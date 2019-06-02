More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jonathan Lewis added to USMNT training camp roster

Associated PressJun 2, 2019, 2:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CHICAGO (AP) Colorado forward Jonathan Lewis has been added to the U.S. training camp roster ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, leaving coach Gregg Berhalter to make eight cuts before submitting his final 23-man group on Wednesday night.

[ MORE: USMNT’s 28-man roster ]

Twenty-nine of the players will be in camp ahead of Wednesday’s exhibition against Jamaica at Washington, D.C. Midfielders Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams will miss the match and are expected to report later in June.

Two players on the roster have been sidelined in recent weeks. New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long has been sidelined since injuring his left hamstring on May 8 and Seattle forward Jordan Morris has been out since hurting his right hamstring on May 15.

Neymar refutes rape accusations, releases messages

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 2, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Neymar took to Instagram early Sunday morning to refute claims that he raped a woman in France.

The Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward, 27, used a 7-plus minute video to make his case, also including the release of WhatsApp messages and lewd photos from the supposed accuser.

[ MORE: Pochettino on Spurs loss ]

Neymar’s father rejected the reports late Saturday night, and the player is going even further in a bid to clear his name. He claims the allegations are part of an extortion attempt.

Goal.com translates his words:

“What happened that day was a relationship between a man and a woman, within four walls,” the PSG player claimed. “Something happens with every couple, and the next day nothing happened. We kept chatting, she asked me for a souvenir for her son, and I was going to take it, and well… now I am surprised by these claims. It’s very bad, very sad. This not only hurts me, but like my whole family, because not only denigrating my image is bad, but what I am, who I am, the nature I have, the character I have.”

WATCH LIVE: Liverpool’s European Cup parade

(Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJun 2, 2019, 11:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool is taking its European Cup through the streets of Merseyside, celebrating its sixth title.

The Reds, of course, claimed the crown as Kings of Europe with a 2-0 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in Madrid.

[ MORE: Pochettino on Spurs loss ]

Liverpool’s Twitter account has been quite a follow over the past 24 hours, as has our own Joe Prince-Wright’s coverage from Madrid, and Sunday morning is no exception.

Transfer rumor roundup: Rabiot to Man United or Everton

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 2, 2019, 11:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Adrien Rabiot’s prime suitors are both in the Premier League, according to Sky Sports.

The mercurial French midfielder, 24, has won five league titles with Paris Saint-Germain. He’s been consistently outstanding in the center of the park.

Separately, The Mirror claims that United has made a “staggering wage offer” to Rabiot in a bid to seal his services, but a French report says he’s also speaking with Everton.

[ MORE: Pochettino on Spurs loss ]

United is also said to be looking at a $67 million move for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, with Football Italia saying the Serie A club needs to cut into its deficit via Financial Fair Play.

Portuguese outlet The Record has quotes from Manchester City target Bruno Fernandes saying he’s more of a fan of Liverpool’s style of play.

“I like Liverpool a lot more. It’s a more direct [style of play], more offensive, maybe less organised, but more intense football.”

Fernandes has been linked with Manchester United in addition to City.

Back to The Mirror, for what it’s worth, the outlet says that Brendan Rodgers is interested in bringing Andros Townsend from Crystal Palace to Leicester City with a bid of $18 million.

Report: Sarri requests release from Chelsea contract

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaJun 2, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Last week, Maurizio Sarri claimed, “I deserve to stay at Chelsea,” though perhaps his follow-up could have been, “But I’m not sure Chelsea deserve to have me.”

A season of criticism which ultimately included a Europa League win, third place in the league, and a League Cup Final loss to Man City in penalty kicks has the Chelsea boss ready to leave London after one season.

[ MORE: Pochettino on Spurs loss ]

According to Sky Sports, Sarri has asked to be released from his contract.

From Sky Sports:

However, amid interest from Serie A champions Juventus, Sarri held talks with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia on Friday and she promised to talk to the club’s owner Roman Abramovich about his future.

His tenure began with delays, as Chelsea negotiated Sarri’s departure from Napoli and left Antonio Conte‘s future in the lurch.

Now the Juventus job is open, and a club which is yearning for a Champions League win sees a man who fared quite well in Europe this season.