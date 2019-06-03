U-20 WC roundup: Ukraine, Ecuador, Senegal advance to QF (video)

A roundup of all of Monday’s round-of-16 action at the U-20 World Cup in Poland…
Ukraine 4-1 Panama
Danylo Sikan (Mariupol) scored two of Ukraine’s four goals to send them through to the quarterfinals, where they’ll face a Colombia side that knocked off New Zealand in penalty kicks on Sunday.
Sikan opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and made it 3-0 in the 45th, bookending Denys Popov’s (Dynamo Kyiv) 41st minute tally to make it 2-0. Sikan’s first was a delightfully delicate finish inside the far post, and the second a simple finish from a cross to the near post. It was Popov’s goal that broke Panamaniam backs, though, as goalkeeper Emerson Dimas pushed an innocuous ball onto the front side of his crossbar — rather than over — to hand the defender a wide open header from two yards out.
Panama pulled a goal back through Ernesto Willis in the 50th minute, but Serhiy Buletsa (Dynamo Kyiv) restored the two-goal lead with seven minutes left to play.
Ecuador 3-1 Uruguay
Uruguay jumped out to an early lead through Ronald Araujo’s (Barcelona) close-range finish in the 11th minute, but Ecuador scored three unanswered goals to knock off the 10-man La Celeste and reach the quarterfinals, where they’ll face either France or the United States upon completion of the round of 16 on Tuesday.
The comeback began right on the half-hour mark, though, when Ecuador were awarded a penalty for perhaps the clearest shove in the back you’ll see all year. Alexander Alvarado (Aucas) converted right down the middle. Sergio Quintero (Imbabura) struck a half-volley from the edge of the box in the 75th minute to score what would ultimately be the winner, but not before Gonzalo Plata (Independiente del Valle) converted Ecuador’s second penalty of the day in the 83rd.
Senegal 2-1 Nigeria
Senegal raced out to a 2-0 halftime lead over Nigeria and held on for dear life in the second half to set up a quarterfinal showdown with either Japan or South Korea.
Amadou Sagna (Cayor Foot) made it 1-0 in the 36th minute, followed by a goal from Ibrahima Niane (Metz) to double the Lions of Teranga’s advantage just before halftime. Aniekeme Okon (Akwa United) pulled Nigeria back to within one in the 50th minute, but that’s as close as the Super Eagles would get.
Tuesday’s U-20 World Cup schedule
France v. USA — 11:30 a.m. ET
Japan v. South Korea — 11:30 a.m. ET
Argentina v. Mali — 2:30 p.m. ET