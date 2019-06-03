Van Gaal: Woodward has “zero understanding of football”

Tell us how you really feel, LVG.

Former Manchester United boss Louis Van Gaal apparently has more in common with old pal Jose Mourinho than we even knew, lashing out at Red Devils CEO Ed Woodward in a recent interview.

Saying he accepts that he was fired when Mourinho was on the market and adding that it made business sense to the club — a bit of a jab given what you’re about to read — Van Gaal says United is lagging behind the top teams in the world due to a lack of football in the front office.

From Sky Sports:

“At Bayern, the people in charge are football men. I always appreciated that,” Van Gaal told German magazine 11 Freunde. “At Manchester United, on the other hand, Ed Woodward was installed as CEO – somebody with zero understanding of football who was previously an investment banker.”

Somewhere, Mourinho just raised his glass to the sky while simultaneously doing the chef’s kiss with his other hand.

Woodward probably doesn’t care too much, with only the Glazer Family above him and the business end going fairly well off the field. With a big retool underway, however, Woodward has to know that the first transfer window of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era — the fourth boss post-Alex Ferguson — is a big one for not just the club but his reputation.

