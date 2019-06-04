More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Nations League: Ronaldo’s Portugal looks for another title

Associated PressJun 4, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT
PORTO, Portugal (AP) The inaugural UEFA’s Nations League reaches its conclusion this week with the competition’s Final Four in Portugal, when Cristiano Ronaldo will try to lead the hosts to another European title.

For England, it’s a chance to lift an international trophy for the first time since the 1966 World Cup, while a revamped Netherlands squad and Switzerland will also be fighting for the title.

Portugal meets Switzerland in the first semifinal on Wednesday in Porto, while England takes on the Dutch on Thursday in the nearby city of Guimaraes in northwestern Portugal. The winners play the final on Sunday in Porto, with the losers meeting in the third-place match in Guimaraes.

Ronaldo, who led Portugal to its first major title at the 2016 European Championship, took some time off from the national team after its elimination in the round of 16 of the World Cup last summer, but he is back at full strength for the inaugural Nations League at home. He didn’t play in any of the team’s matches in the competition last year, though he was back for the European qualifiers earlier this year.

“We want to win it not only because we are playing at home, but because we want to win titles,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. “And winning the first edition of the Nations League would be great.”

UEFA launched the Nations League to try to give national teams more meaningful games and reduce the number of friendlies. The creation of yet another UEFA competition attracted a lot of criticism at first but eventually it produced some exciting games.

With a format in which only the group winners advanced, and which included relegation between leagues, there were several matches with high stakes involved, especially in the final rounds. England needed a late winner by Harry Kane against World Cup runner-up Croatia to eliminate Spain and seal the team’s spot in the Final Four.

“Some people were skeptical against the Nations League, especially the clubs. They didn’t think this could be an interesting competition,” Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic said, through a translator. “But it’s the contrary. Every single team in every single league wanted to win. We are happy to be here, and I think in the future we will see that this competition might become even more interesting.”

The tournament also gave smaller nations a better chance of qualifying for the 2020 European Championship, as all group winners in the four leagues were guaranteed a place in a qualifying playoff.

For a team like England, though, the competition is mainly another opportunity to win an official title, something it hasn’t done it in more than five decades since that World Cup at home.

The Englishmen have been on a roll recently, having made it to the semifinals of the World Cup last year. They followed that up with convincing wins over Spain and Croatia in the Nations League, and began the year with a 5-0 rout of the Czech Republic and a 5-1 victory over Montenegro in European qualifying.

Switzerland is yet to win an international trophy, and the Netherlands hasn’t won a title since the 1988 European Championship when current coach Ronald Koeman still played for the national team. The Dutch eliminated World Cup-winner France and Germany in its Nations League group.

“You are playing for a trophy,” Dutch forward Memphis Depay told UEFA’s website. “That’s very important for us. We need to try to get used to winning trophies if we want to be a successful team, because that’s what successful teams do. And when you’re this close, two games away from the prize, then that’s a great goal.”

The Nations League winner will be taking home a prize of 10.5 million euros ($11.7 million), with 9 million euros ($10 million) going to the runner-up.

U-20 World Cup roundup: Quarterfinalists set, ranked

AP Photo/Sergei Grits
By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT
The United States’ stunning come back to topple favorites France at the U-20 World Cup in Poland was followed up by the battle for the eighth quarterfinalist slot.

It took penalty kicks, as Mali and Argentina staged a thriller of their own that sat 2-2 after 120 minutes.

Aboudlaye Diaby had a wild day, scoring an equalizer in regulation before conceding an own goal in the first minute of extra time and then scoring in penalty kicks as Mali clinched a spot in the final eight.

Insanity.

So who is going to win this thing, especially with France now out of the mix?

8) Ecuador — By putting them here, we’re assuring that La Tricolor will upset the Americans in the next round.

7) South Korea — The only team left from its group, they face a match-up problem with quarterfinal opponent Senegal.

6) Colombia — The wild card of the quarterfinalists, it’s difficult to have a read on Los Cafeteros other than to say its win over the hosts on Day One is laudable.

5) Mali — It may look insane to have Mali so low, given how exciting their matches have been and their taking of France to the wire, but nine goals allowed in four matches isn’t promising much.

4) United States — It’s just as easy to argue they can win the tournament than it is to say the Baby Yanks will bow out against Ecuador.

3) Ukraine — Still relatively untested after waxing Panama, but has to sit above the Baby Yanks after beating them in the group stage.

2) Senegal — Unbeaten with a pair of clean sheets on their record, the Senegalese are in the better part of the bracket when it comes to seeking the title.

  1. Italy — Vintage, tactical Italy has allowed one goal through four matches while averaging a single goal per game. Next up is a Mali team who’s shown an ability to be easily opened up by nearly every attack on the schedule.

Would Man City, Liverpool accept role reversal?

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT
Pep Guardiola chases perfection. Jurgen Klopp is driven by passion and excitement. Neither would admit to wanting anything but triumph in every entered competition.

But if you asked supporters of their clubs, Manchester City and Liverpool, if they’d accept the following bargain, I bet they’d answer yes.

Knowing that silverware is never guaranteed, even for two of the biggest spending clubs in the Premier League, would City and Liverpool be content with swapping their top accomplishments of this season come June 2020?

Why they’d take the deal

— Man City has gained a stupid 198 points the past two seasons under Pep Guardiola, an almost incomprehensible figure. It has never won the UEFA Champions League, and Guardiola has not past the semifinals since 2011, when he claimed his second European Cup with Barcelona. And if City finished a point behind Liverpool based on 1.1 millimeters of a ball? That’s football.

— Liverpool won the European Cup, its sixth all-time, and finished with 97 points in the league. That figure would have won the Premier League in every year of its existence until last season’s 100-point campaign by City. The Reds, however, won their then-record 18th English top flight title in 1990. Manchester United had seven at that point, and now has 20. Liverpool has not added to its total, with zero top flight trophies during the Premier League era. To be second-best, at best, for 30 years would be a tough pill to swallow.

Why they wouldn’t

— Guardiola came within two VAR decisions against Spurs and two subsequent rounds of an unprecedented quadruple, as City claimed Premier League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup. “Impossible” or not, Guardiola will like his chances of making another run at the quadruple as much as anyone, and City is going to be reinforce center mid, left back, and striker this summer. And they may even improve right back.

— Liverpool prides itself on its European Cup prowess, and has a chance to become the second champion to defend its title since 1979. It also has the opportunity to reach three-straight finals, which only Real Madrid and Juventus have done since Bayern turned the trick in from 1974-76. Klopp was relieved to have beaten Spurs. He’ll want to sink his teeth into the experience of a second go-round.

Sarri: ‘Something is missing’ from his life at Chelsea

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT
Like a player saying he’s lost his love for the game, Maurizio Sarri may have put Chelsea in an untenable position with comments in the Italian edition of Vanity Fair.

The translation proffered by the BBC reads like something out of a wistful ending to a play on Broadway, or a letter between family members in the 19th century.

“For us Italians the call of home is strong,” he said. “I feel that something is missing. It has been a heavy year. I begin to feel the weight of distant friends and elderly parents I rarely see. But at my age, I only make professional choices.”

Sarri has been linked with Juventus amongst other job openings in his home country, with a report claiming the hold-up is Chelsea changing its mind on letting Sarri out of his contract for no fee.

Or maybe Chelsea’s triumph in the Europa League, one of just three Premier League teams to win silverware in England, has changed the Blues’ outlook on the 60-year-old Italian.

It just feels like his words are signaling to Chelsea’s hierarchy that they need to let him walk. It’s incredibly difficult to imagine a man saying those things is even considering a third year if he’s forced to stay a second, and the transfer ban being in place asks some other questions about what would be expected in 2019-20.

That said, if you’re looking for a guy to piece meal results, week-by-week, into the Champions League, Sarri has shown he can do it without a roster which reflects his appetite. Might that be Chelsea’s bet? To keep him and aim for the Top Four?

Report: Juventus agrees terms with Fiorentina playmaker Chiesa

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT
Serie A’s rich look set to get richer. The only question is how much richer will that make the seller, who claims it will not be selling.

Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa has reportedly agreed to terms with Juventus, leaving The Old Lady to sort out a fee for the playmaker. Fiorentina has said it will not sell the 21-year-old.

Chiesa is a mesmerizing dribbler best deployed on the right wing, where Juve has used Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernadeschi. The latter was a big purchase from Fiorentina just two seasons ago, but has not been able to reproduce the same magic in Turin.

Should Juve land Chiesa, it would bring aboard a man who scored 12 goals across all competitions last season and added seven assists in Serie A.

La Viola went from competing for a Europa League place to a shocking relegation scrap last season, and has consistently sold its best players. In addition to Bernadeschi, Fiorentina has sold Nikola Kalinic, Ante Rebic, Matias Vecino, Marcos Alonso, Stefan Savic, and Juan Cuadrado.