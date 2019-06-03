Toronto FC sign USMNT DF, three-time MLS champ Omar Gonzalez

The 30-year-old defender will be eligible to make his TFC debut after July 9, when the league’s secondary transfer window opens. Gonzalez is currently in Gregg Berhalter’s pre-CONCACAF Gold Cup camp, with the final set to be played on July 7.
TFC used the top slot in the league’s allocation order, acquired from expansion side FC Cincinnati for $300,000 in allocation money (both general and targeted) in exchange for defender Nick Hagglund in January, to acquire Gonzalez.
Playing alongside Laurent Ciman, who won the MLS Defender of the Year award in 2015, Gonzalez, the 2011 honoree, will give TFC one of the league’s best duos in central defense. Assuming that all three of Ciman, Chris Mavinga and Drew Moor remain on the roster through the end of the season, head coach Greg Vanney has an abundance of MLS veterans at his disposal less than a year after running out of center backs due to a rash of injuries last summer.
Gonzalez’s return to MLS comes after two and a half seasons with Liga MX side Pachuca, where he won the Clausura in 2016 and the CONCACAF Champions League in 2017, followed by the most recent season on loan to Atlas. The 49-times capped U.S. men’s national team defender moved to Pachuca in December 2015, after beginning his professional career with seven trophy-filled seasons as a member of the LA Galaxy, where he won three MLS Cups, in 2011, 2012 and 2015.
Now the busiest 12 months of his career are in the rearview mirror and a lengthy summer vacation is on the horizon, but Trippier also has a massive decision to make — or, as he sees it, a decision that will all but be made for him — regarding his future with Tottenham, and the Premier League.
Transfer rumors linking the 28-year-old right back with a move to Napoli have been coming up since early in 2019. Now, Juventus and Atletico Madrid are also reportedly hot on the trail. One would assume Trippier would benefit from having a handful of options before him, but it sounds as though he isn’t exactly thrilled by the idea of moving abroad, at least not without having much say in the matter himself — quotes from the BBC:
“I want to stay in England but what can you do? I’ll see what happens and what the club wants, most importantly.”
“I go home now, spend time with my family, just recover after a long, difficult season. Everybody’s got a decision to make.
“Obviously this club has been very good for me over the last few years but I’ll enjoy my summer, come back in preseason and that’s when I’ll sit down with the manager and have a talk about my future.
“I see a lot of speculation about me not being here. I give everything, 100 percent every game — win, lose or draw. So we’ll see what happens in preseason.
First things first, selling Trippier would require to Spurs to acquire the short- and long-term replacement to his position. Given that the club hasn’t signed a single player for two straight transfer windows, that might be easier said than done.
Secondly, if goal was to maximize Trippier’s value as an outgoing transfer, Spurs missed the boat on doing so 12 months ago. While he was generally seen to have put forth a strong showing at the World Cup, Trippier’s 38 appearances (all competitions) for Spurs this season were anything but stellar.
Part of that is down to the fact that Serge Aurier, the only other right back that Mauricio Pochettino trusted to play meaningful minutes, spent much of the season injured, thus Trippier was handed an unmanageable workload which saw his fitness and sharpness wane as the season wore on.
A parting of ways seems not only the ideal outcome for Spurs, who require an upgrade at the position to build upon this season’s achievements, but also for Trippier, who will only be made an easy scapegoat as long as he remains at the club.
The U.S. national team, ranked No. 1 globally, will try to defend its title in soccer’s premier tournament, which kicks off Friday in Paris. While the Americans make their way around France for the monthlong event, back at home they’re all part of a lawsuit that accuses U.S. Soccer of gender discrimination.
Meanwhile, Ada Hegerberg , the first female Ballon d’Or winner for the world’s top player, won’t be accompanying Norway’s national team. She stepped away in 2017 because of what she perceives to be a general disregard for women’s soccer by the country’s federation. The crux of her frustration is the uneven pace of progress and strategy in the women’s game.
Hegerberg, 23, is at the top of her game. She had a hat trick for Lyon in its 4-1 win over Barcelona in the recent Women’s Champions League final. In domestic games, she has 211 goals in 208 games.
“We are happy for this debate to raise attention and respect for women’s soccer in the world, and I do view it as a big change-maker.” said Lise Klaveness, sporting director for the Norwegian Football Federation, “But I just wish she was in our team.”
The U.S. team hopes to collectively be a difference-maker, too.
Twenty-eight members of the current player pool filed the lawsuit on March 8 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, alleging “institutionalized gender discrimination” that includes inequitable compensation when compared with their counterparts on the men’s national team.
Because the lawsuit is still in the early stages, it’s likely no significant movement will be made until the team returns home.
Megan Rapinoe was asked whether the pay issue puts more pressure on the team – which will already be facing a strong field looking to topple the three-time World Cup winners.
“I think that the huge media splash of the lawsuit is behind us and we’re obviously focused on the World Cup,” Rapinoe said. “But also it’s like this is our life, and there are a lot of things that we have to grapple and deal with: Family, friends, partners, media, pressures, games, World Cup, travel. So it’s just kind of just one more thing. This team always has a lot of media attention, and we’ve always had a lot of things on our plate so it’s not like it’s anything new, or all of a sudden we’re getting all the more attention. It’s sort of the same for us.”
The 24-team tournament will be played at nine stadiums across France over the course of the next month, with the final set for July 7 in Lyon.
The last time
The United States won the last World Cup in 2015. Carli Lloyd scored three goals in the first 16 minutes to help give the Americans a 5-2 victory over Japan for their third overall World Cup title, most for any nation since the tournament was introduced in 1991. England was a surprising third-place finisher in Canada.
Video review
In March, FIFA approved the use of video review for the World Cup in France. The Video Assistant Referee system, or VAR, was used at the men’s World Cup in Russia last year.
Prize money
The prize money for the World Cup will be $30 million, of which $4 million will go to the federation of the champion. While the total is double the prize money for the 2015 Women’s World Cup, it is a fraction of the $400 million in prize money for last year’s men’s World Cup, of which $38 million went to champion France. FIFA, soccer’s international governing body, says prize money for the 2022 men’s World Cup will be $440 million.
Ticket fiasco
Some fans who ordered tickets to World Cup matches were surprised last month when they discovered their seats were not together. The issue was especially problematic for families bringing young children. After an outcry on social media, FIFA said it would work with the local organizing committee to resolve the issues.
Some fans recently reported tickets that had been delivered electronically were no longer available, with the message: “FIFA and the LOC are currently working on improving the seating arrangements for certain orders for a limited number of matches. If your order is affected, please expect to receive a dedicated communication shortly.”
Too many tournaments
FIFA has also been criticized for scheduling the World Cup final on the same day as the Copa America final in Rio and the CONCACAF Gold Cup final in Chicago. U.S. coach Jill Ellis pointedly said: “In my own personal opinion, playing three big matches in one day isn’t supporting the women’s game. So, there you go.”
U-20 WC roundup: Ukraine, Ecuador, Senegal advance to QF (video)
Sikan opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and made it 3-0 in the 45th, bookending Denys Popov’s (Dynamo Kyiv) 41st minute tally to make it 2-0. Sikan’s first was a delightfully delicate finish inside the far post, and the second a simple finish from a cross to the near post. It was Popov’s goal that broke Panamaniam backs, though, as goalkeeper Emerson Dimas pushed an innocuous ball onto the front side of his crossbar — rather than over — to hand the defender a wide open header from two yards out.
Panama pulled a goal back through Ernesto Willis in the 50th minute, but Serhiy Buletsa (Dynamo Kyiv) restored the two-goal lead with seven minutes left to play.
Ecuador 3-1 Uruguay
Uruguay jumped out to an early lead through Ronald Araujo’s (Barcelona) close-range finish in the 11th minute, but Ecuador scored three unanswered goals to knock off the 10-man La Celeste and reach the quarterfinals, where they’ll face either France or the United States upon completion of the round of 16 on Tuesday.
The comeback began right on the half-hour mark, though, when Ecuador were awarded a penalty for perhaps the clearest shove in the back you’ll see all year. Alexander Alvarado (Aucas) converted right down the middle. Sergio Quintero (Imbabura) struck a half-volley from the edge of the box in the 75th minute to score what would ultimately be the winner, but not before Gonzalo Plata (Independiente del Valle) converted Ecuador’s second penalty of the day in the 83rd.
Senegal 2-1 Nigeria
Senegal raced out to a 2-0 halftime lead over Nigeria and held on for dear life in the second half to set up a quarterfinal showdown with either Japan or South Korea.
Amadou Sagna (Cayor Foot) made it 1-0 in the 36th minute, followed by a goal from Ibrahima Niane (Metz) to double the Lions of Teranga’s advantage just before halftime. Aniekeme Okon (Akwa United) pulled Nigeria back to within one in the 50th minute, but that’s as close as the Super Eagles would get.
Tuesday’s U-20 World Cup schedule
France v. USA — 11:30 a.m. ET
Japan v. South Korea — 11:30 a.m. ET
Argentina v. Mali — 2:30 p.m. ET
The Women’s World Cup begins Friday at the Parc des Princes in Paris, where hosts France will tangle with South Korea to kick off a month-long chase for the honor of being crowned the best team in women’s football.
The inside track: After finishing third in a World Cup (2015) and reaching the semifinals of the European Championship (2017) just two years apart, England enter this summer’s showpiece a trendy pick to make yet another deep run. Only this time, the Three Lionesses are under the guidance of a head coach, Phil Neville, without any major tournament experience. If you’re not already familiar with the work of forward Nikita Parris, it won’t be long before you are. Kim Little is one of the all-time greats and she can singlehandedly give Scotland every chance of challenging England for the top spot. Meanwhile, Japan appears halfway through a transition between the old guard (back-to-back World Cup finals, winning it all in 2011) and a younger generation of future stars. They could go either way.
Game schedule
Sunday, June 9: England v. Scotland
Monday, June 8: Argentina v. Japan
Friday, June 14: Japan v. Scotland
Friday, June 14: England v. Argentina
Wednesday, June 19: Japan v. England
Wednesday, June 19: Scotland v. Argentina
Three star players to watch
1) Kim Little, Scotland
2) Nikita Parris, England (below)
3) Karen Carney, England
Prediction
While Group D has three teams that are absolutely worth of the knockout rounds, it’s entirely possible — if not likely — that one of the three will be left out on account of a heavy concentration of points going to England and one of Scotland or Japan. England should finish top, then it’ll be the combination of Little and 20-year-old Erin Cuthbert ascending to superstardom to push Scotland past Japan.
Group E
The inside track: Once upon a time (not so long ago), this would have been Canada’s group to walk over, but that’s simply no longer the case, for two reasons: 1) Christine Sinclair’s legendary career is still going strong, but she’s now 35 and no longer the one-woman terror she once was; 2) the Dutch have built and attacking juggernaut and could very well put three (or more) past every team in the tournament. New Zealand will set out to defend for their lives, while Cameroon is a rising team more than capable of leapfrogging the Football Ferns for the inside track to third place and a spot in the knockout rounds.
It’s setting up to be a tournament that rewards teams willing to take risks and attack with fervor, therefore it’ll be: Netherlands, Canada, Cameroon, New Zealand.
Group F
The inside track: Arguably the most straightforward of all the groups, the only question we need answered from Group F is who’ll finish top — is it the obvious choice of the Americans, or the surprising Swedes? It’ll almost certainly be the former, which means Jill Ellis’ team will likely go into the same half of the bracket as England (potential quarterfinals opponent) and France (semifinals), assuming they can get past either Spain or China in a trick round-of-16 matchup. As for the others, Chile and Thailand will try to defend as if their lives depend upon doing so, likely making for an entertaining goal-differential contest between the favorites.
Game schedule
Tuesday, June 11: Chile v. Sweden
Tuesday, June 11: USA v. Thailand
Sunday, June 16: Sweden v. Thailand
Sunday, June 16: USA v. Chile
Thursday, June 20: Sweden v. USA
Thursday, June 20: Thailand v. Chile
Three star players to watch
1) Tobin Heath, USA (below)
2) Alex Morgan, USA
3) Kosovare Asllani, Sweden
Prediction
Tobin Heath is (finally) widely recognized as one of the world’s best players after putting up six-plus goals and assists (combined). The fact that Sweden is the USWNT’s final group game all but assures the starters will feature in all three games.