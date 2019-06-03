More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

2019 Women’s World Cup preview: Groups D, E and F

By Andy EdwardsJun 3, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT
The Women’s World Cup begins Friday at the Parc des Princes in Paris, where hosts France will tangle with South Korea to kick off a month-long chase for the honor of being crowned the best team in women’s football.

PST’s Nicholas Mendola gave us the tour of Groups A, B and C this morning, so here’s the lowdown on the other half of the field.

Group D

The inside track: After finishing third in a World Cup (2015) and reaching the semifinals of the European Championship (2017) just two years apart, England enter this summer’s showpiece a trendy pick to make yet another deep run. Only this time, the Three Lionesses are under the guidance of a head coach, Phil Neville, without any major tournament experience. If you’re not already familiar with the work of forward Nikita Parris, it won’t be long before you are. Kim Little is one of the all-time greats and she can singlehandedly give Scotland every chance of challenging England for the top spot. Meanwhile, Japan appears halfway through a transition between the old guard (back-to-back World Cup finals, winning it all in 2011) and a younger generation of future stars. They could go either way.

Game schedule

Sunday, June 9: England v. Scotland

Monday, June 8: Argentina v. Japan

Friday, June 14: Japan v. Scotland

Friday, June 14: England v. Argentina

Wednesday, June 19: Japan v. England

Wednesday, June 19: Scotland v. Argentina

Three star players to watch

1) Kim Little, Scotland
2) Nikita Parris, England (below)
3) Karen Carney, England

Prediction

While Group D has three teams that are absolutely worth of the knockout rounds, it’s entirely possible — if not likely — that one of the three will be left out on account of a heavy concentration of points going to England and one of Scotland or Japan. England should finish top, then it’ll be the combination of Little and 20-year-old Erin Cuthbert ascending to superstardom to push Scotland past Japan.

(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Group E

The inside track: Once upon a time (not so long ago), this would have been Canada’s group to walk over, but that’s simply no longer the case, for two reasons: 1) Christine Sinclair’s legendary career is still going strong, but she’s now 35 and no longer the one-woman terror she once was; 2) the Dutch have built and attacking juggernaut and could very well put three (or more) past every team in the tournament. New Zealand will set out to defend for their lives, while Cameroon is a rising team more than capable of leapfrogging the Football Ferns for the inside track to third place and a spot in the knockout rounds.

Game schedule

Monday, June 10: Canada v. Cameroon

Tuesday, June 11: New Zealand v. Netherlands

Saturday, June 15: Netherlands v. Cameroon

Saturday, June 15: Canada v. New Zealand

Thursday, June 20: Netherlands v. Canada

Thursday, June 20: Cameroon v. New Zealand

Three star players to watch

1) Lieke Martens, Netherlands (below, center)
2) Christine Sinclair, Canada
3) Vivianne Miedema, Netherlands

Prediction

It’s setting up to be a tournament that rewards teams willing to take risks and attack with fervor, therefore it’ll be: Netherlands, Canada, Cameroon, New Zealand.

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Group F

The inside track: Arguably the most straightforward of all the groups, the only question we need answered from Group F is who’ll finish top — is it the obvious choice of the Americans, or the surprising Swedes? It’ll almost certainly be the former, which means Jill Ellis’ team will likely go into the same half of the bracket as England (potential quarterfinals opponent) and France (semifinals), assuming they can get past either Spain or China in a trick round-of-16 matchup. As for the others, Chile and Thailand will try to defend as if their lives depend upon doing so, likely making for an entertaining goal-differential contest between the favorites.

Game schedule

Tuesday, June 11: Chile v. Sweden

Tuesday, June 11: USA v. Thailand

Sunday, June 16: Sweden v. Thailand

Sunday, June 16: USA v. Chile

Thursday, June 20: Sweden v. USA

Thursday, June 20: Thailand v. Chile

Three star players to watch

1) Tobin Heath, USA (below)
2) Alex Morgan, USA
3) Kosovare Asllani, Sweden

Prediction

Tobin Heath is (finally) widely recognized as one of the world’s best players after putting up six-plus goals and assists (combined). The fact that Sweden is the USWNT’s final group game all but assures the starters will feature in all three games.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Barcelona shirt replaces stripes with checkerboard pattern

@FCBarcelona
Associated PressJun 3, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona says its new shirt for next season will be missing its stripe design for the first time in club history.

Instead, the club’s famous blue-and-burgundy colors will be distributed in a checkerboard pattern.

The club says that its first-choice uniform used for home matches has always used some form of stripes until now.

The shirt will be accompanied with blue shorts.

Transfer rumor roundup: Maddison to Manchester, Sane price “insane”

Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 3, 2019, 1:26 PM EDT
We begin the week’s transfer rumors with a signal of no movement.

Bayern Munich chairman Uli Hoeness says it’s unlikely his side will be able to add Leroy Sane of Manchester City due to the big fee requested by the Premier League side.

“It’s about sums, they’re insane,” Hoeness said of the deal.

The Sky Sports report says City remains ready to sign the 23-year-old to a new deal.

Manchester United still have hope of landing Matthijs de Ligt, according to the Manchester Evening News, even with Barcelona hopeful of reuniting the Ajax center back with Frenkie de Jong:

Barcelona are favourites to land the defender but despite the club’s stance the report believes the club do believe they can land De Ligt and that they have been working hard to get a deal over the line. Sources close to the player have reportedly told The Telegraph a move to United appeals to De Ligt because they’re going through a similar rebuild process that Ajax did two years ago.

United is now said to be in the lead to pry James Maddison away from Leicester City.

One of the stars of the Foxes campaign, Maddison is tagged at close to $77 million having thought to cost one-third of that last summer after two seasons at Norwich City.

Maddison, 22, rung up seven goals with as many assists for Leicester. Would the Coventry-born midfielder choose United over Liverpool and Arsenal?

Finally, West Ham is looking to Turkey for its next left back. Hasan Ali Kaldirim is the name, and he’s Fenerbahce’s captain.

The 29-year-old has been with Fener since 2012, and is 30-times capped by the Turkish national team. He’s got a release clause of around $6 million.

Kaldirim averaged two tackles and an interception per game with Fener, scoring twice with three assists as the side finished sixth.

U.S. readies for loaded France at U-20 World Cup

AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic
By Nicholas MendolaJun 3, 2019, 12:29 PM EDT
U-20 World Cup: Panama bumps Portugal, US to face France U-20 WC roundup: Uruguay out-duels New Zealand; Ukraine takes Group D Weah’s late strike pushes U.S. into Round of 16

It’s the day any U-20 World Cup hopeful wanted to put off for as long as possible: the date with France.

Though Mali did its best to help the United States avoid that moment, the Baby Yanks will have to duel with the mighty French in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Well, okay then: Here is the chance to send a message to the world that your country’s prospects are just as bright as the reigning World Cup champions’ youngsters?

Somehow defying the favorites to win the tournament would be an incredible feather in the cap of Tab Ramos’ young men, themselves as well-regarded as any other tournament team despite a stumble in the opener against Ukraine and a nervy finale versus Qatar.

There have been several stars for the U.S., which has seen fine performances from Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Sebastian Soto (Hannover 96), and others, but there’s little doubt that the X-factor is Timothy Weah. The son of Liberian great George Weah, Timothy assisted in the opener against Ukraine and scored the lone goal against stingy Qatar.

Now the Paris Saint-Germain youth will be tested by a French team who boasts talents from the biggest names in Europe. There’s fellow PSG striker Moussa Diaby, Borussia Monchengladbach mainstay (at age 19!) Mikael Cuisance, and Borussia Dortmund’s Dan-Axel Zagadou amongst others.

Perhaps a better way to look at Tuesday’s challenge is to list some of the players France did not select for the team: Fiorentina starting goalkeeper Alban Lafont, Eintracht Frankfurt contributor Evan N’Dicka, Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi (Europa League duty), RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate, and PSG’s Stanley Nsoki.

Yikes.

The 2013 champions, France won a pair of 2-0 matches before their 3-2 thriller with Mali. Bernard Diomède’s men will not bat an eye at the United States, and his 4-3-3 has an attacking bend.

Ramos has used that formation at the tournament, too, but perhaps it’s telling that he opted for a more defensive 4-3-3 in a 2-2 draw with the French in March. Chris Durkin and Alex Mendez sat in holding roles, while Frankie Amaya pushed the creative buttons. That’s an even tougher midfield with Pomykal in for Amaya, so perhaps we will see Ramos go with the same tactics he chose in the group stage despite the step up in opposition.

Granted we’re talking months, but France’s average age of 19.8 is the oldest at the tournament, seven months senior to the Yanks’ 19.1 (only Mali and Senegal are younger).

WATCH: Zlatan scores another acrobatic stunner for LA

Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 3, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT
Maybe Zlatan Ibrahimovic will play forever.

LA Galaxy’s big Swede continues to do his best Jaromir Jagr impression while in Major League Soccer, bagging his 11th goal in 12 matches on Sunday night.

Ibrahimovic, who turns 38 in October, was marked pretty tightly by New England’s Brandon Bye. The former Western Michigan defender could only watch as Zlatan juggled the ball forward and then backward to set himself up for this fantastic overhead finish.

It came in a 2-1 loss to New England, the Galaxy losing at home to former boss Bruce Arena and Co.

The loss has the Galaxy nine points back of local rivals LAFC in the race for the Supporters’ Shield, and opens the door for second-place chasing Seattle and Houston. Both the Sounders and Dynamo have matches in hand.