tight angle, fed by Abu Danladi from the right flank.

Finally, Philadelphia found the winning moment four minutes from the final whistle as Auston Trusty powerfully beat Kallman to a curling Ilsinho cross and poked it past Vito Mannone. The cross had flown over the head of Kacper Przybylko who lept to try and connect, and with Kallman waiting for the ball to arrive so he could clear, Trusty came soaring in, cutting off Kallman’s angle and delivering the winning blow.

The victory for Philadelphia put them back atop the Eastern Conference, a point ahead of D.C. United and two clear of Atlanta United. Minnesota, meanwhile, suffered its first home defeat and remained in sixth, level on points with fifth-placed FC Dallas and two ahead of Real Salt Lake in seventh.

