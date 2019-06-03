More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
2022 Supreme Committee for the Delivery & Legacy for the FIFA World Cup Event via Getty Images

AP Sources: Qatar set to host next two Club World Cups

Associated PressJun 3, 2019, 10:04 AM EDT
PARIS (AP) Qatar is set to host the next two editions of the Club World Cup.

People with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the FIFA Council will be asked later Monday to endorse Qatar for the seven-team club tournament this December and in December 2020.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the choice of venue ahead of the council meeting.

The event, which will feature European champion Liverpool this year, will test Qatar’s preparedness to stage the 2022 World Cup, including being played at the same time of year.

FIFA moved the World Cup from the usual June-July slot for 2022 because of the Gulf nation’s summer heat. It will instead start on Nov. 21, with the final on Dec. 18, Qatar National Day. Qatar experiences highs of about 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius) in December.

The decision to give Qatar the Club World Cup comes two weeks after FIFA settled on 32 countries contesting the 2022 World Cup rather than expanding to 48 teams.

The Club World Cup is also enlarging but not until 2021, when it becomes a 24-team competition held every four years.

The 2019 and 2020 Club World Cups will be the final versions with only the six continental club champions and the winner of the host’s domestic league. In Qatar, that will be Al-Sadd, which is coached by former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez.

The Club World Cup has been held in the Middle East before, but only in the United Arab Emirates. The UAE has hosted four editions, including when Real Madrid won the title in December.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Toronto FC sign USMNT DF, three-time MLS champ Omar Gonzalez

Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 3, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT
Omar Gonzalez is back in MLS after signing with Toronto FC as a Targeted Allocation Money player (between $500,000 and $1.5 million per season) on Monday.

The 30-year-old defender will be eligible to make his TFC debut after July 9, when the league’s secondary transfer window opens. Gonzalez is currently in Gregg Berhalter’s pre-CONCACAF Gold Cup camp, with the final set to be played on July 7.

TFC used the top slot in the league’s allocation order, acquired from expansion side FC Cincinnati for $300,000 in allocation money (both general and targeted) in exchange for defender Nick Hagglund in January, to acquire Gonzalez.

Playing alongside Laurent Ciman, who won the MLS Defender of the Year award in 2015, Gonzalez, the 2011 honoree, will give TFC one of the league’s best duos in central defense. Assuming that all three of Ciman, Chris Mavinga and Drew Moor remain on the roster through the end of the season, head coach Greg Vanney has an abundance of MLS veterans at his disposal less than a year after running out of center backs due to a rash of injuries last summer.

Gonzalez’s return to MLS comes after two and a half seasons with Liga MX side Pachuca, where he won the Clausura in 2016 and the CONCACAF Champions League in 2017, followed by the most recent season on loan to Atlas. The 49-times capped U.S. men’s national team defender moved to Pachuca in December 2015, after beginning his professional career with seven trophy-filled seasons as a member of the LA Galaxy, where he won three MLS Cups, in 2011, 2012 and 2015.

Trippier, on transfer rumors: ‘I want to stay, but what can you do?’

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 3, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
The 2018-19 season was nothing short of a stomach-churning roller-coaster ride for Kieran Trippier, beginning with last summer’s 2018 World Cup and wrapping up with Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.

Now the busiest 12 months of his career are in the rearview mirror and a lengthy summer vacation is on the horizon, but Trippier also has a massive decision to make — or, as he sees it, a decision that will all but be made for him — regarding his future with Tottenham, and the Premier League.

Transfer rumors linking the 28-year-old right back with a move to Napoli have been coming up since early in 2019. Now, Juventus and Atletico Madrid are also reportedly hot on the trail. One would assume Trippier would benefit from having a handful of options before him, but it sounds as though he isn’t exactly thrilled by the idea of moving abroad, at least not without having much say in the matter himself — quotes from the BBC:

“I want to stay in England but what can you do? I’ll see what happens and what the club wants, most importantly.”

“I go home now, spend time with my family, just recover after a long, difficult season. Everybody’s got a decision to make.

“Obviously this club has been very good for me over the last few years but I’ll enjoy my summer, come back in preseason and that’s when I’ll sit down with the manager and have a talk about my future.

“I see a lot of speculation about me not being here. I give everything, 100 percent every game — win, lose or draw. So we’ll see what happens in preseason.

First things first, selling Trippier would require to Spurs to acquire the short- and long-term replacement to his position. Given that the club hasn’t signed a single player for two straight transfer windows, that might be easier said than done.

Secondly, if goal was to maximize Trippier’s value as an outgoing transfer, Spurs missed the boat on doing so 12 months ago. While he was generally seen to have put forth a strong showing at the World Cup, Trippier’s 38 appearances (all competitions) for Spurs this season were anything but stellar.

Part of that is down to the fact that Serge Aurier, the only other right back that Mauricio Pochettino trusted to play meaningful minutes, spent much of the season injured, thus Trippier was handed an unmanageable workload which saw his fitness and sharpness wane as the season wore on.

A parting of ways seems not only the ideal outcome for Spurs, who require an upgrade at the position to build upon this season’s achievements, but also for Trippier, who will only be made an easy scapegoat as long as he remains at the club.

Quest for equity will be theme of Women’s World Cup

Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 3, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT
The world’s best player won’t be at the Women’s World Cup but the world’s best team will be, with both sides taking a stand for equality.

The U.S. national team, ranked No. 1 globally, will try to defend its title in soccer’s premier tournament, which kicks off Friday in Paris. While the Americans make their way around France for the monthlong event, back at home they’re all part of a lawsuit that accuses U.S. Soccer of gender discrimination.

Meanwhile, Ada Hegerberg , the first female Ballon d’Or winner for the world’s top player, won’t be accompanying Norway’s national team. She stepped away in 2017 because of what she perceives to be a general disregard for women’s soccer by the country’s federation. The crux of her frustration is the uneven pace of progress and strategy in the women’s game.

Hegerberg, 23, is at the top of her game. She had a hat trick for Lyon in its 4-1 win over Barcelona in the recent Women’s Champions League final. In domestic games, she has 211 goals in 208 games.

“We are happy for this debate to raise attention and respect for women’s soccer in the world, and I do view it as a big change-maker.” said Lise Klaveness, sporting director for the Norwegian Football Federation, “But I just wish she was in our team.”

The U.S. team hopes to collectively be a difference-maker, too.

Twenty-eight members of the current player pool filed the lawsuit on March 8 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, alleging “institutionalized gender discrimination” that includes inequitable compensation when compared with their counterparts on the men’s national team.

Because the lawsuit is still in the early stages, it’s likely no significant movement will be made until the team returns home.

Megan Rapinoe was asked whether the pay issue puts more pressure on the team – which will already be facing a strong field looking to topple the three-time World Cup winners.

“I think that the huge media splash of the lawsuit is behind us and we’re obviously focused on the World Cup,” Rapinoe said. “But also it’s like this is our life, and there are a lot of things that we have to grapple and deal with: Family, friends, partners, media, pressures, games, World Cup, travel. So it’s just kind of just one more thing. This team always has a lot of media attention, and we’ve always had a lot of things on our plate so it’s not like it’s anything new, or all of a sudden we’re getting all the more attention. It’s sort of the same for us.”

The 24-team tournament will be played at nine stadiums across France over the course of the next month, with the final set for July 7 in Lyon.

The last time

The United States won the last World Cup in 2015. Carli Lloyd scored three goals in the first 16 minutes to help give the Americans a 5-2 victory over Japan for their third overall World Cup title, most for any nation since the tournament was introduced in 1991. England was a surprising third-place finisher in Canada.

Video review

In March, FIFA approved the use of video review for the World Cup in France. The Video Assistant Referee system, or VAR, was used at the men’s World Cup in Russia last year.

Prize money

The prize money for the World Cup will be $30 million, of which $4 million will go to the federation of the champion. While the total is double the prize money for the 2015 Women’s World Cup, it is a fraction of the $400 million in prize money for last year’s men’s World Cup, of which $38 million went to champion France. FIFA, soccer’s international governing body, says prize money for the 2022 men’s World Cup will be $440 million.

Ticket fiasco

Some fans who ordered tickets to World Cup matches were surprised last month when they discovered their seats were not together. The issue was especially problematic for families bringing young children. After an outcry on social media, FIFA said it would work with the local organizing committee to resolve the issues.

Some fans recently reported tickets that had been delivered electronically were no longer available, with the message: “FIFA and the LOC are currently working on improving the seating arrangements for certain orders for a limited number of matches. If your order is affected, please expect to receive a dedicated communication shortly.”

Too many tournaments

FIFA has also been criticized for scheduling the World Cup final on the same day as the Copa America final in Rio and the CONCACAF Gold Cup final in Chicago. U.S. coach Jill Ellis pointedly said: “In my own personal opinion, playing three big matches in one day isn’t supporting the women’s game. So, there you go.”

U-20 WC roundup: Ukraine, Ecuador, Senegal advance to QF (video)

AP Photo/Sergei Grits
By Andy EdwardsJun 3, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Monday’s round-of-16 action at the U-20 World Cup in Poland…

Ukraine 4-1 Panama

Danylo Sikan (Mariupol) scored two of Ukraine’s four goals to send them through to the quarterfinals, where they’ll face a Colombia side that knocked off New Zealand in penalty kicks on Sunday.

Sikan opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and made it 3-0 in the 45th, bookending Denys Popov’s (Dynamo Kyiv) 41st minute tally to make it 2-0. Sikan’s first was a delightfully delicate finish inside the far post, and the second a simple finish from a cross to the near post. It was Popov’s goal that broke Panamaniam backs, though, as goalkeeper Emerson Dimas pushed an innocuous ball onto the front side of his crossbar — rather than over — to hand the defender a wide open header from two yards out.

Panama pulled a goal back through Ernesto Willis in the 50th minute, but Serhiy Buletsa (Dynamo Kyiv) restored the two-goal lead with seven minutes left to play.

Ecuador 3-1 Uruguay

Uruguay jumped out to an early lead through Ronald Araujo’s (Barcelona) close-range finish in the 11th minute, but Ecuador scored three unanswered goals to knock off the 10-man La Celeste and reach the quarterfinals, where they’ll face either France or the United States upon completion of the round of 16 on Tuesday.

The comeback began right on the half-hour mark, though, when Ecuador were awarded a penalty for perhaps the clearest shove in the back you’ll see all year. Alexander Alvarado (Aucas) converted right down the middle. Sergio Quintero (Imbabura) struck a half-volley from the edge of the box in the 75th minute to score what would ultimately be the winner, but not before Gonzalo Plata (Independiente del Valle) converted Ecuador’s second penalty of the day in the 83rd.

Senegal 2-1 Nigeria

Senegal raced out to a 2-0 halftime lead over Nigeria and held on for dear life in the second half to set up a quarterfinal showdown with either Japan or South Korea.

Amadou Sagna (Cayor Foot) made it 1-0 in the 36th minute, followed by a goal from Ibrahima Niane (Metz) to double the Lions of Teranga’s advantage just before halftime. Aniekeme Okon (Akwa United) pulled Nigeria back to within one in the 50th minute, but that’s as close as the Super Eagles would get.

Tuesday’s U-20 World Cup schedule

France v. USA — 11:30 a.m. ET
Japan v. South Korea — 11:30 a.m. ET
Argentina v. Mali — 2:30 p.m. ET