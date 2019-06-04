More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Report: Man City to send Zack Steffen on loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf

By Kyle BonnJun 4, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT
Zack Steffen is currently on international duty with the United States, but he may have more clarity on his club future heading into next season.

After leaving the Columbus Crew for a move to Manchester City, the 24-year-old goalkeeper will head out on loan to Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf to begin the next European season, according to a report by Paul Tenorio of The Athletic.

[ MORE: US U-20 side stuns World Cup favorites France 3-2 ]

Steffen played his last game for the Crew last week and joined Manchester City in a deal worth $10 million. He was widely expected to spend this season on loan, not yet considered close to challenging for a spot in the Man City first-team squad.

According to Tenorio, Dusseldorf executives are flying to Washington D.C. to meet up with Steffen and his representatives at USMNT camp to finalize the deal. At the Bundesliga club, Steffen will link up with fellow U.S. international Alfredo Morales who joined in 2018 after five seasons at Ingolstadt. He will compete with starting goalkeeper Michael Rensing who amassed nearly 3,000 minutes across all competitions while leading the team to a 10th placed finish in the Bundesliga table.

[ MORE: Preview USMNT vs. Jamaica ]

Steffen was asked after his final Crew game what his expectations are for his club future, and he was non-committal, but said he hopes to earn playing time wherever he lands. “We’re still figuring all that out,” he told reporters after USMNT training at the Naval Academy in Annapolis. “What’s important for young goalkeepers is games, high-level games, and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Steffen has instilled himself as the preferred choice for the starting goalkeeper job with the United States national team, with the USMNT looking to transition away from aging goalkeepers Tim Howard and Brad Guzan. He has just eight international caps but looks to be the leading candidate for most high-leverage games in the near future.

USMNT set for Gold Cup warmup against Jamaica

By Kyle BonnJun 4, 2019, 2:25 PM EDT
After the Baby Yanks secured a defining comeback victory over U-20 World Cup tournament favorites France, it’s not the senior team’s turn to take the field, albeit with significantly less at stake.

The USMNT faces off against Jamaica on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET in a pre-Gold Cup friendly that will feature a majority of the Gold Cup squad but not the entirety. Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams are not currently with the team, although Gregg Berhalter confirmed in his press conference Tuesday afternoon that Pulisic will join the group on Thursday, while Adams will take part starting one week from today.

[ MORE: US U-20 side tops World Cup favs France 3-2 ]

Otherwise, the 28-man squad will get a chance to show Berhalter why they should take part in the summer CONCACAF tournament, with Berhalter required to trim the squad to 23 by midnight after the game. With Pulisic and Adams joining late, that means Berhalter will have to make a total of seven cuts from the current group, and the team will then get one more friendly against Venezuela before the Gold Cup begins.

Projected USMNT lineup

— Steffen —

— Lima — Gonzalez — Miazga — Lovitz

McKennie — Bradley — Roldan

Zardes — Altidore — Arriola

The friendly will be most important for Berhalter’s defense as he looks for his best center-back pairing and full-back combination moving into the Gold Cup. The new USMNT head coach has spent the better part of his tenure to this point experimenting with the roster, but now is the time to get the back line minutes together. The absence of injured defensive duo John Brooks and DeAndre Yedlin will be felt, and Berhalter must determine how to fill the holes. Most likely, new Toronto FC central defender Omar Gonzalez will pair with Matt Miazga in the middle, with Nick Lima on one side and either Tim Ream or Daniel Lovitz on the other.

In the midfield, with Adams yet to join the squad, Christian Roldan could see time in the middle alongside regular starters Weston McKennie and Michael Bradley, while Wil Trapp could see time as well. Berhalter has experimented with Djordje Mihailovic in the middle of late, but the 20-year-old is still raw and his club performances with the Chicago Fire have been spotty recently. Duane Holmes could get a look off the bench as well with Berhalter looking to decide if he merits a Gold Cup place.

If Berhalter looks to play a midfield diamond with Roldan at the top, he could pair Gyasi Zardes and Jozy Altidore in the striker role, with Josh Sargent and Jordan Morris waiting in the wings. More likely, Berhalter will stick with his favored 4-3-3, although the roster lacks wide attacking players with just Zardes, Paul Arriola, Tyler Boyd, and Paul Arriola serving in that capacity. That would see Altidore playing point of attack with support from Zardes and Arriola.

The squad will take on Jamaica who has reached the Gold Cup final in each of the last two editions of the tournament. Andre Blake is the most recognizable name manning the net, while MLS fans will recognize Darren Mattocks and Kemar Lawrence down the left flank as well. Bayer Leverkusen youngster Leon Bailey mans the midfield after a fantastic club season that saw him score five Bundesliga goals in 29 appearances, and he could pair with fellow 21-year-old Peter-Lee Vassell in the middle  who already owns 10 international caps and five goals at his young age.

United States roster

GK: Sean Johnson (NYCFC), Tyler Miller (LAFC); Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew/Manchester City)

DEF: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham), Omar Gonzalez (Atlas), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes) Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Everton), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC).

MID: Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Duane Holmes (Derby County), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes).

FWD: Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Tyler Boyd (Vitoria Guimares), Joe Gyau, (Duisburg), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew).

Jamaica roster

GK: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Amal Knight (UWI), Dwayne Miller (Syrianska)

DEF: Shaun Francis (Louisville City FC), Michael Hector (Sheffield Wednesday), Kevon Lambert (Phoenix Rising), Kemar Lawrence (New York Red Bulls), Damion Lowe (IK Start), Alvas Powell (FC Cincinnati), Jamoi Topey (Bethlehem Steel)

MID: Leon Bailey (Bayer Leverkusen), Andre Lewis (Portmore United),Tyreek Magee (Harbor View), Alex Marshall (Cavalier SC), Ricardo Morris (Portmore United), Peter-Lee Vassel (LAFC), Devon Williams (Louisville City FC), Je-Vaughn Watson (OKC Energy FC)

FWD: Brian Brown (FC Reno), Maalique Foster (Rio Grande Valley Toros FC), Darren Mattocks (FC Cincinnati), Shamar Nicholson (Domzale), Dever Orgill (Ankaragucu).

Stunning comeback sees US knock favorites France from U-20 World Cup

By Kyle BonnJun 4, 2019, 1:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

The United States challenged in the first half, but it appeared as if the U-20 World Cup favorites France were too much to handle. Suddenly, in the blink of an eye, the U.S. had completed a stunning comeback to win 3-2 and secured a spot in the quarterfinals, while the giants were out.

Sebastian Soto’s brace led the way for the United States, cancelled out by France goals from Amine Gouiri and Nabil Alioui until substitute Justin Rennecks pounced with eight minutes to go for the winner.

The opening 20 minutes were of high quality on both ends. France as expected dominated possession, but struggled to do much with it early. The United States had the first good opportunity as Richie Ledezma couldn’t finish from a tight angle, while France came close down the other end with Mickael Cuisance’s cross to Nabil Alioui much too strong, surprising the Monaco youth product who headed over the bar.

Timothy Weah came close on 20 minutes as he turned Enzo Loiodice around but was foiled by France goalkeeper Alban Lafont coming off his line and snuffing out Weah’s attempted chip. That was a harbinger for the French defense which was torn to pieces on the opening goal 25 minutes in. Ledezma broke through the middle and ran it straight down the French throats, with the favorites caught on their heels. He fed a beautiful ball right between the French center-backs for Sebastian Soto through on goal who controlled nervously and finished a curler for the game’s first goal.

France picked things up after the opener and worked a shot off the woodwork in the 36th minute. A wonderful bit of combination play in the box fell to Cuisance who cut a shot from the penalty spot and clattered it off the outside of the right post. The hosts tied things up just before halftime on the counter with the United States caught way too high up the field, which left Aboubakar Kamara all alone to defend a two-man break. Moussa Diaby fed Lyon youth product Amine Gouiri who was clean through and a cool finish brought France back level at 1-1.

A key moment in the first half was an injury to U.S. midfielder Paxton Pomykal, who seemed to be troubled by a painful knock to his lower back. He returned to the field after treatment, but was clearly slowed.

In the second half, there was a quick VAR check for handball in the 52nd minute but Diaby’s shot hit Kamara’s elbow tucked in to his body and nothing rightly came of it. With the United States looking gassed past the hour mark, Tab Ramos made a double change bringing Ledezma and Konrad de la Fuente off with Ulysses Llanez and Justin Rennecks entering the fray.

Completely against the run of play, the United States found an equalizer with 15 minutes to go. Llanez held the ball strongly as the Baby Yanks entered the attacking third, and Weah did excellent work in heavy traffic to feed Soto who timed his run perfectly off the back of the French defensive line. Through on goal, he finished to level the score at 2-2.

With the United States energized, they surged forward. At times it appeared dangerous, but Ramos understandably wished to try for a winner in regulation rather than suffer through another 30 minutes of extra time on tired U.S. legs. He would find a winner through substitute Rennecks after Sergino Dest fired off an absolute howitzer from distance that stung Lafont’s hands, the ball spilling to the turf at the far post. Rennecks pounced and reached the ball before Lafont could recover, handing the U.S. a lead with eight minutes to go.

Soto nearly sealed it in the 89th minute, through on goal again, but he tried to round the goalkeeper and Lafont was on hand to collect off his feet. France fought tooth and nail for the equalizer, but they couldn’t come any closer than Dan-Axel Zagadou’s missed header in the 91st minute. The final whistle sounded, and the United States was on to the quarterfinals for the third straight cycle while France’s tournament came to an early end. The U.S. takes on Ecuador on Saturday, as the CONMEBOL side took down fellow South American side Uruguay 3-1 in their quarterfinal matchup.

Sturridge and Moreno to leave Liverpool, Jagielka departing Everton

By Kyle BonnJun 4, 2019, 12:57 PM EDT
Liverpool has confirmed that striker Daniel Sturridge and defender Alberto Moreno will depart the club this summer at the expiration of their contracts, while Everton captain Phil Jagielka is also set to depart Merseyside after 12 years with the Toffees.

Both Liverpool had seen their playing time decrease over the past few seasons, as injuries and poor form took their toll.

Sturridge joined Liverpool in January of 2013 from Chelsea and made an immediate impact, scoring 10 goals in 14 games to finish the 2012/13 season before logging a massive 22 goals in 29 league appearances the following year. However, injury problems began to set in, and Sturridge struggled to find the field consistently from that point on, dealing with constant hip and hamstring issues. The England international topped the 20 appearance mark just once from 2014 on, seeing time in 18 Premier League matches in the most recent campaign, mostly as a substitute. The 29-year-old finishes his Reds career with 160 appearances across all competitions, scoring 68 goals and assisting 26 more.

Moreno, still just 26 years old, joined Liverpool from his boyhood club Sevilla in the summer of 2014 and was a first-team regular for two years, making 50 Premier League appearances in his first two seasons with the club, including 32 of them during Jurgen Klopp‘s first season with the club. He was replaced, however, by James Milner at left-back in the 2016/17 season and while he returned to first-team action to start the 2017/18 campaign, an ankle injury in December ended that run and he never regained his place in the side. The rise of Andy Robertson in the Liverpool squad confirmed Moreno’s status as a backup, and he made just two Premier League appearances last season.

“The most important words to say to these two remarkable players is ‘thank you’” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. “They were here when I arrived as manager and during that period they – as much as anyone – helped to establish us as a team that would be heading in the right direction. Without them we wouldn’t be the team and club we are in this moment.”

Everton is also set to lose a longtime player as Phil Jagielka confirmed his departure. With the 36-year-old’s contract set to expire this summer and just seven Premier League appearances last season, he is set to leave the club he joined in 2007 from Sheffield United and captained for the last six seasons.

“All I can say is thanks to all the players I’ve played alongside, all the staff that have helped me in their own way, the chairman and of course the amazing fans,” Jagielka wrote on Instagram. “Wishing everyone associated with this special clubs the very best for the future!”

Jagielka accumulated 385 appearances for the club over his 12-year career, scoring 19 goals and assisting 11 more. He made at least 25 Premier League appearances in nine of his 12 seasons at the club, with his 2014/15 campaign amassing 37 appearances and four goals as Everton finished 10th, winning the club’s Goal of the Season award that year for an equalizing stoppage-time howitzer against derby rivals Liverpool. He won Premier League Player of the Month in February 2009 and was twice Everton’s Player of the Season.

Bayern Munich confirms James Rodriguez will have request to leave granted

By Kyle BonnJun 4, 2019, 11:10 AM EDT
Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed on Tuesday that the club will not activate the purchase clause on James Rodriguez’s loan deal, seeing the Colombian playmaker return to his parent club Real Madrid.

Rodriguez had a $47 million purchase clause built into his two-year loan at Bayern, but the club will not take up that option. “In principle, the decision was made because he came to me before the end of the season and asked me not to activate the option [to buy him],” Rummenigge said on Tuesday. “Activating the option now against his will makes no sense.”

His future at Real Madrid is in doubt as well given Eden Hazard‘s likely arrival and Zinedine Zidane’s return to the managerial position. Zidane’s use of Rodriguez in the 2016/17 season marked the lowest minutes and appearances totals of James’s three seasons at the Bernabeu before departing to Bayern.

While James was a useful player for Bayern over the past two seasons when healthy, injury problems made it hard for the club to rely on him consistently. This past campaign, knee and calf problems saw James able to make just 20 Bundesliga appearances. When on the field, he was a force, completing four key passes per 90 minutes played, the highest total in the league according to WhoScored.

According to the English tabloids, James has seen some level of interest from Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United in the Premier League plus PSG also keeping tabs. Italian tabloids have noted that Cristiano Ronaldo has made his thoughts known at Juventus, hoping to bring his former Real Madrid teammate to the 10-time Serie A champs.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez himself is focused solely on the Colombian national team at the moment, posting pictures of himself on Twitter in action with Colombia as the news broke of his departure from Bayern. That fits with his quotes from Monday in Mexican publication Marca Claro, where he made sure to tell fans, “I’m calm, and I just want to think about the Colombia team and later we’ll see.” Colombia plays Peru in a friendly on June 9 before beginning Copa America play against Argentina on June 15.