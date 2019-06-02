Jonathan Lewis added to USMNT training camp roster

CHICAGO (AP) Colorado forward Jonathan Lewis has been added to the U.S. training camp roster ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, leaving coach Gregg Berhalter to make eight cuts before submitting his final 23-man group on Wednesday night.
Twenty-nine of the players will be in camp ahead of Wednesday’s exhibition against Jamaica at Washington, D.C. Midfielders Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams will miss the match and are expected to report later in June.
Two players on the roster have been sidelined in recent weeks. New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long has been sidelined since injuring his left hamstring on May 8 and Seattle forward Jordan Morris has been out since hurting his right hamstring on May 15.
United is also said to be looking at a $67 million move for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, with Football Italia saying the Serie A club needs to cut into its deficit via Financial Fair Play.
A season of criticism which ultimately included a Europa League win, third place in the league, and a League Cup Final loss to Man City in penalty kicks has the Chelsea boss ready to leave London after one season.
However, amid interest from Serie A champions Juventus, Sarri held talks with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia on Friday and she promised to talk to the club’s owner Roman Abramovich about his future.
His tenure began with delays, as Chelsea negotiated Sarri’s departure from Napoli and left Antonio Conte‘s future in the lurch.
Now the Juventus job is open, and a club which is yearning for a Champions League win sees a man who fared quite well in Europe this season.