Van Gaal: Woodward has “zero understanding of football”

Saying he accepts that he was fired when Mourinho was on the market and adding that it made business sense to the club — a bit of a jab given what you’re about to read — Van Gaal says United is lagging behind the top teams in the world due to a lack of football in the front office.
“At Bayern, the people in charge are football men. I always appreciated that,” Van Gaal told German magazine 11 Freunde. “At Manchester United, on the other hand, Ed Woodward was installed as CEO – somebody with zero understanding of football who was previously an investment banker.”
Somewhere, Mourinho just raised his glass to the sky while simultaneously doing the chef’s kiss with his other hand.
Woodward probably doesn’t care too much, with only the Glazer Family above him and the business end going fairly well off the field. With a big retool underway, however, Woodward has to know that the first transfer window of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era — the fourth boss post-Alex Ferguson — is a big one for not just the club but his reputation.
PARIS (AP) Qatar is set to host the next two editions of the Club World Cup.
People with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the FIFA Council will be asked later Monday to endorse Qatar for the seven-team club tournament this December and in December 2020.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the choice of venue ahead of the council meeting.
The event, which will feature European champion Liverpool this year, will test Qatar’s preparedness to stage the 2022 World Cup, including being played at the same time of year.
FIFA moved the World Cup from the usual June-July slot for 2022 because of the Gulf nation’s summer heat. It will instead start on Nov. 21, with the final on Dec. 18, Qatar National Day. Qatar experiences highs of about 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius) in December.
The decision to give Qatar the Club World Cup comes two weeks after FIFA settled on 32 countries contesting the 2022 World Cup rather than expanding to 48 teams.
The Club World Cup is also enlarging but not until 2021, when it becomes a 24-team competition held every four years.
The 2019 and 2020 Club World Cups will be the final versions with only the six continental club champions and the winner of the host’s domestic league. In Qatar, that will be Al-Sadd, which is coached by former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez.
The Club World Cup has been held in the Middle East before, but only in the United Arab Emirates. The UAE has hosted four editions, including when Real Madrid won the title in December.
The Women’s World Cup begins Friday at the Parc des Princes in Paris, where hosts France will tangle with South Korea to kickoff a month-long chase for the honor of being crowned the best team in women’s football.
Here’s the lowdown on half of the field.
Group A
The inside track: Hosts France are hoping for a title, or at least a Top Three finish for the first time in history. The French have lost just once since the start of 2018 and have Eugenie Le Sommer leading the line. Norway would present a genuine title threat were it not for the continued boycott of national team duty by Ballon d’Or Feminin winner Ada Hegerberg, who is protesting for equality. South Korea is hoping for a knockout round game, while Nigeria is hoping its dominance of Africa can translate past the group stage for just the second time in eight tries.
Game schedule
Friday, June 7: France v. South Korea
Saturday, June 8: Norway v. Nigeria
Wednesday, June 12: Nigeria v. South Korea
Wednesday, June 12: France v. Norway
Monday, June 17: Nigeria v. France
Monday, June 17: South Korea v. Norway
Three star players to watch
Eugenie Le Sommer, France (below)
2) Asisat Oshoala, Nigeria
3) Maren Mjelde, Norway
Prediction
France and Nigeria win their openers, meeting for the Group A winners’ path on the final day. The hosts get it done.
Group B
The inside track: Two-time World Cup champions Germany are serial EURO winners and a tournament favorite on home continent soil. Once runners-up to the USWNT, China is seeking to reclaim its status as a threat on the world stage. PSG midfielder Wang Shuang should help that along a bit. Spain’s first World Cup saw a winless 20th place finish, so almost anything would be an improvement. South Africa has not won this year.
Game schedule
Saturday, June 8: Germany v. China
Saturday, June 8: Spain v. South Africa
Wednesday, June 12: Germany v. Spain
Thursday, June 13: South Africa v. China
Monday, June 17: South Africa v. Germany
Monday, June 17: China v. Spain
Three star players to watch
Alexandra Popp, Germany
2) Patricia Guijarro, Spain
3) Wang Shuang, China
Prediction
Germany cruises through the group stage, and the final day’s meeting between China and Spain sorts the second slot.
Group C
The inside track: Australia has a puncher’s chance in any game, especially given Sam Kerr’s potential to do something wonderful at any given moment. Brazil is on an almost-absurd nine-match losing run, all matches coming away from South America. The Italians have fared well in the run-up, without testing themselves much. Khadija “Bunny” Shaw will bring a prolific goal scoring record to France for the Reggae Girlz of Jamaica.
Game schedule
Sunday, June 9: Australia v. Italy
Sunday, June 9: Brazil v. Jamaica
Thursday, June 13: Australia v. Brazil
Friday, June 14: Jamaica v. Italy
Tuesday, June 18: Jamaica v. Australia
Tuesday, June 18: Italy v. Brazil
Three star players to watch
Sam Kerr, Australia
2) Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, Jamaica
3) Marta, Brazil
Prediction
All four teams remain alive on the final day, with Australia and Brazil earning places in the knockout rounds.
Reds chairman Tom Werner has said he believes Klopp is “committed to Liverpool” and that the club wants him to stay “as long as he likes” following a triumph over Tottenham Hotspur which provided the Anfield set with their sixth UEFA Champions League title.
The 51-year-old Klopp has won 57 percent of his matches in charge of Liverpool, even better than his sterling run at Borussia Dortmund. He led Mainz to Bundesliga promotion before winning two German league crowns and a German Cup.
Onalfo, a 49-year-old Sao Paulo, Brazil native, has been a coach in the United States since 2000 when he joined D.C. United as an assistant. Since, he has spent time with Sporting Kansas City, the LA Galaxy and the U.S. Youth National Team, leading both MLS clubs for a time and taking charge of the U.S. U-20 and U-23 sides. He will report directly to Bruce Arena, who was named Sporting Director and Head Coach on May 14.
Arena is familiar with Onalfo from his first stint with the USMNT and more recently with the Galaxy, where Onalfo served as an assistant until Arena left to take the USMNT job in late 2016 and Onalfo was named his successor. Most recently, Onalfo was out in Poland with Tab Ramos and the U-20 side at the World Cup.
“I am very pleased to add Curt to our technical staff as we continue to build the soccer organization in New England,” Arena said in the official club release. “Having worked with Curt for many years, I know his vast knowledge and experience in the game will make him an immediate asset to the club.”
Williams, meanwhile, left his job as head coach of USL club Loudoun United FC to take the position with the Revolution. He has previously been with Arena as an assistant with the USMNT during Arena’s second stint and with the New York Red Bulls before that. During his playing days, Williams made 20 appearances for the USMNT and played for Arena with D.C. United and the national team, and even as far back as in college at Virginia, where Arena spent 27 years as head coach.
“Richie and I have a relationship that dates back nearly 30 years, and I have the utmost confidence that he will bring the same energy, enthusiasm, and expertise of the game to the Revolution that he has throughout each stop of his coaching and playing career,” Arena said in the release.