Neymar refutes rape accusations, releases messages

Neymar took to Instagram early Sunday morning to refute claims that he raped a woman in France.

The Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward, 27, used a 7-plus minute video to make his case, also including the release of WhatsApp messages and lewd photos from the supposed accuser.

Neymar’s father rejected the reports late Saturday night, and the player is going even further in a bid to clear his name. He claims the allegations are part of an extortion attempt.

Goal.com translates his words:

“What happened that day was a relationship between a man and a woman, within four walls,” the PSG player claimed. “Something happens with every couple, and the next day nothing happened. We kept chatting, she asked me for a souvenir for her son, and I was going to take it, and well… now I am surprised by these claims. It’s very bad, very sad. This not only hurts me, but like my whole family, because not only denigrating my image is bad, but what I am, who I am, the nature I have, the character I have.”

