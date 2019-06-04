More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Sarri: “Something is missing” from his life at Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Like a player saying he’s lost his love for the game, Maurizio Sarri may have put Chelsea in an untenable position with comments in the Italian edition of Vanity Fair.

The translation proffered by the BBC reads like something out of a wistful ending to a play on Broadway, or a letter between family members in the 19th century.

[ MORE: Suarez to MLS? ]

“For us Italians the call of home is strong,” he said. “I feel that something is missing. It has been a heavy year. I begin to feel the weight of distant friends and elderly parents I rarely see. But at my age, I only make professional choices.”

Sarri has been linked with Juventus amongst other job openings in his home country, with a report claiming the hold-up is Chelsea changing its mind on letting Sarri out of his contract for no fee.

Or maybe Chelsea’s triumph in the Europa League, one of just three Premier League teams to win silverware in England, has changed the Blues’ outlook on the 60-year-old Italian.

It just feels like his words are signaling to Chelsea’s hierarchy that they need to let him walk. It’s incredibly difficult to imagine a man saying those things is even considering a third year if he’s forced to stay a second, and the transfer ban being in place asks some other questions about what would be expected in 2019-20.

That said, if you’re looking for a guy to piece meal results, week-by-week, into the Champions League, Sarri has shown he can do it without a roster which reflects his appetite. Might that be Chelsea’s bet? To keep him and aim for the Top Four?

Report: Juventus agrees terms with Fiorentina playmaker Chiesa

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Serie A’s rich look set to get richer. The only question is how much richer will that make the seller, who claims it will not be selling.

Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa has reportedly agreed to terms with Juventus, leaving The Old Lady to sort out a fee for the playmaker. Fiorentina has said it will not sell the 21-year-old.

[ MORE: Suarez to MLS? ]

Chiesa is a mesmerizing dribbler best deployed on the right wing, where Juve has used Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernadeschi. The latter was a big purchase from Fiorentina just two seasons ago, but has not been able to reproduce the same magic in Turin.

Should Juve land Chiesa, it would bring aboard a man who scored 12 goals across all competitions last season and added seven assists in Serie A.

La Viola went from competing for a Europa League place to a shocking relegation scrap last season, and has consistently sold its best players. In addition to Bernadeschi, Fiorentina has sold Nikola Kalinic, Ante Rebic, Matias Vecino, Marcos Alonso, Stefan Savic, and Juan Cuadrado.

What’s the USWNT’s best XI for the World Cup?

By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jill Ellis still has some time to tinker with her World Cup starting lineup, though she’s long had the luxury to plan for this summer.

When you’re the United States women’s national team manager, it’s all about the Olympics and the World Cup. Most friendlies can be won while experimenting, CONCACAF matches are straight-forward unless the opponent is Mexico, and the SheBelieves Cup is still growing in renown.

[ MORE: Suarez to MLS? ]

So, yes, any uncertainty about the Yanks’ Best XI for a World Cup knockout round game is a head-scratcher, even with the wealth of talent at Ellis’ disposal as she attempts to make it back-to-back World Cup titles.

Seemingly the biggest questions are in the midfield, beginning with how often to deploy Carli Lloyd, and whether she’s a super sub or still an absolute force from the opening kickoff. Lloyd, 36, is a World Cup cycle removed from being crowned the best player in the world, but Rose Lavelle has been terrific when healthy.

The other questions is who to include in the other midfield spot near Julie Ertz, and both Lindsay Horan and Sam Mewis can lay righteous claims to starting bids. Still, Horan will get the chance to drive the bus more often than not in a roaming role.

With Thailand and Chile before Sweden, though, don’t be surprised if we get one last audition for Mewis or even Lloyd. Either way, opportunities abound against a Thailand team which regularly gives up multiple goals to top teams.

Here’s our bet:

Naeher

O’Hara — Sauerbrunn — Dahlkemper — Dunn

Horan — Ertz

Lavelle

Heath — Morgan — Rapinoe

Report: Inter Miami makes huge offer to Luis Suarez

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A Catalan radio station has David Beckham swinging for the fences with one of his first Designated Player signings at Inter Miami.

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has been offered a rich 4-year deal by the former Real Madrid and Manchester United playmaker, whose club is set to debut in 2020.

[ RECAP: France 2-3 U.S. U-20s ]

Suarez will turn 33 during next season, prior to the start of Major League Soccer’s campaign. He has scored 25 or more goals in each of his last seven seasons, the last five spent with Barcelona after a 30- and 31-goal campaigns with Liverpool.

Seeing what Zlatan Ibrahimovic is doing with the LA Galaxy shows that aging elite strikers can still terrorize MLS (and many other leagues). The Uruguayan has been durable, too, making 40-plus appearances in each of his seasons with Barca.

U.S. U-20s meeting potential head-on

AP Photo/Sergei Grits
By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Yanks are coming.

Given the past year for the U.S. men’s national team, that’s a statement which might’ve required different and perhaps excessive punctuation even a few months before the U-20 World Cup in Poland.

Maybe: The Yanks are coming?

Or even: The Yanks are coming?!?

[ RECAP: France 2-3 U.S. U-20s ]

There was a cautious optimism regarding the United States U-20 team heading into the tournament, no doubt. Tab Ramos’ men had suitcases full of swagger and a boatload of nerve honed from win after win in CONCACAF and plenty of advancement in their club careers.

Sebastian Soto and Timothy Weah had broken into the fold at Hannover 96 and Celtic (and PSG). Paxton Pomykal was having one of the best seasons of any midfielder in MLS, and a handful of players including Chris Richards and Alex Mendez took MLS Academy-developed careers to Bundesliga clubs.

Ukraine, Nigeria, and Qatar was a manageable group, not an easy one, but if the hype and hope met halfway the Baby Yanks could have a shot at placing for the first time in 20 years (when the tournament had fewer teams).

Looking at the tournament field, the mandate of the ambitious seemed simple: Don’t just advance, but win the group and probably avoid France. The oddsmakers had France as better than even money to win the tournament.

So when the Baby Yanks’ early 1-0 lead turned into a 2-1 deficit via goals before and after halftime, many would’ve been forgiven for sensing in air of inevitability. That Ramos’ men would flip the script with two goals in the final 16 minutes was wondrous.

Perhaps that amazement is a product of how much weight was put on the Baby Yanks winning Group D with the hopes of avoiding France. Maybe that added to the specter of Les Bleus, casting a longer shadow over the field.

Of course it could all fall apart for the U-20s against Ecuador, even though the Yanks will be favored in Gdynia. These are young players, more likely to be swayed by in-game emotions. Wisdom is there to be gained from these tournaments, win or lose.

Yet this makes three-straight quarterfinal berths for the U.S. who, by the way, has U-20 eligible Josh Sargent on USMNT duty.

It’s a terrific feather in the cap of Ramos, whose 2017 squad took eventual finalists Venezuela to penalty kicks in the quarters and had neither Christian Pulisic nor Weston McKennie on the roster (Tyler Adams and Sargent were there, it should be noted).

That Venezuela team, for what it’s worth, lost to England who had Lewis Cook, Dominic Solanke, Dominic Calvert-Lewin as three of a several to now have Premier League experience under their belts. 2015 winners, Serbia, defeated the U.S. in the quarters (penalty kicks) and had Sergej Milinković-Savić and Marko Grujic.

The U-20 World Cup isn’t a kingmaker of a tournament, and many stars of this month (and last) won’t dance onto FIFPro Best XI, but tell any sad sacks trying to thumb their nose at this U.S. win to take a hike.

Only eight teams will remain once Argentina and Mali finish their tangle on Tuesday, and the United States is alive. For a men’s program which failed so fantastically in World Cup and Olympic qualifying, these wins are welcome feats of strength.

And really, it could be huge given the full USMNT’s promise under Gregg Berhalter, with three key players 20 years old and promise building into the Gold Cup and, we can only hope, the 2022 World Cup.