Dijon retains place in Ligue 1 thanks to ugly goalkeeping error

Dijon, who missed out on Ligue 1 safety by two points, has survived with top-flight status after all thanks to a 4-2 aggregate win over Ligue 2 side Lens in the two-legged promotion-relegation playoff.

The defining moment will haunt Lens fans for a long time.

With Lens defender Steven Fortes on hand to cover a Dijon long-ball from midfield, he sent it cooly back towards his goalkeeper Jeremy Vachoux. The 24-year-old controlled the pass, but was immediately pressured by a charging Sory Kaba who stole the ball off Vachoux with the goalkeeper suddenly under duress. Kaba touched the ball to Wesley Said arriving in support, and the Dijon striker put the ball in the back of the open net.

Vachaux would have seen Kaba charging directly in front of him, with the Dijon attacker streaking in hoping to support the previous attacking move, and yet still decided to control the ball and look to dribble out of the back instead of hoofing it forward into midfield.

The goal provided the winner, with the game at the time tied 1-1 and the aggregate score level at 2-2. Dijon would score again in the final minute of regulation to kill off the game. The score means Lens fails to earn promotion in painful fashion for the second time in three years, missing out on the final day of the season two years ago by a single point.

