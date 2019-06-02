Bruce Arena builds front office staff as Onalfo joins Revolution

The New England Revolution announced on Sunday that the club hired Curt Onalfo as technical director, with Richie Williams brought on as assistant coach.
Onalfo, a 49-year-old Sao Paulo, Brazil native, has been a coach in the United States since 2000 when he joined D.C. United as an assistant. Since, he has spent time with Sporting Kansas City, the LA Galaxy and the U.S. Youth National Team, leading both MLS clubs for a time and taking charge of the U.S. U-20 and U-23 sides. He will report directly to Bruce Arena, who was named Sporting Director and Head Coach on May 14.
Arena is familiar with Onalfo from his first stint with the USMNT and more recently with the Galaxy, where Onalfo served as an assistant until Arena left to take the USMNT job in late 2016 and Onalfo was named his successor. Most recently, Onalfo was out in Poland with Tab Ramos and the U-20 side at the World Cup.
“I am very pleased to add Curt to our technical staff as we continue to build the soccer organization in New England,” Arena said in the official club release. “Having worked with Curt for many years, I know his vast knowledge and experience in the game will make him an immediate asset to the club.”
Williams, meanwhile, left his job as head coach of USL club Loudoun United FC to take the position with the Revolution. He has previously been with Arena as an assistant with the USMNT during Arena’s second stint and with the New York Red Bulls before that. During his playing days, Williams made 20 appearances for the USMNT and played for Arena with D.C. United and the national team, and even as far back as in college at Virginia, where Arena spent 27 years as head coach.
“Richie and I have a relationship that dates back nearly 30 years, and I have the utmost confidence that he will bring the same energy, enthusiasm, and expertise of the game to the Revolution that he has throughout each stop of his coaching and playing career,” Arena said in the release.
A wild back-and-forth game saw the Philadelphia Union take home a 3-2 win at Minnesota United thanks to Auston Trusty’s 86th minute winner.
Philly twice held a lead, first going in front with the opener 18 minutes in from Jamiro Montiero who struck from the spot. The 25-year-old slipped his penalty inside the bottom-right corner after Brent Kallman hacked down Sergio Santos to earn the foul.
The early lead was under immediate and constant fire, with a 12th minute flurry somehow kept out before Minnesota finally leveled in the 28th minute. 21-year-old Hassani Dotson took a bouncing clear at the top of the box and rifled a volley into the back of the net for his first career professional goal.
Philly restored the lead just before halftime as Haris Medunjanin bagged a wonderful free-kick that found the top left corner of the net. The goal marked the Bosnia & Herzegovina international’s first this season and sixth for the club since joining back in early 2017.
With Philadelphia up at the break, it stayed 2-1 until Minnesota was back level again in the 77th minute on a Kevin Molino low rip from a tight angle, fed by Abu Danladi from the right flank.
Finally, Philadelphia found the winning moment four minutes from the final whistle as Auston Trusty powerfully beat Kallman to a curling Ilsinho cross and poked it past Vito Mannone. The cross had flown over the head of Kacper Przybylko who lept to try and connect, and with Kallman waiting for the ball to arrive so he could clear, Trusty came soaring in, cutting off Kallman’s angle and delivering the winning blow.
The victory for Philadelphia put them back atop the Eastern Conference, a point ahead of D.C. United and two clear of Atlanta United. Minnesota, meanwhile, suffered its first home defeat and remained in sixth, level on points with fifth-placed FC Dallas and two ahead of Real Salt Lake in seventh.
The group stage is complete and the knockouts have begun, with Italy and Colombia the first two teams to advance past the Round of 16.
In the early game of the day, 20-year-old Andrea Pinamonti was the lone goalscorer as Italy topped hosts Poland 1-0 on a 38th minute penalty. Pinamonti, an Inter youth product who spent last season on loan as a regular at relegated Frosinone, delivered a Panenka penalty after Dominic Steczyk handled the ball in the box.
Poland’s best chance to equalize came just after halftime as Marcel Zylla broke away from the Italy defense and was one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but Italian shot-stopper Alessandro Plizzari just got his foot to the shot. Otherwise, the two sides split possession and shots relatively evenly, but the Italians move on still on the hunt to match or beat their third-place finish from two years ago.
In the later matchup, Colombia and New Zealand required extra time after a 1-1 draw, and the South American side went through by way of a thrilling penalty shootout that finished 5-4 after seven takers. Colombia got an early strike 11 minutes in from 19-year-old Nacional youth product Andres Reyes who got in front of net to graze his head to a fabulous Juan Hernandez free-kick delivery that New Zealand goalkeeper Michael Woud probably should have claimed.
The All Whites leveled things up in the 35th minute as Elijah Just, a 19-year-old heading to play in the Norwegian second tier next season, got to the end of a low Liberato Cacace ball into the box. Colombia remained on top throughout the second half and had numerous chances down the stretch of regulation but couldn’t find the back of the net. After the end of extra time, a thrilling penalty shootout that featured five saves, a miss, and a retaken penalty.
All told, in the seventh round of spot-kicks, Colombian goalkeeper Kevin Mier saved Matthew Conroy’s effort and Colombia took hold of the shootout, sending New Zealand home.
Colombia advances to take on the winner of Ukraine and Panama, while Italy has a tough task ahead, matching up with the winner of Argentina and Mali.
Dijon, who missed out on Ligue 1 safety by two points, has survived with top-flight status after all thanks to a 4-2 aggregate win over Ligue 2 side Lens in the two-legged promotion-relegation playoff.
The defining moment will haunt Lens fans for a long time.
With Lens defender Steven Fortes on hand to cover a Dijon long-ball from midfield, he sent it cooly back towards his goalkeeper Jeremy Vachoux. The 24-year-old controlled the pass, but was immediately pressured by a charging Sory Kaba who stole the ball off Vachoux with the goalkeeper suddenly under duress. Kaba touched the ball to Wesley Said arriving in support, and the Dijon striker put the ball in the back of the open net.
Vachaux would have seen Kaba charging directly in front of him, with the Dijon attacker streaking in hoping to support the previous attacking move, and yet still decided to control the ball and look to dribble out of the back instead of hoofing it forward into midfield.
The goal provided the winner, with the game at the time tied 1-1 and the aggregate score level at 2-2. Dijon would score again in the final minute of regulation to kill off the game. The moment is all more painful for Lens as Vachaux is set to leave at the end of the season and join fellow Ligue 2 side US Orleans.
The score means Lens fails to earn promotion in painful fashion for the second time in three years, missing out on the final day of the season two years ago by a single point.
Antoine Griezmann and Thomas Lemar found the back of the net as France topped Bolivia 2-0 in a pre-UEFA qualification friendly in Nantes.
Didier Deschamps put forth a strong starting lineup that included both first-choice central defenders Samuel Umtiti and Raphael Varane that held Bolivia to just one shot on target. Also in the mix from the opening whistle were Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, and Benjamin Pavard. Mbappe came off at halftime,
Lemar was first to strike, just five minutes in as France caught the visitors with an extremely high defensive line. Griezmann broke down the middle and switched play to Lemar on the left who was left unmarked. The ball wasn’t settled properly and bobbled, but Lemar was able to get a highly skillful looping shot off that chipped both a tracking defender and the charging Bolivian goalkeeper Carlos Lampe.
Just before halftime, France doubled the lead with a messy goal off a corner that Bolivia failed to clear and Griezmann pounced on the edge of the six-yard box to poke the ball home.
France racked up 18 shots with 10 on target, holding 66% possession in a dominating performance that saw the hosts hold 70% of the ball in the second half, although the final 45 minutes were punctuated by constant substitutions, often a case in warm-up friendlies. Kingsley Coman was especially dangerous during his 24 minutes off the bench, on to replace Lemar.
Players to come off the bench for France included Coman, Blaise Matuidi, and Wissam Ben Yedder while Olivier Giroud, N'Golo Kante, and Clement Lenglet were left unused on the bench.