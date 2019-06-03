Transfer rumor roundup: Maddison to Manchester, Sane price “insane”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We begin the week’s transfer rumors with a signal of no movement.

Bayern Munich chairman Uli Hoeness says it’s unlikely his side will be able to add Leroy Sane of Manchester City due to the big fee requested by the Premier League side.

“It’s about sums, they’re insane,” Hoeness said of the deal.

The Sky Sports report says City remains ready to sign the 23-year-old to a new deal.

Manchester United still have hope of landing Matthijs de Ligt, according to the Manchester Evening News, even with Barcelona hopeful of reuniting the Ajax center back with Frenkie de Jong:

Barcelona are favourites to land the defender but despite the club’s stance the report believes the club do believe they can land De Ligt and that they have been working hard to get a deal over the line. Sources close to the player have reportedly told The Telegraph a move to United appeals to De Ligt because they’re going through a similar rebuild process that Ajax did two years ago.

United is now said to be in the lead to pry James Maddison away from Leicester City.

One of the stars of the Foxes campaign, Maddison is tagged at close to $77 million having thought to cost one-third of that last summer after two seasons at Norwich City.

Maddison, 22, rung up seven goals with as many assists for Leicester. Would the Coventry-born midfielder choose United over Liverpool and Arsenal?

Finally, West Ham is looking to Turkey for its next left back. Hasan Ali Kaldirim is the name, and he’s Fenerbahce’s captain.

The 29-year-old has been with Fener since 2012, and is 30-times capped by the Turkish national team. He’s got a release clause of around $6 million.

Kaldirim averaged two tackles and an interception per game with Fener, scoring twice with three assists as the side finished sixth.

