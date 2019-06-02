WATCH LIVE: Liverpool’s European Cup parade

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Adrien Rabiot’s prime suitors are both in the Premier League, according to Sky Sports.

The mercurial French midfielder, 24, has won five league titles with Paris Saint-Germain. He’s been consistently outstanding in the center of the park.

Separately, The Mirror claims that United has made a “staggering wage offer” to Rabiot in a bid to seal his services, but a French report says he’s also speaking with Everton.

[ MORE: Pochettino on Spurs loss ]

United is also said to be looking at a $67 million move for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, with Football Italia saying the Serie A club needs to cut into its deficit via Financial Fair Play.

Portuguese outlet The Record has quotes from Manchester City target Bruno Fernandes saying he’s more of a fan of Liverpool’s style of play.

“I like Liverpool a lot more. It’s a more direct [style of play], more offensive, maybe less organised, but more intense football.”

Fernandes has been linked with Manchester United in addition to City.

Back to The Mirror, for what it’s worth, the outlet says that Brendan Rodgers is interested in bringing Andros Townsend from Crystal Palace to Leicester City with a bid of $18 million.

Follow @NicholasMendola